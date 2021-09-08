Security Council Sanctions Committee concerning Iraq Removes 28 Entries from Its Sanctions List

On 8 September 2021, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1518 (2003) removed the following entries from its Sanctions List of individuals and entities:

B. Entities and other groups

IQe.013 Name: ARAB WOOD MANUFACTURING COMPANY

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 293, Ninevah, Ninevah, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.014 Name: ATH THAWRA HOUSE FOR PRESS AND PUBLISHING

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 2009, Uqba Bin Nafia Square, Baghdad, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.016 Name: BABYLON PROJECT

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: Hashmiya District, Babylon, Babylon, Babylon, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.019 Name: CENTRAL PETROLEUM ENTERPRISE

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 5271, Khulafa Street, Khuilani Square, Baghdad, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.022 Name: DIRECTORATE GENERAL OF CONTRACTS AND PURCHASING

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 552, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.048 Name: GENERAL ORGANIZATION FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCE TRADING

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 1033, Al-Tahreer Square, South Gate, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.067 Name: IRAQI TRADING STATE COMPANY

A.k.a.: IraqI TRADING STATE ESTABLISHMENT F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 17, Al Masbah, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.077 Name: MOSUL BUILDING MATERIALS STATE COMPANY

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 13, Mosul, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.084 Name: NATIONAL COMPANY FOR FOOD INDUSTRIES

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 3210 Baghdad, Za'faraniya, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.087 Name: NATIONAL HOUSE FOR PUBLISHING, DISTRIBUTING AND ADVERTISING

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: Al Jamhuria Street, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.091 Name: NENAWA GENERAL STATE ENTERPRISE

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 13, Mosul, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.097 Name: RAFIDAIN STATE ORGANIZATION FOR IRRIGATION PROJECTS

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 14186, Baghdad-Bab-Al-Mu'adham, near Engineering College, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.110 Name: STATE COMPANY FOR FAIRS AND COMMERCIAL SERVICES

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: Baghdad Al Nidal Street, P.O. Box 5642-5760, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.114 Name: STATE CONTRACTING INDUSTRIAL PROJECTS COMPANY

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 5784, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.115 Name: STATE CONTRACTING PILING AND FOUNDATIONS COMPANY

A.k.a.: STATE CONTRACTING COMPANY FOR PILING AND FOUNDATIONS F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 22072, Al-Nahtha, near Sharki Baghdad Station, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.135 Name: STATE ENTERPRISE FOR MARKETING EQUIPMENT AND MAINTENANCE

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: Daura, P.O. Box 12014, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.142 Name: STATE ENTERPRISE FOR SALTS

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. 2330, Aiwiya, Unknown Soldier, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.148 Name: STATE ESTABLISHEMENT FOR THE MANAGEMENT OF TOURIST UTILITIES

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 1113, Khalid Ibn Al-Waleed St., Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.150 Name: STATE ESTABLISHMENT FOR HOUSING IMPLEMENTATION OF SOUTHERN AREA

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 16, Misan, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.151 Name: STATE ESTABLISHMENT FOR IRAQI STORES

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 26, Rashid Street, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.154 Name: STATE ESTABLISHMENT FOR PREFABRICATED BUILDINGS

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 9129, Taji/Kadimiya, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.155 Name: STATE ESTABLISHMENT FOR SLAUGHTERING HOUSES

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: Dora, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.158 Name: STATE ESTABLISHMENT OF HOUSING IMPLEMENTATION

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 7021, Karadt Mariam, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.159 Name: STATE ESTABLISHMENT OF HOUSING IMPLEMENTATION IN RURAL AREAS

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 7041, Uqba Bin Nafia Square, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.160 Name: STATE ESTABLISHMENT OF HOUSING IMPLEMENTATION OF NORTHERN AREA

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 265, Majzarah, Kirkuk, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.185 Name: STATE TRADE ORGANIZATION FOR CAPITAL GOODS, D

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: a) Al Ljtimai Building, Jumhuriya St. (Al Khullani Square), P.O. Box 5948, Baghdad, Iraq b) 235/306 Husam Aldin St., near Al-Fateh Square, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.186 Name: STATE TRADE ORGANIZATION FOR CONSUMER GOODS

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: a) Al Masbah Area, Aqaba Ibn Nafaa Square, Baghdad, Iraq b) P.O. Box 322, Al-Masbah, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.190 Name: STATE TRADING ENTERPRISE FOR PRECISION INSTRUMENTS

A.k.a.: STATE ESTABLISHMENT FOR PRECISION INSTRUMENTS F.k.a.: na Address: Saadoun St., P.O. Box 3164, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

