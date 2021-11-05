Security Council Fills Vacancy on International Court of Justice

Meeting independently from but concurrently with the General Assembly, the Security Council today filled one open seat in the International Court of Justice.

In the election, two candidates were vying for the remaining term of one position, opened following the death of Judge James Richard Crawford (Australia), beginning on 5 November 2021, the date on which they were voted by the Security Council and General Assembly, and ending on 5 February 2024. The nominated candidates were Hilary Charlesworth (Australia) and Linos‑Alexander Sicilianos (Greece).

After a single round of voting, the Council elected Ms. Charlesworth (Australia), who received the required majority in the Council, as well as an absolute majority of votes in the General Assembly.

Voting took place simultaneously in the Security Council and the General Assembly. Under the Statute of the International Court of Justice, a candidate obtaining an absolute majority of votes in both organs is considered elected. In the Council, eight votes constitute an absolute majority, and no distinction is made between permanent and non‑permanent Council members. By contrast, all 193 Member States in the General Assembly are electors. Accordingly, for the purpose of today’s election, 97 votes constituted an absolute majority in the Assembly. (For today’s General Assembly results, see Press Release GA/12379.)

The meeting began at 10:07 a.m. suspended at 10:21 a.m., resumed briefly at 11:05 a.m. and ended at 11:09 a.m.

Voting

Results of the voting were as follows: