Security Council Press Statement on Terrorist Attack in Kabul, Afghanistan

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Zhang Jun (China):

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the atrocious and cowardly terrorist attack that took place in Dasht-e-Barchi in Kabul, Afghanistan, on 8 May 2021. The attack, which took place near a school, resulted in at least 50 people killed, many of whom were girls, and wounded more than 150 civilians.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Afghanistan and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deep concern about the continuing high level of violence and the security situation in Afghanistan, especially the number of civilian casualties, and stressed the importance of sustained efforts to end violence and protect civilians.

The Security Council reaffirms the right to education and its contribution to the achievement of peace and security and expresses grave concern about the significant number of attacks on schools and education facilities in Afghanistan in recent months, as well as the significant implications of such attacks on the safety of students and their ability to enjoy their right to education.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Afghanistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.