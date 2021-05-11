Security Council Extends United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2575 (2021)

The Security Council today extended the mandate of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) until 15 November 2021, maintaining the current ceilings for troops and police.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2575 (2021) and acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, the Council urged the Governments of Sudan and South Sudan and the local communities to take all necessary steps to ensure that Abyei is effectively demilitarized and to extend full cooperation to UNISFA.

Further, the Council renewed the Force’s mandate to provide support to the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism (JBVMM) and requested the Secretary-General conduct a strategic review of UNISFA by 30 September 2021. The Council requested that the review should assess recent political developments between and within Sudan and South Sudan, provide detailed recommendations for further reconfiguration of the Force and establish a viable exit strategy.