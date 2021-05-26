Security Council Press Statement on Mali

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Zhang Jun (China):

The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the arrest of the transitional President of the Republic, Prime Minister and other officials by elements of the Defence and Security forces in Mali on 24 May 2021.

They called for the safe, immediate and unconditional release of all the officials detained and urged the defence and security forces elements to return to their barracks without delay.

They reaffirmed their support to the civilian-led transition in Mali and called for its immediate resumption, leading to elections and constitutional order within the established 18-month timeline, in accordance with the transition charter. They called on all Malian stakeholders to prioritize building trust, engaging in dialogue and to be willing to compromise to achieve these objectives. They affirmed that imposing a change of transitional leadership by force, including through forced resignations, is unacceptable.

They noted with concern the risk of negative impact of these developments on ongoing efforts to counter terrorism, implement the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali and stabilize the centre of Mali.

They reiterated their strong support to the African Union and Economic Community of West African States’ (ECOWAS) mediation efforts in Mali and called on all the Malian stakeholders to continue cooperating fully with the efforts of all partners to ensure the resumption of the civilian-led transition.

They also reiterated their support to the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in continuing to implement its mandate as prescribed in resolution 2531 (2020).

They expressed their determination to continue monitoring closely the situation.