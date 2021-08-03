Security Council Sanctions Committee concerning Central African Republic Convenes Meeting with Regional States in Connection with Final Report of Panel of Experts

On 23 July 2021, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013) concerning the Central African Republic held a meeting with representatives of the Central African Republic, Angola, Cameroon, Chad and Rwanda in connection with the final report of the Panel of Experts dated 25 June 2021 (document S/2021/569).

Committee members and the regional States exchanged views on the progress of the implementation of the sanctions measures contained in resolutions 2127 (2013) and 2134 (2014) and extended pursuant to resolution 2536 (2020), in particular the arms embargo. Regional States also provided their views on the challenges they faced in implementing the sanctions measures and expressed their support for the resolution of crisis in the Central African Republic.

The members of the Committee invited regional States to remain engaged with the Committee to fully implement the measures. They also encouraged regional States to continue their cooperation with the Panel of Experts on Central African Republic, including the hosting of visits by the Panel and responding to the Panel’s requests for information.