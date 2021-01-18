Security Council Sanctions Committee Concerning Iraq Removes Two Individuals from Its Sanctions List

On 18 January 2021, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1518 (2003) approved the removal of the following individuals from its List of Individuals and Entities subject to the assets freeze set out by paragraphs 19 and 23 of Security Council resolution 1483 (2003) adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations:

A. Individuals

IQi.031 Name: 1: ZUHAIR 2: TALIB 3: ABD-AL-SATTAR 4: AL-NAQIB

Name (original script): زهير طالب عبد الستار النقيب

Title: na Designation: na DOB: Approximately 1948 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Iraq Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 27 Jun. 2003 Other information:

IQi.033 Name: 1: AMIR 2: RASHID 3: MUHAMMAD 4: AL-UBAIDI

Name (original script): عامر راشد محمد العبيدي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1939 POB: Baghdad, Iraq Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Iraq Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 27 Jun. 2003 Other information:

The names of individuals and entities removed from the Committee’s Sanctions List pursuant to a decision by the Committee may be found in the “Press Releases” section on the Committee's website at: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1518/press-releases.

To obtain a fully updated version of the List of individuals and entities subject to the sanctions measures, Member States are encouraged to consult, on a regular basis, the Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1518/materials. The Committee’s Sanctions List is available in HTML, PDF and XML format.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the Committee’s Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.