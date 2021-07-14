Security Council Extends Mandate of United Nations Mission to Support Hudaydah Agreement, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2586 (2021)

The Security Council decided today to extend, until 15 July 2022, the mandate of the United Nations Mission to support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA) established on 16 January 2019 following intra-Yemeni peace consultations held in Stockholm, Sweden.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2586 (2021), the Council further decided that the Mission will oversee the governate-wide ceasefire, redeployment of forces and mine action operations, and monitor ceasefire compliance in the Red Sea ports of Hudaydah, Salif and Ras Issa. The text was tabled by the United Kingdom.

UNMHA will also work with the parties to the Agreement — the Government of Yemen and Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis — to ensure that security is provided by local security forces, while facilitating and coordinating United Nations support for the Agreement’s implementation.

The Council requested that the Secretary-General fully deploy UNMHA expeditiously, taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic, and called upon the parties to the Hudaydah Agreement to ensure the safety, security and health of its personnel.

It demanded an end to hinderances to the movement of Mission personnel and expressed support for UNMHA’s efforts to reactivate the Redeployment Coordination Committee and its joint mechanisms for implementing the Agreement.

In addition, the Council requested that the Secretary-General present a further review of UNMHA at least one month before its mandate is due to expire.

The meeting began at 10:01 a.m. and ended at 10:04 a.m.