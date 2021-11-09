Security Council 2140 Sanctions Committee Adds Three Entries to Its Sanctions List

On 9 November 2021, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2140 (2014) approved the addition of the entries specified below to its Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the measures imposed by Security Council resolutions 2140 (2014) and 2216 (2015) and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

YEi.007 Name: 1: SALEH 2: MESFER 3: SALEH 4: AL SHAER

Name (original script): صالح مسفر صالح الشاعر

Title: na Designation: Major General, ‘Judicial Custodian’ of properties and funds owned by Houthis’ opponents DOB: na POB: Al Safrah, Sa’dah Governorate, Yemen Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: a) Saleh Mosfer Saleh al Shaer b) Saleh Musfer Saleh al Shaer c) Saleh Mesfer al Shaer d) Saleh al Shae e) Saleh al Sha’ir f) Abu Yasser Nationality: Yemen Passport no: a) Yemen number 05274639, issued on 7 Oct. 2013 (Expiration date: 7 Oct 2019) b) Yemen number 00481779, issued on 9 Dec. 2000 (Expiration date: 9 Dec 2006) National identification no: a) Yemen 1388114 b) Yemen 10010057512 Address: Yemen Listed on: 9 Nov. 2021 Other information: As Houthi ‘Assistant Minister of Defence for Logistics’, assisted the Houthis in acquiring smuggled arms and weapons. As ‘Judicial Custodian’ directly involved in the widespread and unlawful appropriation of assets and entities owned by private individuals under arrest by the Houthis or forced to take refuge outside of Yemen. Physical Description: Eye Colour: Brown; Hair: Grey; Complexion: Medium; Build: Slim; Height (ft/in): Unknown; Weight (lbs): Unknown; and Clan: Member of the Hashid tribal confederacy. Photograph available for inclusion in INTERPOL-UNSC Special Notice web link: INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

YEi.008 Name: 1: MUHAMMAD 2: ABD AL-KARIM 3: AL-GHAMARI 4: na

Name (original script): محمد عبدالكريم الغماري

Title: na Designation: Major General, Houthi Chief of General Staff DOB: 1979 POB: Izla Dhaen, Wahha District, Hajjar Governorate, Yemen Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: Mohammad Al-Ghamari born 1984 Nationality: Yemen Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Yemen Listed on: 9 Nov. 2021 Other information: Houthi Military Chief of General Staff, plays the leading role in orchestrating the Houthis’ military efforts that are directly threatening the peace, security and stability of Yemen, including in Marib, as well as cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia. Photograph available for inclusion in INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

YEi.009 Name: 1: YUSUF 2: AL-MADANI 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): يوسف المداني

Title: Major General Designation: Commander of the Houthi’s Fifth Military Region DOB: 1977 POB: Muhatta Directorate, Hajjah Province, Yemen Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Yemen Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Yemen Listed on: 9 Nov. 2021 Other information: A prominent leader of Houthi forces and commander of forces in Hudaydah, Hajjah, Al Mahwit, and Raymah, Yemen – threatening the peace, security, and stability of Yemen. As of 2021, Al-Madani was assigned to the offensive targeting Marib. Photograph available for inclusion in INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

