Security Council Press Statement on Yemen

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Juan Ramón de la Fuente Ramírez (Mexico):

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the very recent and ongoing seizure of and intrusion into the compound formerly used as the United States Embassy in Sana’a, Yemen, by the Houthis, during which dozens of local employees were detained.

The members of the Security Council called for an immediate withdrawal of all Houthi elements from the premises.

The members of the Security Council called for the immediate and safe release of those still under detention.

The members of the Security Council recalled the fundamental principles enshrined in the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, notably the prohibition against the intrusion into diplomatic property, as well as the inviolability of the premises of the mission and their immunity from search, requisition, attachment or execution. The members of the Security Council specifically recalled that the premises of a diplomatic mission that has been temporarily recalled, together with its property and archives, must be respected and protected.