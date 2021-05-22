Security Council Press Statement on Gaza Ceasefire

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Zhang Jun (China):

The members of the Security Council welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire beginning 21 May and recognized the important role Egypt, other regional countries, the United Nations, the Middle East Quartet and other international partners played in this regard. The Security Council called for the full adherence to the ceasefire.

The members of the Security Council mourned the loss of civilian lives resulting from the violence.

The members of the Security Council stressed the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population, particularly in Gaza, and supported the Secretary-General’s call for the international community to work with the United Nations on developing an integrated, robust package of support for a swift, sustainable reconstruction and recovery.

The members of the Security Council stressed the urgency of the restoration of calm in full and reiterated the importance of achieving a comprehensive peace based on the vision of a region where two democratic States, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace with secure and recognized borders.