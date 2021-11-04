Security Council Committee on Somalia Briefed by United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Exchanges Views with Somalia

On 22 October 2021, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolution 751 (1992) concerning Somalia held informal consultations to hear a briefing by the Deputy Head of the Global Maritime Crime Programme, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), on the Programme’s support to the implementation of resolution 2551 (2020). Thereafter Committee members addressed questions and comments to the representative of UNODC, including on the five recommendations presented by her to the Committee.

On the same date, Committee members held an exchange of views with the Deputy Permanent Representative of Somalia to the United Nations, including on the recently issued final report of the Panel of Experts on Somalia (document S/2021/849). Committee members voiced appreciation for Somalia’s participation in the discussion, expressing the hope that the engagement between Somalia and the Committee, as well as between Somalia and the Panel of Experts, would continue. They took note of the proposals and remarks made by the representative of Somalia.