Security Council: preventive diplomacy

Note: Full coverage of today's meeting of the Security Council will be made available after its conclusion.

Opening Remarks

ANTÓNIO GUTERRES, Secretary‑General of the United Nations, emphasized that prevention does not always get the attention it deserves, partly because it is hard to measure when it succeeds. “We have war correspondents, not peace correspondents,” he observed. Nonetheless, prevention is the ultimate goal of the Security Council, which seeks to resolve disputes before they turn into armed conflicts. It was also the aim of the United Nations, which was formed after the Second World War to save humanity from the inhumanity of war. Since then, for 76 years, the United Nations system has given the world a home for dialogue, and tools and mechanisms for the peaceful settlement of disputes. It has covered the judicial dimension of prevention, through the International Court of Justice, and through the Economic and Social Council, which works to address conflict through advancing sustainable development. Further, prevention is essential to the twin resolutions adopted by the General Assembly and the Security Council in 2016, as well as to the women and men of the Organization who are working every day to forge, build and maintain peace in some of the most difficult and dangerous places on earth.

The agenda of prevention was at the centre of his first and second mandates as Secretary‑General, he continued, noting that he called for a surge in diplomacy for peace to ensure that political solutions remain the first and primary option to settle disputes. This includes reviews of all the tools that comprise the Organization’s peace architecture and a better integration of prevention and risk‑assessment across decision-making. In addition, it entails a more robust system of regional monthly risk reviews, senior decision-making, and stronger support to Member States in managing and addressing crisis risks.

However, it also involves “connecting the dots” among the drivers of conflict, including poverty, inequalities and climate change, he said, adding: “History has shown that conflicts do not emerge out of thin air. Nor are they inevitable. Too often, they are the result of gaps that are ignored or not properly addressed.” These include gaps in accessing basic necessities like food, water, social services, and medicine, as well as gaps in security or governance systems, where aggrieved groups can coalesce and find a pathway to power by force, he said. Prevention is also about defusing through dialogue tensions, fostering tolerance, trust, and respect for human rights and closing development gaps that lead to conflict. “It is about reversing the vicious cycle of conflict and division — and instead, setting in motion a virtuous cycle of development and peace,” he emphasized.

Our Common Agenda proposes a New Agenda for Peace which takes a holistic view of global security, he continued. This view also includes efforts to build resilience in fragile contexts, avert conflict relapse and on promoting sustainable development to prevent conflicts from occurring in the first place. “We know that preventive diplomacy works,” he said, before outlining efforts by the United Nations, from regional offices to special envoys to work on conflict prevention, in concert with regional and sub‑regional organizations ranging from the African Union to the European Union and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

He also highlighted how the United Nations has helped countries prepare for and ensure peaceful elections in Madagascar, Malawi and Zambia. In Somalia, it has helped prevent the escalation of tensions in the midst of a fraught election and it is working with transitional authorities in Libya to ensure the ceasefire holds in the lead‑up to next month’s elections. He touched on work done by other bodies, such as the Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, which is helping Governments develop common approaches to share water resources and counter terrorism, and the Peacebuilding Commission, which is supporting the peace process in Papua New Guinea and peace programming in South Sudan.

“Prevention is not a political tool, but a realistic path towards peace,” he said, calling on the Council and Member States to support efforts in this regard, adding there have been too many missed opportunities due to mistrust regarding one another’s intentions. This, however, is understandable, in a world in which power relations are imbalanced, in which prosperity is unevenly distributed, where there are double standards in the way principles are applied and where some groups are cast aside due to poverty and discrimination. “Only inclusive development can provide stability,” he said, adding: “Peacebuilding through dialogue is the only viable solution to build our common future.”

ABDULLA SHAHID (Maldives), President of the General Assembly, underscored that the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development has long recognized that peace and sustainable development complement each other. Communities that struggle to meet their most basic needs or that lack economic and social mobility are prone to unrest and strife. Furthermore, the absence of democratic participation, political freedoms and equality deprives entire populations of their human rights and limits their ability to turn to peaceful recourse in redressing their grievances.

He went on to say that in addition to humanitarian relief, the international community must support preventive measures to build resilience and strengthen sustainable development to give people the opportunity to live in dignity and prosperity. Preventive diplomacy measures now include the development of early warning systems and targeted funding mechanisms for rapid response; the establishment of dedicated prevention structures; and the ongoing use of special envoys. He also highlighted the critical importance of peacekeeping operations. However, sustaining peace is no longer limited to traditional military peacekeeping but also includes strengthening capacities, institutions and democratic integrity.

The Peacebuilding Commission, an intergovernmental advisory body of the Security Council and the General Assembly, ensures sustained international attention to countries emerging from conflict, he continued. While global security will always be within the proper remit of the Security Council, work done by the General Assembly and the Economic and Social Council to build resilient and prosperous communities facilitates the work of the Council. Stressing the importance of system‑wide cooperation and the need for greater focus on prevention, he called for stronger engagement within the United Nations system and for reforms of the Organization’s three principal organs: making the Security Council more representative; revitalizing the work of the General Assembly; and strengthening the Economic and Social Council.

COLLEN KELAPILE, President of the Economic and Social Council, highlighted visible, transparent, complementary and effective options for strengthening coordination between his body and the Security Council. The two organs could build on previous collaboration in the early 2000s, he said, noting that the Chair of the Ad Hoc Working Group of the Security Council had regularly participated in the work of the Economic and Social Council Ad Hoc Advisory Groups on African countries emerging from conflict, including going on a joint mission to Guinea‑Bissau in 2004. While the Ad Hoc Advisory Groups on African countries no longer exist, he pointed to monthly meetings between the Presidents of the General Assembly and Economic and Social Council as well as joint briefings between them at the beginning of the calendar year. There are also annual joint meetings of the Economic and Social Council with the Peacebuilding Commission.

He suggested the holding of regular joint meetings of a composite committee of the “bureaux” of the Economic and Social Council, the Peacebuilding Commission and a “troika” of Security Council Presidents of the current, prior and next month. These meetings could serve to mobilize political will, international solidarity and could be the medium through which to discuss integrated strategies and targeted policy interventions that support conflict prevention. Joining forces on global crises, such as pandemics and climate change, will show the public that Member States can put aside their differences for the greater good, he observed, while also mobilizing a more coherent, coordinated, and accountable United Nations system-wide response.

The COVID‑19 pandemic continues to be a threat, reversing many gains made towards attaining the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, he observed. Also noting that the pandemic has hit the poorest and most vulnerable countries the hardest, he said its multifaceted impacts on health, the economy, food security and education have exposed pre‑existing inequalities within and between countries. These, if not dealt within a collaborative way, are palpable sources of future tensions and conflict. It was of great importance to address the root causes of conflict, including poverty and unequal access to opportunities, he stressed. Recovery from the pandemic, including affordable vaccines for all, has been at the centre of the Economic and Social Council work since March 2020. It is one, among several other areas, where the Security Council and the Economic and Social Council can work together in coordination also with the General Assembly, he said.

JOAN E. DONOGHUE, President of the International Court of Justice, recalled that the General Assembly unanimously adopted a declaration in 2012 calling on States that have not yet done so to consider accepting the Court’s jurisdiction. However, depositing a declaration recognizing the Court’s jurisdiction as compulsory is only one of several ways in which States may express their consent to such jurisdiction. The principal organs of the United Nations can be, and have been, involved in other ways in the process that leads to contentious cases being submitted to the Court. On that, the Security Council may recommend that States involved in a legal dispute endangering international peace and security refer the same to the Court. She noted that the Council did so with respect to the very first case the Court heard — the Corfu Channel case. She also spotlighted the Secretary‑General’s crucial role in the decades‑long process that led to the submission of a dispute between Guyana and Venezuela to the Court.

She further recalled that the General Assembly’s 2012 declaration reaffirmed all States’ obligation to comply with the Court’s decisions in cases to which they are parties. Once the Court delivers its final judgment on a given dispute, the case is removed from its docket and the Court’s role in relation to that dispute ends. While the Court is not a monitoring body, other international organs may be able to play a role in facilitating full implementation of its decisions. Pointing out that the Charter of the United Nations sets out a specific role for the Security Council in this regard, she noted that limited practice under this provision suggests that States have found it more valuable to pursue other avenues to achieve full implementation of judgments in their favour.

She went on to say that in many cases, the two States — acting individually or in concert — give effect to a judgment without the involvement of third parties. In some circumstances, however, outside actors within the United Nations framework and beyond can assist the two States in moving forward from a situation of conflict to a situation where a dispute has been resolved. The principal organs of the United Nations can play a positive role in this regard, as did Secretary‑General Kofi Annan in effecting the implementation of the Court’s 2012 judgment concerning the land and maritime boundaries between Cameroon and Nigeria. She invited those present to consider the ways in which the Court’s contributions to the promotion of peace, security and justice and those of other principal organs could be mutually reinforcing.

Statements

JUAN RAMÓN DE LA FUENTE RAMÍREZ ( Mexico ), Security Council President for November, speaking in his national capacity, said in order to deploy genuine diplomacy, the United Nations must strengthen coordination between its principal organs. The participation of 34 other countries in the meeting demonstrates a willingness to engage better, he said, although the broad range of tools available to the United Nations have not been used as effectively as they could be — witness the broad range of subjects addressed in November. He stressed that the Council must think and work to avoid being limited to simply managing conflicts, acting in an early and timely manner to avoid outbreaks. Violence results from shortages of means, he noted, worsened by intolerance and hate, and can be halted if Member States “fight them from the various trenches of the United Nations”. Violence is the victory of force over reason and law, he said, highlighting the importance of the Charter of the United Nations. Citing the importance of accountability, he noted the veto cannot and must not be used to prevent the Council from acting in the face of mass atrocities. Preventive diplomacy and mediation are key to peacebuilding, as the COVID‑19 pandemic shows the international community needs synergies with long‑term vision. Calling for strengthened communication and cooperation of special envoys with other principal organs, he further encouraged the Secretary‑General to request advisory opinions from the International Court of Justice. Coordination should permeate down to subsidiary bodies, especially the Human Rights Council. He also noted meetings of this kind should be held regularly to avoid isolation of information, leading to creation of a working group to develop a genuine agenda of communication.

TAREK LADEB ( Tunisia ) said all organs of the United Nations must complement and coordinate actions to promote international peace through preventive diplomacy, which is central to the goals of the Organization’s Charter. Noting that the Charter of the United Nations confers primary responsibility for maintaining peace and security to the Security Council, he added that it also mentions the role of the General Assembly, regional organizations and the Economic and Social Council in this endeavour. He underscored the need for effective collective measures to prevent conflict, including through addressing its root causes, such as poverty, a decrease in economic indicators, institutional weakness, human rights violations, transnational crime, climate change and pandemics. These diverse challenges call for a broader look at the concept of international security, and call for action to be taken to prevent conflicts from occurring and spreading. He underscored the importance of holding regular meetings on this theme to put forth practical recommendations on the subject. As well, he reiterated the importance to develop partnerships with regional organizations, to enable them to intervene effectively and as soon as possible. He pointed out that there is a need for improvement, due to the absence of political resolve among some parties to conflict and the difficulty of imposing solutions. However, the human cost involved makes preventive diplomacy not an option, but an urgent need, he stressed.

BARBARA WOODWARD ( United Kingdom ), stressing the importance of a system‑wide approach to sustaining peace, said that by the time an issue reaches the Security Council it may be too late for those facing conflict. The human rights architecture is vital as violations in this area are often an early indicator of conflict. Peace should also be embedded in the work of United Nations bodies concerned with development. Thus, economic progress may be the best form of prevention. In ensuring development gains are sustainable, they must address issues that often drive conflict, including social, economic and political exclusion. An international order based on rule of law is indispensable for a more peaceful, prosperous and just world. The Council must hold Governments accountable when they disregard global treaties, she underscored, particularly in regards to serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law.

RAVINDRA RAGUTTAHALLI ( India ) said the Charter should remain the guiding light of the Organization, which was founded on the basis of the sovereign equality of nations. “…nowhere was this principle more belied than its principal organ — the Security Council,” he said. This structural inequality has persisted for more than seven decades. As the world changes, the Organization’s institutional architecture that is primarily responsible for international peace and security remains frozen. “A composition that is rooted in 1945 detracts from its abilities to fully harness the capabilities of UN Member States as of today,” he said. “We need to show our collective commitment to reformed multilateralism”. The peaceful settlement of disputes is the key to maintaining international peace and security and promoting the rule of law. Adequate attention needs to be paid to the provisions of Chapter VI, rather than Chapter VII becoming the ready recourse. Issues related to economic and social domain fall under the realm of the sovereignty of Member States. India believes advancing the rule of law at the national level is an essential tool to protect democracy, economic growth, sustainable development, ensure gender justice, eradicate poverty and hunger and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms. India believes the Assembly and the Economic and Social Council are the right fora in which Member States can discuss and work collaboratively on these issues.

ZHANG JUN ( China ) emphasized that, while the use of early warning mechanisms ensure that immediate action can be taken, they must not lead to overreaction. Noting that root causes of conflicts must be addressed so lasting peace and stability can be achieved, he said prevention efforts should include support for national governance systems with a people‑centric approach, as well as development paths that are appropriate for countries in conflict, including infrastructure investment. Moreover, preventive measures must follow the basic norms of international relations such as respect for sovereignty and non‑interference, he stressed, cautioning that arbitrarily interfering in a government’s internal affairs could lead to further conflict. Underscoring the need to enhance coordination between United Nations organs, he noted that the Economic and Social Council, International Court of Justice and the Secretariat should carry out their work within their mandates while maintaining communication and cooperation.

JEFFREY DELAURENTIS ( United States ) said that the United Nations possesses a unique advantage in facilitating preventive diplomacy, given its extensive presence in conflict‑affected areas worldwide. The Organization’s field mechanisms are on the front lines of such diplomacy and the international community must empower and reinforce these mechanisms’ efforts. Pointing out that conflict is often fuelled by abuse of human rights, he stressed the need for Member States to uphold their international obligations and commitments in this regard. Many have spoken about the need for greater coordination within the United Nations system; to this end, he expressed support for having the Peacebuilding Commission brief the Human Rights Council about the Commission’s important work. “At its best, the United Nations can lead the world forward through the choppy waters of the twenty‑first century”, he said, spotlighting the Organization’s essential role in times of global crisis such as that resulting from the COVID‑19 pandemic.

SAMADOU OUSMAN ( Niger ) stressed that preventive diplomacy must play a central role in United Nations efforts to maintain peace and security in the face of today’s enormous challenges. According to the Charter of the United Nations, the Security Council is the main organ exercising this function, but coordination must be strengthened with all organs. Moreover, interventions by the Security Council, Secretary‑General and other actors are crucial, but should not be considered a substitute for political dialogue and mediation. Efforts must also be made to partner with regional organizations in preventing conflicts, he said, noting that such cooperation assists in addressing peacebuilding, migration, poverty and the impacts of climate change. Calling for a stronger United Nations Secretariat as well as Peacebuilding Commission in enhancing preventive diplomacy, he said the two bodies need a sizeable budget to effectively carry out this function.

HAI ANH PHAM ( Viet Nam ) observed that early conflict prevention requires inclusive and comprehensive solutions to address the root causes that may require the engagement of other United Nations organs, outside of the Security Council, in accordance with their respective mandates. Those organs could contribute to conflict prevention by consistently promoting dialogue and joint coordination. Such activities should be planned and implemented in both the short‑term and long‑term and carried out through full consultation with and among Member States and in accordance with the Charter, including respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Emphasizing the importance of regional and subregional organizations in conflict prevention, he said cooperation between the Security Council and such organizations should be further promoted through dialogue and cooperation frameworks.

ANNA M. EVSTIGNEEVA ( Russian Federation ), associating herself with the statement to be delivered by the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, said the Organization, Security Council and other organs and subsidiary bodies have carried out significant work to prevent conflict. Yet, new hotbeds continue to crop up. Prevention depends on systematic use of early warning systems, mediation and good offices. However, that work should not include double standards or be driven by the particular inclinations of a State. She questioned why time is allotted for quiet diplomacy in some instances, while in others, the United Nations is “firing from all cylinders”, including imposing sanctions. Further, interference in domestic political processes is not in the interest of long‑term diplomacy as it only exacerbates the cycle of violence. Early warning systems cannot be based on reinventing arbitrary conflict indicators. Special envoys must be impartial and seek nonstandard solutions. Peacekeeping must not be solely through the protection of civilians without a political process. Assisting post‑conflict countries depends on the Peacebuilding Commission, she said, noting the issue of financing remains unresolved. Unfortunately, the Secretariat has recently been focused on coordinating different United Nations organs rather than finding political solutions. Justice must be given to United Nations founders in order to ensure the Council is not distracted from its central duty to maintain international peace and security.

MICHAEL KAPKIAI KIBOINO ( Kenya ), stressing that preventive diplomacy “cannot be a one‑UN organ affair”, said it entails engaging with neighbouring countries, subregional and regional arrangements including regional economic communities and mechanisms, as well as the international community including within the context of Chapter VIII of the Charter. Underscoring that the Council must stand for an international justice approach that is underpinned by fairness, he highlighted the advisory role of the Peacebuilding Commission and its bridging mandate. Also underscoring the importance of inclusive development as a preventive tool, he called for stronger coordinated efforts towards eradication of poverty and support to countries going through transitions to build resilient governance and economic infrastructure. Drawing attention to the security implications of climate change, he cautioned that poor management of diversity is leading to grave threats to international peace.

NICOLAS DE RIVIÈRE ( France ) said that alongside the Council’s activities, which usually focus on situations of open conflict, significant efforts have been made to tackle root causes upstream. These include through the Secretary‑General’s impetus to diplomacy of peace, as well as steps taken to strengthen mediation and early warning systems, as well as to prevent genocide. In this regard, he commended the work United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, which helps States strengthen dialogue and tackle common challenges, such as terrorism, water management and drug trafficking. However, he said, more needs to be done to address global challenges impinging on peace and security. To this end, the Council must take in the full picture of risks facing the world, including climate change, pandemics and disinformation. It must also promote the involvement of women in preventive diplomacy efforts. He commended work done by the Peacebuilding Commission, and reiterated Our Common Agenda’s call for more funds to be conferred on the Peacebuilding Fund, which has shown its ability to undertake cross‑border projects, including in the Sahel region. France has stepped up its contribution fourfold, he added. Turning to the African Union, he said the United Nations could lend its support to its initiatives, including “Silencing the Guns” and “Agenda 2063”. He stressed the need to combat the increasing scourge of mercenaries, which constitute a threat to stability. Further, the Council can benefit from the experience of the International Organisation of la Francophonie (OIF) with respect to elections, as it has undertaken several observation missions to aid political transitions and strengthen the rule of law in Haiti and the Gulf of Guinea, among other places.

SVEN JÜRGENSON ( Estonia ) said the role of the International Court of Justice cannot be underestimated in preventing disputes from escalating into conflicts and his country values the annual discussions held with the Court. Another important preventive element is for Council members to use initiatives that deter the veto’s use in cases related to the commission of atrocity crimes. Three areas are important in preventive diplomacy: climate change, adherence to the rule of law and inclusivity. The Council needs to take climate change more seriously by mandating the Secretary‑General to report on its impact on international security. Adherence to the rule of law, accountability and human rights makes societies more resilient and are essential for maintaining peace and security. Inclusivity must be ensured. “It has been proven that societies are more peaceful, and peace more lasting, when women are substantially involved,” he said. “A safe and diverse civil society space remains a vital component of resilient communities.” The Council needs to remember these elements as it draws up and reviews its robust mandates. Estonia values the Council’s regular exchanges with the representatives of other principal organs. “Communication, both in public and private, is of vital importance,” he said. “However, more often than not, the issues do not lie in the lack of information — the early warning, but in lack of early, in unison action.” In this light, Estonia condemns the continued massive repressions by Belarusian authorities against its people and using migration on a large scale for political purposes, in order to distract from human rights violations and brutal repression in the country. Estonia calls on the regime in Belarus to immediately stop such practices and other hybrid threats to people’s lives and health, including continuously blocking access to humanitarian aid.

INGA RHONDA KING ( Saint Vincent and the Grenadines ) stressed that unilateral measures and hegemonic motives — both of which undermine the norms of multilateralism and erode essential human rights, including the right to development — should be abandoned. Political dialogue, preventive diplomacy, and other participatory approaches — hinged upon the ideals of inclusivity and equality — should be earnestly pursued by all States. Calling for a more refined and collaborative multilateralism, she emphasized that the Security Council must continue its leading role in the maintenance of international peace and security. It should engage with creative and innovative approaches to address existing implementation gaps, including conflict prevention; post‑conflict peacebuilding; questions concerning women and youth; climate change and environmental degradation; and other fundamental challenges of sustainable development. She further pointed out that the Peacebuilding Commission, Economic and Social Council, International Court of Justice and the General Assembly ought to be leveraged more often. Preventive diplomacy and proactive political engagements, underpinned by the guiding principles of international law, must remain at the centrepiece of the multi‑stakeholder approach.

GERALDINE BYRNE NASON ( Ireland ) said that just as Member States need to work in lockstep, so too must the organs of the United Nations to address the challenges before them. The issues of food insecurity, poverty, gender inequality and climate change can become precursors to conflict. Therefore, humanitarian, development and peace support actors must work in a coordinated manner. The Security Council must also heed the advice provided by the Peacebuilding Commission on specific country and regional situations. Stressing the need to foster a more coherent relationship between human rights and the Council, she noted that violations of such rights are the harbingers of conflict to come. For this reason, human rights are a peace and security issue; it belongs in the Security Council. To ensure an inclusive understanding of prevention, the Council must listen and learn from human rights defenders, women leaders and civil society and act on their recommendations. She also underlined that the International Court of Justice is a key tool for conflict prevention but remains underutilized for the peaceful adjudication of disputes. In that regard, the Court’s role in preventing conflict could be bolstered by greater interaction with the Court. The Council should consider, where appropriate, the possibility of seeking the Court’s input in the form of advisory opinions, she said, adding that the Council could also recommend that States with a dispute on its agenda resolve the legal aspect of their dispute before the International Court of Justice.

MONA JUUL ( Norway ) stressed that all parts of the United Nations system must work together to prevent conflict and build peace, along with the Security Council which has the primary responsibility for this goal. She went on to point out that there is no better guarantee to prevent conflict than for Member States to fulfil their human rights obligations. Greater interaction between the Security Council, the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Human Rights Council is needed to facilitate early engagement and prevent conflict. Acknowledging the important role of the Peacebuilding Commission in conflict prevention, she emphasized that the integrity and independence provided by the good offices of the Secretary‑General are also essential tools to prevent conflict through mediation. She also highlighted the difference preventive diplomacy can make in the lead up to elections, as well as in contested political transitions and challenging implementation phases of peace accords.

Ms. EVSTIGNEEVA ( Russian Federation ), taking the floor a second time, said that situation in Belarus is an example of destabilizing external interference and double standards. The European Union should refrain from such double standards and take responsibility for its own actions. As for the situation on the Polish‑Belarussian border, an equal dialogue with Minsk is required, she said, adding that if Brussels is prepared for that, the Russian Federation will assist in those efforts.

KAI SAUER ( Finland ), also speaking on behalf of Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, noted that responses to crises have often been reactive and sporadic instead of preventive. Diplomatic solutions must be at the heart of the settlement of disputes, he said, underscoring the importance of inclusive political structures that include women and young people. An integrated multisectoral approach that links prevention, human rights and the 2030 Agenda is vital. Calling for closer cooperation between the Security Council, the Peacebuilding Commission, the Economic and Social Council and the Human Rights Council, he pointed out that human rights violations are often the first signs of emerging conflicts. As for the role of the International Court of Justice, the submission of a dispute to the Court should not be regarded as an unfriendly act but rather an attempt to settle conflicts peacefully.

ISHIKANE KIMIHIRO ( Japan ) stressed that States must shift their focus to prevention, not only in the Security Council, but in the entire United Nations system. The Peacebuilding Commission has a critical role to play in conflict prevention as acknowledged in the Security Council resolution 2171 (2014), he noted, pointing out that the prevention of conflicts remains a primary responsibility of States. As have many countries in Asia and other regions, Japan has a lot to share and contribute to the work of prevention, including its work conducted under the “New Approach for Peace and Stability in Africa”, he said. Emphasizing that building effective, accountable and inclusive institutions in conflict‑prone countries should be the priority in the work of United Nations, he highlighted the critical importance of effective and impartial institutions in the security and judicial sectors as well as institutions to ensure equal access to basic social services in preventing conflicts. He further underscored that the role of women and civil society in conflict prevention should be further strengthened as emphasized in resolution 2171 (2014).

MAJID TAKHT RAVANCHI ( Iran ), associating himself with the Non‑Aligned Movement and the statement to be delivered by the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, questioned how successful the Council has been in applying the principle of peace and security through prevention. Despite being mandated to use prevention and non‑coercive means under Chapter VI of the Charter, he noted the Council has applied the principle very rarely, resorting too frequently, hastily and excessively, to coercive measures set forth in Chapter VII. That trend has resulted, in many cases, in further complication of situations, violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity of States, abusing human rights of an entire population. When combined with other factors such as the Council’s ultra vires decisions or its exploitation by certain permanent members, he said this approach has also further prolonged conflict. The Council must accord priority to “prevention” and non‑coercive measures, yet that principle cannot and must not be applied arbitrarily. He stressed that Chapter VI functions must never be invoked for matters essentially within the domestic jurisdiction of States or for consideration of situations the continuance of which is not likely to endanger the maintenance of international peace and security, or for violating or undermining the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of States.

RONALDO COSTA FILHO ( Brazil ), associating himself with the Group of Four and the L.69 Group, recalled that after 40 years of the Assembly discussing equitable representation in the Council, it is incomprehensible that a negotiating process has been devised that makes bridging differences impossible. Failure to address reform in a timely manner will have far-reaching consequences, including jeopardizing the credibility and effectiveness of the United Nations. Noting that Brazil rarely agrees with Uniting for Consensus, he said his delegation supports the Group’s statement today — that reform must reflect the aspirations of all States. Anything less will meet with failure, he said, adding that recent efforts in this regard can add energy to advance progress in discussions. However, the current negotiations process is not producing desired results, he continued, suggesting text-based discussions that may result in agreed language. In addition, the United Nations can also provide such services as record‑keeping and webcast broadcasting, he said, pledging Brazil’s support in putting an end to the cycle of repetition in discussions.

RENÉ ALFONSO RUIDÍAZ PÉREZ ( Chile ), noting the utility of preventive diplomacy for the United Nations, stressed the need to concentrate not just on structural prevention, but also on operational prevention. Against the backdrop of a world facing the highest number of violent conflicts since 1945 — and an unprecedented level of humanitarian need over the same period — he said that the principal organs of the United Nations must coordinate to effect preventive diplomacy. Successful prevention is not achieved simply through the willingness of parties; rather, it depends on, inter alia, adequate early‑warning systems, the flexibility to adapt available resources to changing forms of violence and sufficient human and financial resources. He also spotlighted the preventive function performed by groups of friends, contact groups and ad hoc groups.

MARITZA CHAN VALVERDE ( Costa Rica ) called for a gendered approach to peace and security, as women and girls are differently and disproportionately affected by armed conflict. In a world where gender and sexual identity are still a reason to be killed, maimed, abused or exploited, bridging the gap between organizational silos in the United Nations can and will save lives. Highlighting international treaties as instruments of preventive diplomacy, she stressed their regulations and commitments are obligatory and cannot be disregarded if State preferences shift, particularly articles VI and VII of the Arms Trade Treaty. In preventing conflicts, the Security Council needed to strengthen its work by deepening communication with other actors, not only with the General Assembly, Economic and Social Council and Peacebuilding Commission but also with regional and subregional organizations. Expressing regret that civil society has no significant role in negotiations to prevent conflicts, she underscored that “while it is tempting to fight fire with fire”, that will only fuel conflict.

VANESSA FRAZIER ( Malta ) stressed that the international community must redouble early‑warning and early‑action efforts to identify and tackle the root causes of conflict, including human rights violations and gender‑based violence, before things escalate into a full‑blown conflict. Citing the Charter’s Articles regarding the role of the General Assembly in preventive diplomacy, she also highlighted the importance of the Economic and Social Council and Peacebuilding Commission, including an adequately funded Peacebuilding Fund. Emphasizing the key role of the International Court of Justice in upholding international law, the rule of law, and the fight against impunity, she further pointed out the need to hold annual or biannual interactive dialogues between the Presidents of the Security Council, General Assembly, the Economic and Social Council and the Chair of the Peacebuilding Commission, as well as representatives of civil society.

JOSÉ MANUEL RODRÍGUEZ CUADROS ( Peru ) said the agenda for peace refers to preventive diplomacy and reduction of strategic risks — especially nuclear disarmament and non‑proliferation — as well as control of conventional weapons and fighting terrorism. He noted the proposal for broadening the mandate of the Peacebuilding Commission and the possible establishment of an emergency platform for complex crises. Preventive diplomacy, focused on a societal vision of conflict, in some ways avoids the central role of the State in addressing conflict and peacebuilding — internationally and domestically. It is crucial to link the ideas in the report to a more specific vision of preventive action. Preventive diplomacy includes principles, mechanisms and resources to prevent disputes from erupting and limit their spread if they occur. The question is how to determine strengths and vulnerabilities of the current structure and mechanisms of the United Nations system to prevent disputes and affirm the maintenance of international peace and security. The International Court of Justice is also a mechanism of conflict prevention. He called for the international community to address imbalances, social divides, exclusion and marginalization, linking conflict prevention to social and economic development.

MUNIR AKRAM ( Pakistan ) underlined that addressing the root causes of conflicts and disputes must be the principal modality for preventive diplomacy. Pointing to the conflict over Jammu and Kashmir, he stressed that there is considerable and credible evidence that human rights are being massively violated in the Indian‑occupied parts. These violations have escalated sharply after the unilateral measures taken by India, on and after 5 August 2019, to forcibly annex occupied Jammu and Kashmir and change its demography in violation of Security Council resolutions. These actions constitute grave violations of international law, including the Geneva Conventions and could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. Despite the revival of the 2003 ceasefire, threats against Pakistan and the repression in Kashmir have not abated, he noted, emphasizing that it should be a high priority for the Council and Secretary General to prevent such a conflict by promoting a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and end the massive human rights violations taking place. That, surely, is the essence of preventive diplomacy, envisaged in the United Nations Charter, he stated.

KAJAL BHAT ( India ), taking the floor a second time, voiced her objection to the remarks made by the representative of Pakistan. That delegate sought to divert attention from the “sad state of the country, where terrorists enjoy a free pass, and the lives of minorities have been turned upside down”. The country has an established history of aiding, supporting and openly training and financing terrorists as State policy. Moreover, it hosts the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the Council. The territory of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh are an inalienable part of India, she stressed, calling on Pakistan to immediately vacate the regions that it is illegally occupying. India is ready for meaningful dialogue with all neighbours, including Pakistan, but such engagement can only take place in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility and violence, she said. Until then, India will continue to take firm and decisive steps to respond to cross‑border terrorism.

IVAN ŠIMONOVIĆ ( Croatia ) observed that the Security Council, in some cases, is unable to prevent conflicts due to divisions amongst its permanent members and the use of veto. In that context, he expressed support for the efforts to restrain the veto power, in case of atrocity crimes threats. Moreover, the General Assembly should utilize its own powers to prevent conflicts and atrocity crimes more effectively, especially when the Security Council fails to do so. The Economic and Social Council can help to address the root causes of instability, conflicts and atrocity crimes by furthering economic, social and environmental dimensions of sustainable development. The International Court of Justice upholds and promotes the rule of law through its judgements and advisory opinions. The Secretary General and the Secretariat should further increase their involvement in conflict prevention and atrocity crimes prevention diplomacy. In addition, the Peacebuilding Commission should further develop its potential to prevent deteriorating situations in countries at risk, as well as to build peace after the conflict and prevent its relapse.

…