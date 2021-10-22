Security Council Press Statement on United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Martin Kimani (Kenya):

The members of the Security Council congratulated the Iraqi people and the Government of Iraq on the occasion of their latest elections, held on 10 October 2021. The members of the Security Council welcomed interim reports that the elections proceeded smoothly and featured significant technical and procedural improvements from previous Iraqi elections.

The members of the Security Council commended the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) for conducting a technically sound election. They commended the Government of Iraq for its election preparations and for preventing violence on election day.

The members of the Security Council commended the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) for providing IHEC the technical assistance and international monitoring team the Government of Iraq requested to strengthen the electoral process and promote transparency. The members of the Security Council thanked UNAMI for its assistance, and commended UNAMI for demonstrating objectivity in its efforts to support Iraq throughout the election process. They welcomed IHEC’s and UNAMI’s efforts to promote women’s political participation.

The members of the Security Council also welcomed the efforts of Member States and other international organizations to observe the elections, notably the European Union long-term Election Observation Mission, the Arab League, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and others, as well as domestic organizations.

The members of the Security Council deplored the recent threats of violence against UNAMI, IHEC personnel and others.

The members of the Security Council reiterated the Secretary-General’s call for all stakeholders to show patience and respect for the electoral timeline. The members of the Security Council stressed that any electoral disputes that may arise should be resolved peacefully through established legal channels. Once the results are ratified, the members of the Security Council look forward to the peaceful formation of an inclusive government that reflects the will of the Iraqi people and their call for a stronger democracy.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their support for the Government of Iraq and their commitment to Iraq’s independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. The members of the Security Council reiterated their support for the Government of Iraq’s efforts to deliver meaningful reforms and advance inclusive political dialogue aimed at meeting the Iraqi people’s legitimate demands to address corruption, provide essential and basic services, diversify the economy, create jobs, improve governance, and strengthen viable and responsive State institutions.