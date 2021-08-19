Security Council Committee concerning Sudan Considers Interim Report of Its Panel of Experts

On 16 August 2021, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1591 (2005) concerning the Sudan was briefed by the Panel of Experts on the Sudan in connection with the Panel’s interim report, which was submitted to the Committee in accordance with paragraph 2 of resolution 2562 (2021).

During the Committee’s informal consultations, the members of the Panel presented an overview of the main findings contained in its interim report. The members of the Panel also addressed questions and comments from members of the Committee.