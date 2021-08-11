Security Council 1533 Committee Meets Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict

On 13 July 2021, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2021) concerning the Central African Republic held joint informal consultations with Pramila Patten, Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict.

The Special Representative observed that, despite important progress in terms of justice and accountability, the scale and severity of sexual violence in conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo remained a source of concern with the persistence of trends and patterns in the first quarter of 2021. While welcoming progress in the investigation and prosecution of emblematic cases of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Special Representative encouraged further efforts of the Congolese judicial authorities to fight impunity and move ahead in other trials and called on the Committee to consider adding names of individuals and armed groups responsible for acts of sexual violence to the Committee’s Sanctions List.

Members of the Committee thanked Special Representative Patten for her briefing and expressed support for her work.