Security Council Renews for 12 Months Authorization to Inspect Vessels Suspected of Violating Libya Arms Embargo, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2598 (2021)

Acting unanimously today, the Security Council renewed for another year its authorization for Member States to inspect vessels outside of Libya’s territorial waters, when there are reasonable grounds to believe they are participating in acts of migrant smuggling and human trafficking.

By the terms of resolution 2598 (2021)(to be issued as document S/RES/2598(2021)), which was adopted under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, the 15‑member Council extended several measures initially set out in resolution 2240 (2015) for a further period of 12 months, including its authorization for Member States to seize vessels confirmed as being used for smuggling migrants or trafficking in human beings from Libya.

Members condemned all acts of migrant smuggling and human trafficking into, through and from the Libyan territory and off the coast of Libya, which undermine further the process of stabilizing Libya and endangers the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. They expressed their intention to continue to review the situation and consider, as appropriate, renewing the authority provided in the present resolution for additional periods.

In addition, the Council requested the Secretary‑General to provide a report on the implementation of today’s resolution in 11 months’ time.

The meeting began at 10:07 a.m. and ended at 10:09 a.m.