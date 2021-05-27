Security Council Adopts 2020 Annual Report to General Assembly

The Security Council adopted its annual report to the General Assembly today, covering the period from 1 January to 31 December 2020.

Abdou Abarry, (Niger), whose delegation coordinated the report’s introduction, thanked all delegates for their cooperation and highlighted the impact of COVID-19 on the Council’s work in 2020. Due to the pandemic, the Council implemented virtual and hybrid meetings in order to effectively discharge its responsibilities. The draft annual report summarizes the decisions taken and working methods employed, he said, calling it “the fruit of our collective efforts” which will provide Member States and other stakeholders with useful information.

By the Charter of the United Nations, the Security Council is tasked with submitting an annual report to the General Assembly that contains a summary of its work and the activities of its subsidiary bodies, including counter-terrorism committees, sanctions committees, working groups and international tribunals it has established.

The Council unanimously adopted the report, which will be reflected in a note by the President, to be issued as document S/2021/500.

The meeting began at 10:15 a.m. and ended at 10:20 a.m.