29 June 2021
8808th Meeting (PM)

Security Council Sets 5 November as Election Date to Fill International Court of Justice Vacancy, Adopting Resolution 2583 (2021)

The Security Council decided today that a vacancy on the International Court of Justice would be filled by election in November.

Adopting resolution 2583 (2021) without a vote, the Council noted with regret the death of Judge James Richard Crawford on 31 May 2021, and decided that the election to fill the remainder of his term would take place on 5 November 2021 at a meeting of the Security Council and a meeting of the General Assembly at its seventy-sixth session.

The meeting began at 3:20 p.m. and ended at 3:21 p.m.

International Court of Justice
