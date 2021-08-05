Security Council 2374 Committee Considers Final Report of Panel of Experts on Mali

On 23 July 2021, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2374 (2017) concerning Mali held informal consultations to hear a virtual presentation by the Panel of Experts on Mali in connection with the Panel’s final report, which was submitted to the Committee in accordance with paragraph 4 of resolution 2541 (2020).

During the Committee’s informal consultations, the members of the Panel provided an overview of the main findings contained in their final report.

The presentation was followed by an interactive discussion between Committee members and the Panel.

The Committee will submit the Panel of Experts’ final report to the Security Council no later than 15 August 2021. The report will be made available on the Committee’s website: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/2374/panel-experts/reports.