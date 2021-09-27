Security Council Press Statement on Lebanon

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Geraldine Byrne Nason (Ireland):

The members of the Security Council welcomed the announcement on 10 September 2021 of the formation of a new Government in Lebanon led by Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the 20 September 2021 vote of confidence by the Parliament of Lebanon as necessary first steps towards the resolution of Lebanon’s crisis.

They reaffirmed their strong support for the stability, security, territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence of Lebanon, consistent with Security Council resolutions 1701 (2006), 1680 (2006), 1559 (2004), and 2591 (2021), as well as other relevant Security Council resolutions and statements of the President of the Security Council on the situation in Lebanon.

The members of the Security Council urged Lebanon’s new Government to swiftly and transparently implement the well‑known, necessary and tangible reforms, as reiterated in the new Government’s Ministerial Declaration. Such reforms are key to respond to the dire needs and legitimate aspirations of the Lebanese population regarding the urgent security, economic, social and humanitarian challenges facing the country. They also underlined the importance of delivering those reforms in order to ensure effective international support.

The members of the Security Council underlined the importance of holding free, fair and inclusive elections in 2022 transparently and according to the planned schedule, ensuring the full, equal and meaningful participation of women as candidates and voters in the elections. They urged the Lebanese Government to start preparing without delay the necessary groundwork ahead of this crucial step.

They stressed once again the need for a swift, independent, impartial, thorough, and transparent investigation into the explosions which struck Beirut on 4 August 2020.

The members of the Security Council called upon all Lebanese parties to implement a tangible policy of disassociation from any external conflicts, as an important priority, as spelled out in previous declarations, in particular, the 2012 Baabda Declaration.