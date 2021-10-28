Security Council Sanctions Committee Concerning South Sudan Meets with Special Representative of Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict

During its informal consultations held on 15 October 2021, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2206 (2015) concerning South Sudan was briefed by Virginia Gamba, Special Representative of the Secretary‑General for Children and Armed Conflict.

The Special Representative briefed the Committee about the situation of conflict-affected children in South Sudan, which were currently facing many challenges despite the progress in recent years. In this connection, she underlined the importance of the full implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan, as well as the full implementation of the Comprehensive Action Plan to End and Prevent All Grave Violations against Children.

Members of the Committee thanked Special Representative Gamba for her briefing and expressed their support for her work.