Senior Official in Democratic Republic of Congo Spotlights Violence in Eastern Provinces, Outlines Mission Transition Plans, Briefing Security Council

Kinshasa’s Delegate Says ‘State of Siege’ Will Be Lifted When Conditions Improve

Noting the ongoing security challenges in several provinces, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative in the Democratic Republic of the Congo today called on the Security Council to continue providing its “full backing” to the United Nations peacekeeping mission in that country.

Bintou Keita, who also heads the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), briefed the 15‑member Council on the contents of the Secretary‑General’s latest report on the situation. She was joined by Abdou Abarry (Niger), Chair of Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who reported on the sanctions regime’s recent activities.

Outlining some elements of a proposed MONUSCO transition plan — which lays out benchmarks for the Mission’s drawdown and eventual exit — Ms. Keita said the plan was jointly developed by the United Nations and the Congolese authorities. Describing it as a “roadmap that can help guide the work of the Mission in the coming years and prepare the ground for its orderly and responsible withdrawal”, she nevertheless cautioned that the plan must not obscure the work that remains to silence the guns in the east, foster the political dialogue necessary to pave the way for credible and transparent elections in 2023 and support the long‑term strengthening of the country’s institutions. Therefore, MONUSCO still needs the Council’s full support, including its endorsement of the transition plan with adequate financial resources.

Nelly Godelieve Madieka Mbangu, Coordinator of the civil society group Sauti y’a Mama Mukongomani/Voice of Congolese Women, remarked that the state of siege recently declared by President Félix Tshisekedi in North Kivu and Ituri provinces allowed MONUSCO and the State armed forces to defeat militant groups and restore State authority in some areas. The goal, however, is to eradicate all armed groups. She urged the Council to help strengthen MONUSCO’s rapid reaction units to meet the security needs in the east, and to support the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration process. The Council can also help restore State authority and set up an international investigative mechanism for crimes of genocide committed in the country, she said, also drawing attention to the dynamic work of Congolese women and highlighting the importance of their participation in the peace process.

In the ensuing discussion, Kenya’s representative, speaking also for Niger, Tunisia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, said the transition plan must be implemented following a clear evaluation and assessment of the benchmarks achieved. Those should include an efficient transfer of important tasks, such as early warning networks, to the host Government, and enhanced peacebuilding efforts focused on socioeconomic development towards post‑conflict reconstruction.

France’s delegate emphasized that a “partnership logic must prevail”, with the Mission continuing its stabilization efforts and protecting civilians. Noting that an improved security situation in Tanganyika province will permit MONUSCO’s withdrawal from the area in 2022, he called for a credible, transparent, inclusive and peaceful process to that end.

The representative of the United Kingdom stressed that the Government bears the responsibility for creating long‑term conditions for peace and for the Mission’s withdrawal. Minimum benchmarks must be met, while MONUSCO hands over tasks to the United Nations country team and the Government against clear timelines.

The Russian Federation’s delegate, noting that the national armed forces and MONUSCO have yet to curb numerous illegal militant groups, said that Moscow will carefully study the Mission’s proposed transition plan.

Several speakers condemned allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation by United Nations personnel in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with the representative of the United States demanding greater accountability for “such predatory behaviour” and assistance to victims.

The representative of the Democratic Republic of the Congo reiterated his request to the Council to lift restrictions on the import of military supplies and enable the State to enhance its capacity to combat armed groups. Among other things, he also called for severe and exemplary punishment against criminal groups or multinationals who support armed groups through the illegal exploitation of minerals.

Briefings

BINTOU KEITA, Special Representative of the Secretary‑General and Head of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), briefed the Council and presented the Secretary‑General’s latest report on the situation (document S/2021/807). She said the primary — and undoubtedly, the biggest — challenge in the country is the security and protection of civilians in the east. Since the declaration of a state of siege by the Government in the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri, MONUSCO has redoubled its efforts to support the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC), the police and the judicial authorities, in order to restore State presence and authority in each of those provinces. The Armed Forces’ intelligence‑gathering capabilities have been enhanced, and MONUSCO is providing training on military tactics and respect for the principles of human rights and humanitarian law. The state of siege made it possible to strengthen the partnership between MONUSCO and the FARDC. Meanwhile, all rapid reaction units are on track to be deployed by the end of October to strengthen civilian protection capacity during joint operations against armed groups.

Although joint military operations resulted in the dismantling of several of the armed groups’ strongholds, she went on to state that human rights violations perpetrated by both State- and non‑State actors — particularly in the provinces of Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu — remain worrying. Between June and August, 367 people were victims of arbitrary and extrajudicial executions, with 203 people, mostly women and children, suffering sexual violence. The United Nations adhered to a zero‑tolerance policy for sexual exploitation and abuse and provides comprehensive assistance to victims. Following recent allegations regarding the Ebola response, the humanitarian team in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has strengthened its systems to prevent and combat sexual exploitation and abuse, with $1.5 billion available through a common humanitarian fund.

On the country’s democratic consolidation, she said that while the formation of a new Government in April provided an opportunity to advance critical reforms, the focus of political actors and civil society is shifting towards the 2023 elections. There is still no consensus on the composition of the Independent National Electoral Commission and several members of the opposition have organized rallies to contest that body’s reform, which has already been adopted by Parliament. Reiterating the need for an inclusive and peaceful electoral process founded on dialogue, trust and transparency, she said MONUSCO continues to pursue its good offices with actors across the political spectrum, including to advocate for increased women’s participation in the process.

Beyond these challenges, she said the implementation of the MONUSCO transition plan — which was submitted to the Council in the Annex to the Secretary‑General’s report — represents a real opportunity for both the Government and the United Nations. Operationalizing the plan, which is closely linked to the Government’s programme of action, will hinge largely on the authorities’ ability to finance their priorities and create the conditions necessary for the withdrawal of the Mission. The Government’s 2022 budget bill emphasizing security, education, health and the acceleration of economic growth is a step in the right direction. With view to MONUSCO’s withdrawal from Tanganyika province in June 2022, the Mission is working closely across the United Nations system to ensure the necessary support, consolidate gains and tackle the last pockets of insecurity, while incorporating lessons learned from the Mission’s withdrawal from Kasaï.

Highlighting President Félix Tshisekedi’s ongoing efforts to improve the political climate in the Great Lakes region, she said the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s term at the helm of the African Union offers an opportunity to not only foster peace, stability and development, but also to consolidate the partnership between the continental body and the United Nations. On the renewal of MONUSCO’s mandate, she noted that the joint transition plan “constitutes a roadmap that can help guide the work of the Mission in the coming years and prepare the ground for its orderly and responsible withdrawal”. However, that must not obscure the fact that there is still much to do to silence the guns in the eastern provinces, foster the political dialogue necessary to pave the way for credible and transparent elections in 2023 and support the long‑term strengthening of the country’s institutions. She went on to call on the Council to continue providing its full backing to MONUSCO, including by endorsing the joint transition plan with adequate financial resources and playing an active role in its operationalization.

ABDOU ABARRY ( Niger ), briefing the Council in his capacity as Chair of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo, outlined the body’s activities since his last presentation in October 2020. The Committee has held three in‑person meetings, in addition to four sessions held via videoconference due to the COVID‑19 pandemic. On 3 December 2020, the Committee heard a midterm report by the coordinator of the Group of Experts and discussed its conclusions and recommendations. On 22 January 2021, following informal consultations with the coordinator of the Group of Experts, several regional States shared their comments and observations. He added that the Committee also heard briefings by a range of experts during the reporting period, including speakers from the United Nations Mine Action Service and the head of MONUSCO’s working group on the arms embargo.

He said that, in the course of consultations held via videoconference on 20 May, the Committee heard a presentation of the final report by a coordinator of the Group of Experts, and examined its conclusions and recommendations. During the same meeting, the Committee heard a report by the Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba, on the situation of children in the Democratic Republic of Congo. On 9 July, the Committee held its first in‑person meeting since the start of the pandemic, to discuss the final report and to hear comments and observations from representatives of regional States. On the theme of resources, he said on 30 July, a meeting was held on the illicit trade in gold, tantalum and tungsten in the national and international market, with members hearing from a number of experts on that subject.

He went on to note that the Committee continues to support the mechanism investigating of the murder of two former experts of the Committee, Zaida Catalán and Michael Sharp, which took place in 2017. Several proposals were submitted by the Group of Experts to update the sanctions list on 10 August 2020, in line with Council resolution 2478 (2019). The Committee accepted updates concerning two persons and three entities and is awaiting updates and responses from concerned Member States in that regard. With additional information, on 2 November, the Committee accepted an update concerning an entry to the list. He concluded by noting that a delegation of the Committee will be conducting a visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo between 5 and 10 November, to gain firsthand information on the effective impact of sanctions. The visit will also offer an opportunity to hold consultations with the Government and with representatives of MONUSCO and civil society, with the aim of ensuring the full implementation of measures set out in paragraph 30 of resolution 2360 (2017).

NELLY GODELIEVE MADIEKA MBANGU, Coordinator of the civil society group Sauti y’a Mama Mukongomani/Voice of Congolese Women , said the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been the epicentre of armed conflict for decades, with women and children severely impacted. In response, the Security Council dispatched a peacekeeping mission to the country, now the largest mission in Africa and more than 20 years old. Despite its deployment, however, the east is still facing the same challenges, including mass displacement, rapes and sexual violence. Noting that the perpetrators of such crimes include both State- and non‑State actors, she added that natural resources have been looted, villages have been burned and children cannot go to school.

Welcoming the declared state of siege, she said some armed groups have been disbanded and State authority has been re-established in some parts of the country. The goal is to eradicate all armed groups, she said, urging the Council to help strengthen rapid reaction units to meet the security needs in the east of the country, and to support the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration process. The Council can also help restore State authority and set up an international investigative mechanism for crimes of genocide committed in the country. Drawing attention to the dynamic work of women in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, she stressed the importance of women’s participation in the peace process and asked the Council to strengthen its support for women’s organizations.

Statements

NICOLAS DE RIVIÈRE ( France ) welcomed progress made in improving the security situation in recent months and expressed support for the adoption of the order on disarmament, demobilization, community reintegration and stabilization. He also praised efforts to combat impunity and called for their continuation, and for the model of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission established in Kasaï to be expanded to other regions. The role of women in public positions must be further strengthened, he added, while calling for better coordination between the national armed forces and MONUSCO in the country’s east and for continued action to combat and prevent the use of improvised explosive devices. The reconfiguration of the Force Intervention Brigade ought to help improve the response to asymmetric threats, notably that of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). On the MONUSCO transition plan, he emphasized that a “partnership logic must prevail”, with the Mission continuing its stabilization efforts and protecting civilians. Noting that an improved security situation in Tanganyika will permit MONUSCO’s withdrawal in 2022, he called for a credible, transparent, inclusive and peaceful process to that end.

GERALDINE BYRNE NASON ( Ireland ) said the upcoming 2023 elections will be an important time for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and expressed regret over the increase in tensions related to the Independent Election Commission. In that context, reform process questions must be resolved in a transparent manner. Noting that the state of siege has been extended multiple times, she said it is impacting timely access to justice, extending pre-trial detentions and contributing to prison overcrowding. Expressing concern over reports of pervasive sexual based violence, including by State actors, she said it is essential that humanitarian and democratic space is respected. Nevertheless, progress continues to be made on the Women, Peace and Security agenda, with positive indications around the meaningful participation of women in political processes. Turning to MONUSCO’s transition plan, she said its 18 identified benchmarks are comprehensive and should provide a clear and predictable roadmap for Mission’s phased withdrawal. It is crucial, however, that there is sufficient flexibility in the Plan to allow for setbacks and unexpected challenges, and timelines and benchmarks must be closely monitored and adjusted as necessary.

JAMES KARIUKI ( United Kingdom ) expressed concern about the deteriorating security and humanitarian situations, as well as rising casualties due to armed violence, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Welcoming improved operational cooperation among the relevant security stakeholders, he nevertheless voiced concern about increasing cases of former combatants being rearmed and called for the timely development of the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration strategy and its implementation. On plans for MONUSCO’s drawdown, he welcomed the transition strategy and its identified benchmarks, stressing that the Government bears the responsibility to create long-term conditions for peace and for the Mission’s withdrawal. Minimum benchmarks must be met for a drawdown, while the MONUSCO hands over tasks to the United Nations country team and the Government against clear timelines. He also called for enhanced coordination with the World Bank, humanitarian agencies and civil society.

ANNA M. EVSTIGNEEVA ( Russian Federation ) said that unfortunately, the Congolese armed forces and MONUSCO peacekeepers have so far failed to curb the activities of numerous illegal armed formations, especially the ADF armed group. Noting that her delegation will carefully study the the MONUSCO transition plan prepared by the United Nations in coordination with the Congolese authorities, she said that, in principle, it is not possible to achieve long‑term normalization solely by military means. Work should continue to fully implement the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework agreement, she said, pointing to security cooperation in the eastern parts of the country and across the region. The Russian Federation is a member of the Group of Friends of the Great Lakes Region and intends to actively contribute to the peace process in the country and the region.

RAVINDRA RAGUTTAHALLI ( India ) expressed hope that the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and opposition parties will maintain the current positive trajectory in the run-up to the 2023 elections. On the security front, he underscored that the primary responsibility to protect civilians lies with the Government and recalled the assertion made by President Felix Tshisekedi in his recent General Assembly address on the presence of terrorists operating under the cover in Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu and Maniema. Welcoming the creation of a Programme for Disarmament, Demobilization, Reintegration and Community Stabilization, he said MONUSCO’s role is to support the Armed Forces in addressing the threat of armed groups. Turning to MONUSCO’s transition and exit, he said the continued implementation of the security strategy at the national and provincial levels, as well as a plan of action for security sector reform, will be crucial.

MONA JUUL ( Norway ) observed that tensions have increased between political and civil society actors regarding the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s electoral reforms and called on the Congolese authorities to ensure an inclusive and transparent processes in the build‑up to the 2023 elections. Despite five months of a state of siege in Ituri and North Kivu by the Government, the security situation in the east of the country is deteriorating, she warned. The threat posed by armed groups against civilians is particularly concerning, as is the continued high number of human rights violations and abuses — including instances of sexual and gender‑based violence. As for MONUSCO’s transition plan, its success hinges on constructive, effective cooperation and dialogue between a range of stakeholders, including the Congolese authorities and different parts of the United Nations system, she said.

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD ( United States ) expressed deep concern about the continuing violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s eastern provinces, where armed groups such as “ISIS-DRC, also known as ADF” perpetrate violence daily. In the current state of siege, better coordination with local authorities is required for MONUSCO to fulfil its robust mandate. She welcomed MONUSCO’s exit from Kasaï province earlier in 2021 and commended the transitional justice that paved the way for a smooth drawdown, while expressing hoped for a similar withdrawal from Tanganyika in 2022. Turning to the Joint Transition Plan, she hoped its benchmarks will be attainable. The promotion of key governance and security sector reforms are important, with elections approaching in 2023, and the dire continuing violence in the east, she stressed. She went on to condemn the “horrifying and unacceptable” allegations of abuse by United Nations staff — 17 of which were raised in 2021 — noting that while many implicated troops and police, a significant portion concerned civilian staff. Such predatory behaviour must end across the United Nations system, she said, demanding greater accountability and assistance for those harmed.

JUAN GÓMEZ ROBLEDO VERDUZCO ( Mexico ) commended progress made by the Democratic Republic of the Congo and MONUSCO in recent months, as well as the adoption of resolution 2556 (2020) which aimed to reduce the presence of MONUSCO. However, he expressed concern over the continuing violence in Ituri and North and South Kivu in recent months, which have seen attacks by armed groups such as the Cooperative for Development of the Congo and ADF. He called upon all actors to comply with international human rights law, and for greater efforts to fight hate speech, which increases intercommunity violence and displacement. He went on to commend MONUSCO’s efforts through the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo and its consequent effects.

DAI BING ( China ) welcomed the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s three‑year programme of action, stressing the importance of focusing on governance and electoral reform, which are key to national unity. Noting the ongoing efforts toward regional security and cooperation, he urged the country and its neighbours in the Great Lakes region to continue improving relations. Security must be addressed in a comprehensive manger, he said, welcoming President Tshisekedi’s determination — shown in his recent address to the General Assembly — to combat armed groups. Citing the joint transition plan for MONUSCO’s drawdown and 18 benchmarks, he said that in the areas where MONUSCO has withdrawn, United Nations country teams must take follow‑up actions. He also urged international financial institutions to increase aid to the country, while calling on the Council to heed the concerns expressed by the Congolese authorities and ensure that such sanctions do not undermine the country’s capacity‑building efforts.

DINH QUY DANG ( Viet Nam ) noted the ongoing tensions among political and civil society actors in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and underlined the critical importance of integrating women’s voice in the political process. Expressing concern over the continued deterioration of the security situation in the east of the country — especially in Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu — he strongly condemned attacks against civilians, peacekeepers and humanitarian operations. Also citing the impacts of socioeconomic hardship, displacement and COVID‑19, he stressed the utmost importance of addressing the root causes of instability. In that regard, he welcomed the Government’s establishment and implementation of the Disarmament, Demobilization, Community Recovery and Stabilization Programme, which maps out a comprehensive strategy to combat hostile armed groups, and commended efforts to formulate a transition plan for the progressive and phased drawdown of MONUSCO.

SVEN JÜRGENSON ( Estonia ) welcomed the maintenance of stability by the Government, as well as progress made on relations with neighboring countries. While taking note of the Government’s commitment to facilitating reforms ahead of the 2023 elections and to furthering the equitable representation of women, he underscored the importance of efforts to tackle hate speech and incitement to violence. On the security situation, he expressed concern about the unabated “circle of violence” in Kivu and Ituri provinces, and incidents in conflict-affected areas involving armed groups and State agents, which have resulted in the killing of at least 600 civilians. Such violence has exacerbated the humanitarian situation, he said, noting that the country ranked high in the number of internally displaced persons in Africa. He welcomed efforts to establish a Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission, and called for an end to impunity and support for justice and the rule of law.

MARTIN KIMANI ( Kenya ), Council President for October, spoke in his national capacity and also on behalf of Niger, Tunisia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, commending the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo for the progress made in diminishing armed group activities, particularly through the declaration of the state of siege in conflict‑affected eastern provinces. The joint offensive operations carried out by the national armed forces and MONUSCO in combatting those armed groups should be intensified. Welcoming the establishment of a disarmament, demobilization, community reintegration and stabilization programme by the Government under its programme of action for 2021‑2023, he also acknowledged the establishment of a Contact and Coordination Group by neighbouring States and the adoption of a two‑year action plan by heads of intelligence and security services of the regional States mandated to oversee non‑military approaches towards the eradication of negative forces in the Great Lakes region.

He went on to commend the efforts made by the Government, with the support of MONUSCO, to improve and strengthen its weapons and ammunitions management systems, urging the Security Council to give due consideration to the request for the removal of the notification requirement for the Government to acquire weapons. Noting the joint transition plan for MONUSCO, he said it must be implemented following a clear evaluation and assessment of the benchmarks achieved. Those should include an efficient transfer of important tasks, such as early warning networks, to the host Government and enhanced peacebuilding efforts focused on socioeconomic development initiatives that promote post‑conflict reconstruction. Spotlighting the principle of subsidiarity as enshrined in the United Nations Charter, he recognized the significant role of regional organizations, namely the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), the International Conference of the Great Lakes Region and the African Union, in supporting mediation, dialogue and promoting sustainable peace, security and development.

PAUL LOSOKO EFAMBE EMPOLE ( Democratic Republic of the Congo ) described significant challenges faced in his country’s eastern provinces, with holdout armed groups wreaking terror and destruction. Greater domestic, international and bilateral efforts, as well as military and non‑military solutions, are required to address them, he said, recalling that President Tshisekedi recently declared a state of siege in two provinces in order to stamp out those negative forces. The strengthened military presence has been bolstered by joint military operations with MONUSCO, he said, adding that the siege will be lifted once the circumstances that led to its imposition are reversed. He went on to outline measures taken to normalize peace, security and economic cooperation with neighboring countries, including the signing of protocol agreements to tackle terrorism and foster cross‑border trade with Uganda, cooperation agreements to tackle tax evasion with Rwanda and a railway line connecting Kindu in the Democratic Republic of Congo with Gitega in Burundi.

Noting that the state of siege led to voluntary weapon surrenders by various warlords and armed groups, he said the President signed two recent ordinances establishing a Disarmament, Demobilization, Community Recovery and Stabilization Programme and appointed its members. The implementation of such operations pose significant security and financial challenges, for which the support of donors and other partners is crucial. Turning to the political situation, he said efforts are under way to hold elections in 2023, including through the reform of a law to strengthen the operations of the Independent National Election Commission, as well as continued support to transitional justice mechanisms and the establishment of an anti‑corruption agency. He recalled his request to the sanctions committee to lift prenotification measures for the import of military supplies and called for severe and exemplary punishment against criminal groups or multinationals who support armed groups through the illegal exploitation of minerals.