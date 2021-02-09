Security Council Presidential Statement Calls on New Interim Authority in Libya to Form Inclusive Government, Prepare for December 2021 Elections

The Security Council called today upon the newly elected interim executive authority in Libya to swiftly form an inclusive Government and make the necessary preparations for presidential and parliamentary elections later this year.

In a presidential statement (document S/PRST/2021/4) issued by the representative of the United Kingdom, Council President for February, the 15‑member organ welcomed the agreement reached by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum on a new unified interim executive authority charged with leading the country to the planned 24 December elections, describing it as an important milestone in the Libyan political process.

Council Members called on all parties to implement the 23 October 2020 ceasefire agreement in full, urging Member States to respect and support its implementation, including through the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya without further delay. They also called for full compliance with the Council-imposed arms embargo by all Member States, in accordance with the relevant resolutions.

The Council further underlined the importance of a credible and effective Libyan-led Ceasefire Monitoring Mechanism under United Nations auspices, and welcomed the swift deployment of an advance team to Libya while looking forward to receiving the Secretary-General’s proposals on the tasks and scale of that mechanism.

Members called on the interim executive authority to improve services and launch a comprehensive national reconciliation process, while reaffirming the Council’s strong commitment to the United Nations-facilitated, Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process and to Libya’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity.