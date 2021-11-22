Security Council: small arms

Note: Only a partial summary of today’s meeting of the Security Council is available at this time. The complete summary will be issued later as Press Release SC/14708.

Briefings

ROBIN GEISS, Director of the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR), described the diversion and trafficking in arms — including small arms and light weapons — and ammunition as “a defining factor” in undermining peace and security. The use of these weapons by non-State armed groups, criminals and terrorist actors destabilizes communities and exacerbates situations of insecurity, including by committing serious violations of international humanitarian law and human rights law, as well as violence against women and children in various contexts. The misuse of illicit arms and ammunition has negative, gendered and age-related impacts, ranging from deaths, injuries, displacement and psychological harm, to long-term socioeconomic effects on access to health and education, the delivery of humanitarian services, the protection of civilians, and sustainable development.

Noting that the illicit arms trade is dynamic, multifaceted and often context-specific, he warned that when loopholes and gaps are closed in one domain, vulnerabilities are exploited in another. States affected by patterns of recurring armed violence therefore face many challenges to prevent the diversion and misuse of arms. Research reveals the importance of putting in place systemic and practical national measures at key stages in the lifecycle. A UNIDIR review of 200 cases highlighted the importance of tackling each of those stages, including production, export and stockpiling. UNIDIR’s diversion analysis framework shows the importance for all Member States to remain vigilant in that regard.

National ownership is fundamental, but success will not be achieved without international cooperation and assistance, he said, adding that UNIDIR develops and provides tools to strengthen national ownership of weapons and ammunition management throughout their entire lifecycle. Between 2015 and 2020, the Institute supported 11 States to conduct weapons and ammunition management baseline assessments. Such assessments enable States to comprehensively and systematically evaluate their relevant institutions, policies and operational processes in order to determine where and how to address gaps and build capacity. “Today, weapons and ammunition management is increasingly recognized as a fundamental component of conflict prevention and actions to tackle armed violence,” he said, noting that the Secretary-General’s small arms reports to the Security Council now regularly feature a section on weapons and ammunition management.

Weapons and ammunition management also plays a role in United Nations arms embargo regimes, including for the development and tailoring of benchmarks for modifying arms embargoes, for the conduct of national assessments of arms and ammunition control capabilities and for the use of appropriate safeguards for incremental lifting of arms embargoes, he continued. Peace operations often gather and have access to critical information for supporting arms embargo implementation and enforcement, as well as conventional arms control efforts more broadly. However, he pointed out that peace missions do not systematically integrate conventional arms control measures into their conflict prevention and management toolbox. UNIDIR is developing arms-related risk analysis tools that can help peace operations to better integrate conventional arms control measures into their conflict prevention, management, and peacebuilding efforts.

An increasing number of stakeholders — both within and outside the United Nations system — are also starting to utilize more comprehensive, integrated approaches to weapons and ammunition management, he said, stressing the need for an inclusive, participatory, and gender-sensitive international dialogue. Advancing a United Nations strategic approach to weapons and ammunition management could further enhance multilateral efforts to deliver peace, security, stability, and development around the world.

MARÍA PÍA DEVOTO, Member of the Control Arms Governance Board, noting that the coalition encompasses 150 civil society member organizations, recalled that it was created to bring about the Arms Trade Treaty, the first global treaty to regulate the international arms trade, which plays a leading role in preventing the illicit trafficking in and diversion of conventional weapons, including small arms and light weapons. She pointed out that the devastating impact of the illicit trade in small arms by State and non-State actors is felt most acutely among communities in conflict-affected regions, where such weapons perpetuate a vicious circle of violence and insecurity, feed into violations of human rights and international humanitarian law and worsen intra-community tensions, gender-based violence and forced displacement. Moreover, the illicit trafficking in and diversion of small arms and the retransfer of these weapons to unauthorized end-users generates high levels of armed violence and foment crime and terrorism. Therefore, it is in the interest of all States to do everything possible to address the problem of illicit trafficking in and diversion of small arms.

She went on to outline various instruments, agreements and mechanisms at Member States’ disposal to curb the diversion and trafficking of small arms, including the International Tracing Instrument and the Protocol against the Illicit Manufacturing of and Trafficking in Firearms, Their Parts and Components and Ammunition, as well as the Arms Trade Treaty, adding that the latter requires States parties to develop national control systems to address diversion. Regional initiatives such as the African Union’s Silencing the Guns by 2030 are also vital in strengthening Security Council resolution 2220 (2015). Recent work in the context of the Treaty includes attempts to tackle conventional weapons diversion, including stockpile management. Such work also specifically reinforces Security Council arms embargoes. She noted that, with China’s recent accession, three permanent Council members are now party to the Treaty. Nonetheless, the Council’s arms embargoes are undermined by violations by Members States and non-State actors, as underscored by Groups of Experts tasked with monitoring compliance with arms embargoes.

She went on to highlight the most egregious recent example, that of the Libyan embargo, which was described as “totally ineffective” by the Panel of Experts in March. She called on the Council to take action against those known to be actively undermining Security Council embargoes, including through the more regular use of secondary sanctions. Further, she urged the Council to prioritize the effective implementation of the established global framework of mechanisms governing the international trade in conventional arms and encourage others to do likewise. She also called on the Council to seek synergies between international and regional efforts to detect, combat and prevent illicit trafficking in and diversion of arms, and to revise, revitalize and develop its commitment to resolution 2220 (2015). The Security Council has the tools, knowledge and experience to combat the illicit trade in small arms. However, tackling the issue requires political will, she stressed.

Statements

MARCELO EBRARD CASAUBON, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Mexico and Council President for November, spoke in his national capacity, underscoring that Governments and the private sector must work together to slow the trafficking in small arms and light weapons. Further, the latter must self-regulate its distribution chains to ensure that such weapons do not end up in the wrong hands. “The red thread running through the Mexican Presidency of the Security Council has been prevention,” he stressed, highlighting the need to address the catalysts of violence. But for an almost unlimited availability of weapons, most of the armed conflicts on the Council’s agenda would be more likely to reach a peaceful resolution. However, actors — particularly non-State groups — that can maintain military power will opt to use force over politics or diplomacy. Turning to negligent practices in the manufacture and trade of weapons, he recalled that his Government raised this issue with the United States and emphasized that addressing this concern is not about questioning the rights of countries and legal entities therein to trade arms. Rather, it is about denouncing negligent actions that lead to serious harm around the world. The Council must do more than strengthen weapons-management systems, he added, calling on the organ to tackle the entire life cycle of arms; consolidate effective border controls; promote coordination between the authorities of countries through which arms flow; and encourage the generation of statistical data on dynamics and trends in this area.

SANJAY BHATTACHARYYA, Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs of India , said that the primary responsibility for addressing illicit transfer of small arms lies with Member States. However, some countries are using advanced technologies like drones for cross-border supply of illicit weapons to terrorist groups in violation of other countries’ sovereignty, he said, adding that this needs to be unequivocally condemned. He called for greater focus on the terror-crime nexus and the thriving illicit network for procurement and transfer of small arms and financing. All Member States must respect and strictly enforce existing arms embargoes and strengthen measures against illicit transfer of arms. Further, the Council needs to address the danger to the safety and security of peacekeepers posed by such illicit transfers by giving due attention to this issue during the consideration of peacekeeping mandates. The role of peacekeeping missions in addressing this issue must also be clearly laid out in their respective mandates. Full implementation of the International Tracing Instrument is necessary for tackling the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons. At a national level, India has a robust legislative and administrative mechanism to combat and eradicate the menace of illicit small arms. His country also maintains strict export controls over all munitions and related items, including small arms, he said.

ABDOU ABARRY ( Niger ) said that numerous atrocities in post-conflict situations were attributed to uses of illicit arms diverted to non-State actors. The proliferation of such weapons undermines development efforts, among other negative impacts. In countries hosting United Nations peacekeeping missions, use of such arms fuel intercommunal tensions. These weapons have become the main cause of human sufferings, particularly for women and children who are targeted by non-State actors and criminal groups. Noting that the Secretary-General’s agenda supports regional weapons and ammunition management, he said that the African Union’s Silencing the Guns as well as other initiatives, such as by States in Central and West Africa, deserve support. In 1994, Niger established the National Commission to better control illicit weapons, he noted, thanking all bilateral and multilateral partners, including the United Nations. All solutions require more robust commitment by States, he stressed, inviting the Council to strengthen measures against the diversion of weapons and to support efforts to manage stockpiles and trace flows. It is time to break the vicious cycle, he said, adding that the situations in the Central African Republic and Democratic Republic of the Congo eloquently speak the importance of attention to this issue.

JAMES PAUL ROSCOE ( United Kingdom ) underlined how small arms and light weapons undermine security and sustainable development and fuel crime and terrorism. Security Council arms embargoes must be properly implemented and enforced. Such embargoes can also strengthen State security institutions more widely, he said, adding that the Council should think carefully before lifting them and only do so when States are fully ready to take responsibility for preventing the diversion and misuse of small arms. He touched on work done by UNIDIR, which the United Kingdom supports, to integrate conventional arms control into conflict prevention work, adding that all States can support conflict-affected regions by implementing their own robust export control and customs systems. He encouraged all States to ratify and accede to the Arms Trade Treaty. For its part, the United Kingdom will continue to support other policy initiatives in this area, such as the Group of Governmental Experts on problems arising from the accumulation of conventional ammunition stockpiles in surplus. Peacekeepers from the United Kingdom deployed to Mali have seen first-hand the havoc and terror wreaked by a small number of small arms and light weapons. While they have taken steps to tackle the issue, he stressed that it would be much more effective to prevent such weapons from falling into the wrong hands in the first place.

SVEN JÜRGENSON ( Estonia ) said Governments that control or transfer weapons have a key role to play in ensuring that the trade, use and storage of arms are conducted in a responsible and accountable manner. In order to detect and disrupt illicit flows of small arms, national legislation need to include adequate arms control frameworks, including relevant stockpile management procedures, law enforcement and criminal justice responses. The increasing globalization of arms transfers calls for international measures, he said, stressing the value of arms embargoes imposed by the Council. Noting that conflicts fuelled by the availability of small arms have grave implications for children and often deny them their basic rights, he added that armed violence, including sexual- and gender-based violence, is often abetted by armed intimidation. It remains essential to fully integrate gender considerations into all efforts to prevent and combating the risk of the misuse, diversion and illicit circulation of small arms, so that the gendered aspects of armed violence are adequately addressed.

MOEZZ LAOUANI ( Tunisia ) reiterated that the illicit transfer, diversion and use of small arms and light weapons should be addressed by the Council in a more holistic manner. The organ should ensure the implementation of the arms embargoes it imposes, he underlined, expressing concern over the continued violation of arms embargoes that can play an important in countering the illicit transfer of small arms and light weapons. He further underscored that United Nations peace operations should be well resourced and trained to properly control their own weapons and reinforce host Governments’ capacities in the treatment of recovered illicit weapons and ammunition, as well as in disarmament, demobilization and reintegration activities. The Council should further incorporate the gender dimension when addressing issues related to small arms and light weapons, he asserted.

MONA JUUL ( Norway ), noting that every year more than 200,000 lives are lost to small arms and light weapons and their ammunition, highlighted the gendered impact of the illicit flows of such weapons. Her country contributes to better regulation of the global arms trade, she said, noting that Norway is a State party to the Arms Trade Treaty and works with partners to bring more States on board. Further, the country is also a major supporter of efforts to increase capacity in States with weak national export controls systems, she noted, adding that focusing on weapons and ammunition management, physical security and stockpile management can help prevent the flow of arms from the licit to the illicit realm. Also applauding such initiatives as the African Union’s Silencing the Guns plan, the Regional Centre on Small Arms and various regional roadmaps in Latin America, the Caribbean and the Western Balkans, she stressed the need to be vigilant about the diversion of small arms and light weapons outside of conflict settings.

GERALDINE BYRNE NASON ( Ireland ) underscored that the illicit transfer and misuse of small arms and light weapons not only fuels and prolongs conflict, it also facilitates more human rights abuses than any other kind of weapons use. Voicing support for a resolution that seeks to prevent or reduce the illicit flow of these weapons, including through more efficient implementation of embargoes, she said that addressing the availability, accumulation and management of arms should be at the core of conflict prevention and management, crisis response and peacebuilding services. International cooperation, capacity-building and information-sharing are critical, she said, adding that efforts made within the Council and the General Assembly as well as under the Arms Trade Treaty should be mutually supportive. Also drawing attention to regional approaches including the African Union’s Silencing the Guns, she stressed the need for gender-sensitive and youth-sensitive responses.

SHERAZ GASRI ( France ) described four avenues of action that the Security Council should take to better combat arms trafficking. First, the Security Council must enforce arms embargoes; violations of embargoes, as in the Central African Republic, pose a threat to civilian populations. Second, the Council must ensure that peacekeeping and special political operations, when mandated, have the means to effectively combat the proliferation of small arms and light weapons and implement useful disarmament and reintegration measures. Third, the Security Council should call on all States to adhere to relevant multilateral instruments, such as the Arms Trade Treaty and the Firearms Protocol. Fourth and last, she called on the Council to encourage States to do more in marking and tracing weapons and their ammunition, detect violations of embargoes and ensure the security of stockpiles. In addition, she stressed the essential role of regional organizations such as the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), African Union, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in customs cooperation, strengthening export control systems and border security.

JEFFREY DELAURENTIS ( United States ) emphasized that improving the management of weapons and ammunition is key to preventing diversion of those arms. His country is the single largest provider of support in that field, helping Niger construct or rebuild storage facilities, train personnel and destroy excess ordinance. It also provided training to Ecuador’s armed forces, helping destroy obsolete small weapons and ammunition. The current international and regional frameworks offer a range of measures that, if fully implemented, would make a significant contribution to global efforts to combat illicit trafficking in small arms and light weapons, he said, urging all States to implement the Programme of Action to Prevent, Combat and Eradicate the Illicit Trade in Small Arms and Light Weapons in All Its Aspects and the International Tracing Instrument. Citing resolutions 2220 (2015) and 2370 (2017), he said the Council’s body of work is sufficient. “The shortfall is in States’ national efforts to implement the terms of the relevant resolutions,” he stressed, also urging countries to implement Council-mandated arms embargoes and cooperate with the Panels of Experts.

HALIMAH AMIRAH FARIDAH DESHONG ( Saint Vincent and the Grenadines ) said her country and the Caribbean Community support the United Nations Programme of Action on Small Arms and Light Weapons and are mostly parties to the Arms Trade Treaty. While Member States have a sovereign right to pursue their internal defence, that right is not absolute, and its exercise can pose threats to regional security when it is based on permissive gun laws. She stressed that the Caribbean Community continues to be severely affected by the consequences of the irresponsible flow of illicit arms, even though its members do not manufacture weapons. For that reason, she considered that an effective fight against the destructive and pervasive influence of small arms and light weapons around the world requires responsible behaviour on the part of the major arms manufacturing countries. Calling for more international coordination, she also welcomed initiatives linking the protection of populations and sustainable development, such as Silencing the Guns and the various regional road maps to counter the proliferation of small arms and light weapons and their ammunition in a sustainable manner by 2030.

VASSILY A. NEBENZIA ( Russian Federation ) recalled the Council’s adoption of resolution 2220 (2015), which details the organ’s views on combating the trafficking of small arms and light weapons. He stressed that the Council should not duplicate the functions of the General Assembly, especially on such a universal issue. He also spotlighted the Council’s main role of facilitating conflict resolution in specific countries and regions using tools designed to meet specific objectives. The main reasons behind the uncontrolled flow of small arms and light weapons are well known: this illicit trafficking results from excessively permissive national legislation and persistent loopholes in national export-control regimes. In the pursuit of profit or politics, suppliers often fail to consider into whose hands exported small arms and light weapons fall or for what ends they will be used. He went on to emphasize that combating the illegal flow of small arms and light weapons, ensuring the secure storage of stockpiles thereof and disposing of surplus falls on States; it is an integral part of their sovereignty.

MARTIN KIMANI ( Kenya ) recalled that the Council, during Kenya’s Presidency in October, convened a meeting to address the threat posed by illicit flows of small arms and light weapons, especially in the context of peace operations. Given the role of illicit small arms and light weapons in escalating and prolonging destructive conflicts, it is puzzling that the Council remains reluctant to undertake every effort to address the problem. Noting that there are actions available now, he stressed the need for stronger collaboration and coordination among the relevant United Nations organs and agencies, as well as regional and subregional organizations. Since the Council’s efforts focus largely on Africa, mechanisms such as the Regional Centre for Small Arms in Nairobi should be strengthened. From the Sahel to the Horn of Africa, criminal economies are worsening and prolonging the impact of insurgents and terrorist groups. Noting that Kenya’s push for listing certain terrorist groups under the appropriate sanctions regimes was met with opposition by some Council members — who believe such action might undermine humanitarian efforts — he went on to argue that terrorist and insurgent groups’ operations only escalate humanitarian needs.

ZHANG JUN ( China ) said that small arms and light weapons were a serious phenomenon intertwined with armed conflict and transnational crime, aggravating suffering and posing a challenge to international peace and security. Countries bear the primary responsibility for cracking down on their diversion. In post-war reconstruction, the Council should help States effectively deal with proliferation risks by advancing disarmament, demobilization and reintegration programmes and security sector reform. Further, it is important to eliminate the root causes of conflict — particularly long-standing poverty and backwardness — by accelerating modernization and sustainable social development. In this context, he welcomed all parties to join the Global Initiative on Sustainable Development and called for the implementation of the relevant provisions of sanctions committees. However, the implementation and enforcement of arms embargoes must not be used as an excuse to infringe on countries’ sovereignty or hinder their security capabilities. Recalling that China joined the Arms Trade Treaty in July 2020, he said his country takes a cautious approach to the export of such weapons. The fight against the illicit flow of such weapons is an uphill battle, he stressed, adding that it cannot be completed overnight.

DANG DINH QUY ( Viet Nam ) cited the Secretary-General’s report, which details that small arms and light weapons are responsible for 27 per cent of civilian deaths in armed conflicts. He underlined the need to uphold international law and the Charter of the United Nations, as well as relevant international treaties and Security Council resolutions, which can help prevent conflicts and the use of force through the peaceful settlement of disputes. Further, the Security Council should continue to consider the application of necessary measures to address the threats posed by illicit weapons in conflict and post-conflict situations and review them according to developments on the ground, without negatively affecting the ability of the State to ensure security and order. He called for adequate emphasis to be placed on State capacity-building, including in disarmament, demobilization and reintegration and security sector reform. Tackling the issue calls for a holistic approach, he said, which combines efforts on the national level with bilateral, multilateral, regional and global international cooperation, and assistance frameworks. Moreover, regional initiatives such as the African Union’s Silencing the Guns by 2030 can prove to be effective, as they can address regional particularities, he added.

OMAR HILALE ( Morocco ), pointing out that small arms and light weapons are easy to access, conceal and use, said that their blind, indiscriminate targeting make conflict more deadly, particularly in Africa where they foment, escalate and sustain conflict. The diversion and trafficking of these weapons generates devastating cross-cutting consequences — tearing the social fabric and undermining efforts to build peace and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals — and results in displacement, food insecurity and violations of international humanitarian law. Against that backdrop, he emphasized that the Security Council has an important role to play in the contexts of prevention; disarmament, demobilization and reintegration efforts; security sector reform; and the protection of civilians. Full national ownership and leadership must continue to be the guiding principle in matters relating to small arms and light weapons, he added.

SZILVIA BALÁZS ( Hungary ) pointed out the nexus between the spread of small arms and light weapons and terrorist attacks around the world, including in Europe. Preventing the acquisition of such weapons by terrorists is one of Hungary’s priorities, she said, adding that their illegal possession and smuggling is also facilitated by illegal migration. Spotlighting the twentieth anniversary of the adoption of the Programme of Action, she emphasized the need to consider bringing ammunition under its scope. She went on to underscore the importance of ensuring effective export control procedures that meet all existing international requirements, citing Hungary’s creation of an action group on illicit firearms trafficking in the Western Balkans, which enhanced stockpile security in the region and provided €250,000 to projects in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro to support the mitigation of related challenges.

MAJID TAKHT RAVANCHI ( Iran ) said that the Programme of Action has greatly contributed to mobilizing international efforts against the illicit trade in small arms. To ensure the Programme’s full implementation, capacities and priorities of States and regions must be considered. Further, priority must be accorded to providing developing countries with sufficient financial resources, technological means and technical knowledge. However, in all efforts to combat the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons, the right of each State to manufacture, export, import and retain such weapons must be fully respected, he said. The Security Council may deem it appropriate to consider and address the impact of illicit trade in small arms and light weapons or their diversion to unauthorized recipients in conflict situations. This must be conducted without undermining the licit trade in such arms. The adoption of a comprehensive approach is essential for finding a viable and long-term solution to this multifaceted challenge, he said.

ISHIKANE KIMIHIRO ( Japan ) urged the Council to hold in-depth discussion on the new developments, such as new dual-use technologies that pose additional complexities in addressing the illicit flow of small arms and light weapons. Swift sweeps of remaining arms and weapons after conflicts are also vital to ensuring human security in war-torn communities and helping to prevent recurrence of conflict. In that regard, the Council plays a critical role in disarmament, demobilization and reintegration of former combatants, he said, urging all Member States to strictly observe the Council-imposed arms embargos. Noting his country’s candidacy for the Council’s non-permanent seat for 2023-2024, he said that Japan initiated the establishment of the United Nations Group of Governmental Experts in the mid-1990s, which in turn paved the way for the adoption of the Programme of Action in 2001.

LUIS ANTONIO LAM PADILLA ( Guatemala ) recalled the security and humanitarian consequences of small arms and light weapons for civilian populations, especially women and children. This is one of the reasons why, in accordance with resolution 1325 (2000), women should be involved in the processes aimed at combating the illicit flow of small arms and light weapons, he said. In order to understand and combat these phenomena, and overcome their consequences, it is important to adopt a holistic approach to international cooperation. The issue of small arms and light weapons cannot be separated from that of ammunition, he added, calling for comprehensive measures to be taken in this regard.

FRANCESCA MARIA GATT ( Malta ) stressed the destabilizing effect of the illicit flow and diversion of small arms and light weapons, which also has a direct impact on the fight against terrorism, the protection of human rights and humanitarian access. Highlighting States’ responsibility to combat the phenomenon and to respect legal instruments that establish a rules-based international framework for small arms control, she also pointed out that new technologies relating to production, distribution, marking and tracing need to be taken into account. Welcoming the Secretary-General's recommendation to enhance the role of peacekeeping missions when dealing with illicit weapons and ammunition, she emphasized the importance of mainstreaming issues related to weapons and ammunition in the Council's work on sanctions regimes and arms embargoes and welcomed the organ’s role in investigating and combating transnational criminal networks and armed groups.

ADRIAN DOMINIK HAURI ( Switzerland ), calling for the prevention of illicit weapons flows and the reduction of demand for arms and ammunition, encouraged the Council to pay more attention to the analytical capacity of United Nations missions. Noting that the quantity and diversity of arms and ammunition in circulation are good indicators of threats to international peace and security, he urged missions to take those indicators into account in their risk analysis. In that vein, Switzerland supports UNIDIR in the development of an arms-specific risk analysis tool. Urging the Council to consider the needs of women and children more systematically in devising mission mandates, he also asked the United Nations and its Member States to help host countries strengthen their technical expertise, as well as their organizational structures, processes and capacities. Regarding the safe and secure management of ammunition, he recalled that the United Nations International Ammunition Technical Guidelines provide a robust approach, recognized by resolution 2220 (2015), and called on the Council to pay particular attention to building sustainable national capacities.

CRISTIAN ESPINOSA CAÑIZARES ( Ecuador ) said that to meet indicator 16.4 of the Agenda for Sustainable Development, the international community must be effective in combating arms trafficking. He expressed support for the United Nations in Haiti to continue to include the integrated management of arms and ammunition as a central support for violence reduction, disarmament, and peace. The Security Council should revitalize its efforts to implement resolution 2020 (2015) and consider all the multisectoral axes, as well as the need for synergies within and outside the United Nations system. Simultaneous efforts are required at the local, regional, and global levels, including strengthening and support for border, port and airport control, due to the emerging challenges resulting from rapid technological changes. The Council must encourage States to expand international cooperation according to different situations and capabilities to combat diversion and support countries that require it. As well, the Security Council should implement the recommendations contained in the Secretary-General's report and the United Nations should strengthen partnerships to integrate efforts not only with normative and policy frameworks, but also through more concrete actions on the ground.

MARIA THEOFILI ( Greece ) said that while the illicit trade of small arms and light weapons is a global problem, it can best be addressed through national or regional efforts. On the national level, Greece applies cohesive European Union regulations on the legal trade of defence-related items and adheres to obligations emanating from international treaties. Initiatives, including the Regional Road Map for a sustainable solution to the illegal possession, misuse and trafficking of small arms and light weapons and their ammunition in the Western Balkans by 2024, adopted during the Western Balkans Summit in London in 2018, emblematize the need for collective and coordinated regional cooperation to mitigate the illegal trafficking of such weapons. Turning to the role of the Security Council, she said peacekeeping operations should address cross-cutting issues, including ways to mitigate the illicit trade of small arms, particularly when considering reviewing mandates. She pointed to a number of tools that peacekeepers can draw guidance from, including the Programme of Action, the Arms Trade Treaty and the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime.

ANNA KARIN ENESTRÖM ( Sweden ), speaking also for Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway, stressed that States must intensify efforts to combat all irresponsible and illegal trade in or use of small arms and light weapons, particularly paying attention to the serious effects of uncontrolled arms flows on children and youths. Noting the importance of the Programme of Action, she noted that her country and those for which she speaks are also firm supporters of the Arms Trade Treaty. Innovative approaches and promotion of synergies between relevant instruments, as well as regional initiatives, will be vital in advancing joint efforts on small arms and light weapons control.

She went on to point out that advancing the integration of gender perspectives is a key priority. The serious effects of weapons on sexual and gender-based violence cannot be stressed enough, she noted, calling for full and equal participation of women in disarmament dialogues. Stressing that the illicit flows of small arms and light weapons also hampers economic and social development, she reiterated her support in that regard, including for the United Nations Office of Disarmament programs and the Arms Trade Treaty Voluntary Trust Fund, among other projects.

ROBERT KEITH RAE ( Canada ) cited data that linked 27 per cent of civilian deaths in armed conflicts in 2020 to small arms and light weapons. The illicit trade and diversion of these weapons constitutes an expanding, persistent phenomenon that fuels deadly violence, organized crime, corruption and security problems across the globe. Small arms and light weapons are the primary armaments used in the majority of conflicts around the world. More so, the international community must recognize the gender dimensions inherent in this issue. On that, he called for full implementation of resolution 2122 (2013), including by ensuring full and meaningful participation for women in eradicating the transfer of these weapons and in related decision-making processes.

KARL LAGATIE ( Belgium ) said that to effectively prevent illicit arms flows, the international community must have a clear picture of detour routes and control weaknesses throughout the arms life cycle. Peacekeeping missions could step in to conduct investigations if they had the mandate and technical capacity to record and support efforts to trace all weapons recovered or seized during their operations. The creation of arms embargo cells within missions would be an effective tool to collect information on these flows through a combined civilian-military effort. In addition, peacekeeping operations are uniquely positioned to aid host countries on safe and secure stockpile management, as well as on the collection and destruction of surplus weapons and ammunition. He also called for close cooperation between expert groups and peacekeeping operations in their efforts to map arms flows and trace the origin of small arms and light weapons. The Security Council's efforts should be complemented by measures taken in other frameworks, such as the recently established Arms Trade Treaty Diversion Information Exchange Forum, he said.

MOHAMMED HUSSEIN BAHR ALULOOM ( Iraq ), aligning himself with the statement to be delivered by the Arab Group, said that all States must shoulder their responsibility to tackle the issue of illicit small arms and light weapons collectively and demonstrate the political will to do so. Iraq supports all instruments and resolutions aimed at controlling the illicit trade of small arms and light weapons, specifically under the United Nations umbrella, he said. Further, his country has taken measures on the national level, including through the confiscation of unlicensed weapons and maintaining a database of inventory. Two decades have elapsed since the Programme of Action, yet these arms continue to flow unfettered, be amassed in a destabilizing manner and are used nefariously in many parts of the world, including the Middle East. He called for the strengthening of capacity-building to developing countries, including by the provision of resources, as well as for the implementation of the outcome document of the Seventh Biennial Meeting of States for the Programme of Action.

LACHEZARA STOEVA ( Bulgaria ) stressed the importance of increasing capacities in monitoring and enforcement of arms embargoes, which have proven an effective tool against the illicit circulation of small arms and light weapons in conflict and post-conflict areas. Not all Member States possess sophisticated systems for controlling arms transfers and their law enforcement is poorly equipped to pursue arms embargo violations. It is therefore crucial to strengthen these capacities, and to gear the United Nations peacekeeping missions with the necessary mandates to monitor arms embargo implementation and to assist in national and regional capacity-building. Effective fighting against the diversion and the illicit trafficking of small arms and light weapons is unthinkable without addressing their ammunition. In this regard, he welcomed the adoption by the First Committee (Disarmament and International Security) of the resolution on ammunition, adding that he looks forward to the next steps towards a new global framework which would address the existing gaps in the lifecycle ammunition management.

MOHAMMAD KURNIADI KOBA ( Indonesia ) underscored the importance of international cooperation based on universally accepted instruments, such as the Programme of Action, to mobilize political will to address the negative impact of small arms and light weapons. While noting that there have been differences among Member States with regards to the instrument’s scope, among other issues, he said points of convergence should be focused on. However, such regulations must not hinder the development of national capabilities, especially for developing countries. On sanctions, including sanctions related to small arms and light weapons, he said they must be viewed as a last resort and as part of a broader political and peacebuilding strategy to address the situation. Given the complex, transborder nature of the issue, and of many ongoing conflicts, he underscored the importance of regional mechanisms, such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime, to address the issue.

MARITZA CHAN VALVERDE ( Costa Rica ) expressed regret that the Council has not yet fully integrated the consideration of small arms and light weapons, and their ammunition, into its work. “If small arms and light weapons are the fire we fight today in all regions”, she said, “ammunition is the oxygen that fuels it”. Turning to arms export assessments, she pointed out that — while such assessments are supposed to consider the risk of gender-based violence — it is not clear how, or even whether, this happens. Exporting States must take stronger measures to ensure that the transfer of these weapons does not exacerbate gender violence. She also encouraged the Council to better enforce Member State compliance with arms embargoes, while also stressing that reckless global military expenditure represents clear evidence that Article 26 of the United Nations Charter “has been, for the past 76 years, a dead letter in the cemetery of intentions of a Charter text which still upholds the values of this building”.

ANTJE LEENDERTSE ( Germany ), stressing that small arms and light weapons control must be mainstreamed into all Security Council efforts, reiterated the ideas put forward by her country during its term in the Council to update resolution 2220 (2015). Those included promoting a gender perspective in the control of small arms and light weapons; considering recent developments in small arms manufacturing, technology and design; increasing support to and understanding of weapons and ammunition management in peace operations; and acknowledging the importance of regional cooperation in the combat against illicit cross-border proliferation. Those ideas, she noted, had been met with resistance. Pointing to international instruments and regional models for arms control in which Germany has been involved, she said that in 2020 alone, Germany has contributed €19 million to strengthen the control of small arms and light weapons around the world. Meanwhile, the Group of Governmental Experts on Ammunition, chaired by Germany, paved the way for an open-ended working group now mandated by the First Committee to establish a comprehensive framework on conventional ammunition to support ammunition management at all levels.

...