Security Council ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Adds One Entry to Its Sanctions List

On 17 June 2021, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al‑Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities approved the addition of the entry specified below to its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

QDi.429 Name: 1: MOHAMMAD 2: ALI 3: AL HABBO

Name (original script): محمد علي الحبو

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 1 Oct. 1983 b) 15 Mar. 1983 c) 1 Jan. 1980 POB: Raqqa, Syrian Arab Republic

Good quality a.k.a.: a) Mohamad Abdulkarim b) Muhammad Abd-al-Karim Low quality a.k.a.: a) Al-Hebo b) Al-Habu c) Alhobo d) Habo e) Hebbo f) Habu Nationality: Syrian Arab Republic Passport no: Syrian Arab Republic number 00814L001424 National identification no: a) Syrian Arab Republic national identification card number 10716775 b) Syrian Arab Republic national identification card number 2020316097 c) Syrian Arab Republic national identification card number 2020409266 Address: a) Gazantiep, Turkey (since 2016) b) Raqqa, Syrian Arab Republic Listed on: 17 June 2021 Other information: Turkey-based facilitator who provides financial services to, or in support of, Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

In accordance with paragraph 55 of resolution 2368 (2017), the Committee has made accessible on its website the narrative summaries of reasons for listing of the above entry at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list/summaries.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.