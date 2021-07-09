Security Council Committee on Libya Meets with Panel of Experts

On 25 June 2021, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1970 (2011) concerning Libya met in informal consultations to hear a virtual presentation by the Panel of Experts on Libya on its work programme under the mandate extended by resolution 2571 (2021).

The Panel presented the following areas of focus: i) armed groups, including recruitment of foreign fighters and smuggling activities developing across neighbouring countries and activities of international terrorist groups and individuals in Libya; ii) international humanitarian law and human rights violations, including identification of the perpetrators and reporting on their activities; iii) the arms embargo, including identification of new weapons system illicitly trafficked and investigation of the supply chains; iv) any attempts at illicit exports of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as gathering information and reporting cases of the parallel importation of refined petroleum products and assessing the impact of designation on various individuals involved in fuel‑smuggling and other illicit activities; v) the assets freeze, including continued monitoring of its proper implementation.

The presentation was followed by an interactive discussion between Committee members and the Panel. The Committee members expressed their support and appreciation for the work of the Panel and encouraged the Panel to intensify efforts to assist the Committee in carrying out its mandate. They also thanked the outgoing members of the Panel for their contribution.