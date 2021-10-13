Security Council Committee on Somalia Considers Panel of Experts’ Final Report, Emergency Relief Coordinator Report

On 1 October 2021, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolution 751 (1992) concerning Somalia held informal consultations to hear a briefing by the Panel of Experts on Somalia on its final report, submitted pursuant to paragraph 34 of resolution 2551 (2020).

Committee members expressed support for the work of the Panel. Of the 16 recommendations contained in the report, 8 were addressed to the Committee. Committee members are currently considering those eight recommendations.

On the same date, Committee members also heard a briefing by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, following the submission of the report of the Emergency Relief Coordinator pursuant to paragraph 36 of resolution 2551 (2020), on the delivery of humanitarian assistance in Somalia and on any impediments thereof. Committee members expressed appreciation for the efforts undertaken by the Office and its partners in Somalia.

Both reports have been transmitted to the Security Council.