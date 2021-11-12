Security Council 2140 Committee Considers Midterm Update of Panel of Experts

On 13 August 2021, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2140 (2014) held informal consultations to consider the midterm update of the Panel of Experts, submitted in accordance with paragraph 10 of resolution 2564 (2021).

The Committee heard a presentation by the Coordinator of the Panel. The presentation was followed by an interactive discussion between Committee members and the Panel.

Subsequently, the Committee discussed the eight recommendations contained in the midterm update and agreed to follow-up action on three of them.