Security Council 2140 Sanctions Committee Updates Its Guidelines

On 29 October 2021, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2140 (2014) updated its Guidelines for the Conduct of its Work. These latest Guidelines reflect Security Council resolutions 2511 (2020) and 2564 (2021).

The Committee has adopted the updated Guidelines to facilitate the conduct of its own work and provide useful guidance to Member States in their efforts to implement the relevant Security Council resolutions. The Guidelines are available on the Committee website at: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/2140/committee-guidelines.