Security Council 1970 Sanctions Committee Amends Two Entries on Its Sanctions List

On 29 April 2021, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1970 (2011) concerning Libya enacted the amendments, specified with strikethrough and underline, in the entries below on its Sanctions List of individuals and entities.

A. Individuals

LYi.012 Name: 1: MOHAMMED 2: MUAMMAR 3: QADHAFI 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1970 POB: Tripoli, Libya Good quality a.k.a.: na Muhammed Muammar Muhammed Abdul Salam Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: na Passport no: na Oman 03824969, issued on 4 May 2014 National identification no: na Oman 97183904 Address: Sultanate of Oman (Believed status/ location: Sultanate of Oman) Listed on: 26 Feb. 2011 (amended on 26 Sep. 2014, 4 Sep. 2013, 2 Apr. 2012, 29 Apr. 2021 ) Other information: Listed pursuant to paragraphs 15 and 17 of resolution 1970 (Travel Ban, Asset Freeze). INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UNNotices-Individuals.

LYi.026 Name: 1: Abd 2: Al-Rahman 3: al-Milad 4: na

Title: na Designation: Commander of the Coast Guard in Zawiya DOB: Approximately (29 years old) 27 July 1986 POB: Tripoli, Libya Good quality a.k.a.: na Abdurahman Salem Ibrahim Milad Low quality a.k.a.: a) Rahman Salim Milad b) al-Bija Nationality: Libya Passport no: na Libya G52FYPRL, issued on 8 May 2014 (Date of expiration: 7 May 2022) National identification no: na Address: Zawiya, Libya Listed on: 7 Jun. 2018 ( amended on 29 Apr. 2021 ) Other information: Listed pursuant to paragraphs 15 and 17 of resolution 1970 (Travel Ban, Asset Freeze) INTERPOLUN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-NoticesIndividuals.

