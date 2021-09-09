Security Council Press Statement on Twentieth Anniversary of 11 September Terrorist Attacks

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Geraldine Byrne Nason (Ireland):

Twenty years ago, the members of the Security Council quickly condemned the horrifying terrorist attacks which took place in the United States on 11 September 2001.

Today, the members of the Security Council marked this solemn anniversary with a visit to the 11 September Memorial and Museum in New York City. The members of the Security Council are as united today as they were 20 years ago in their commitment to prevent and counter terrorism, in all its forms and wherever it occurs, consistent with international law.

The members of the Security Council offer their condolences to the families and friends of those killed in these attacks, recognizing that more than 90 countries lost citizens.

So, today, the members of the Security Council recommit to the words set forth in the Charter of the United Nations to “save succeeding generations from the scourge of war…and for these ends to unite our strength to maintain international peace and security”. Those words are a guiding light to all nations as we engage in our solemn task to make the world safer and more secure.