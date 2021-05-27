Security Council Extends Mandate of United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2576 (2021)

The Security Council today extended the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) until 27 May 2022, deciding to provide a strengthened United Nations team in advance of the country’s election, to monitor election day and to continue to assist with the vote.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2576 (2021), the Council requested the Secretary-General to provide a detailed summary report on the electoral process and the Mission’s assistance to it, no later than 30 days after the conclusion of the election.

By other terms, the Council decided that the Mission and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General shall prioritize the provision of advice, support, and assistance to the Government and people of Iraq on advancing inclusive, political dialogue, and national and community-level reconciliation, taking into account civil society input with the full, equal and meaningful participation of women.

Further terms directed the Mission to promote, support, and facilitate, in coordination with the Government of Iraq, the delivery of humanitarian and medical assistance, notably to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and the safe, timely, orderly, voluntary and dignified return or local integration, as appropriate, of refugees and displaced persons.

The Council had previously decided on 29 May 2020 to extend UNAMI’s mandate for one year through resolution 2522 (2020). (See Press Release SC/14200.)

Prior to the adoption, Vassily A. Nebenzia (Russian Federation) conducted a short ceremony to hand over a plaque commemorating the use of plexiglass partitions during the COVID-19 lockdown and the return of the Council to in-person meetings in the chamber.

Responding, Atul Khare, Under Secretary-General for Operational Support, expressed gratitude to the representative of the Russian Federation, adding that the Organization is committed to the safety of all delegates and staff. The partitions provided by the Russian Federation, along with the wearing of masks and other measures, enable the Organization to meet this goal, he said.

The meeting began at 10:04 a.m. and ended at 10:15 a.m.