Security Council Press Statement on Myanmar

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Juan Ramón de la Fuente Ramírez (Mexico):

The members of the Security Council expressed deep concern at further recent violence across Myanmar. They called for an immediate cessation of violence and to ensure the safety of civilians.

The members of the Security Council underlined the importance of steps to improve the health and humanitarian situation in Myanmar, including to facilitate the equitable, safe and unhindered delivery and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. They called for full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access to all people in need, and for the full protection, safety and security of humanitarian and medical personnel. They underlined that vaccines should be accessible to all and called for greater international support to ensure the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and to expedite their roll out.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (ASEAN) positive and constructive role in facilitating a peaceful solution in the interest of the people of Myanmar and their livelihoods. The members of the Security Council reiterated their calls for the swift and full implementation of ASEAN’s Five Point Consensus. They underlined their support for the ASEAN Special Envoy and looked forward to his visit to Myanmar at the earliest opportunity to meet with all parties concerned and carry out mediation that facilitates the dialogue process and the provision of humanitarian assistance by ASEAN. They encouraged complementarity between the United Nations Special Envoy and ASEAN efforts.

The members of the Security Council again expressed concern that recent developments pose particular serious challenges for the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of Rohingya refugees and internally displaced persons.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their support for the people of Myanmar and the country’s democratic transition, and their strong commitment to the sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and unity of Myanmar.

The members of the Security Council, recalling their press statement SC/14430 of 4 February 2021 and presidential statement S/PRST/2021/5 of 10 March, reiterated their deep concern at developments in Myanmar following the declaration of the state of emergency imposed on 1 February and their call on the military to exercise utmost restraint. They encouraged the pursuance of dialogue and reconciliation in accordance with the will and interests of the people of Myanmar.

The members of the Security Council stressed that they continued to monitor the situation closely.