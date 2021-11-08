Holocaust and United Nations Outreach Programme to Commemorate November 1938 Pogrom Anniversary with Online Discussion of Moving Theatrical Performance, 11 November

This year, to mark the anniversary of the November 1938 Pogrom, the Holocaust and the United Nations Outreach Programme together with The Braid will host an online discussion about the moving theatrical performance titled “Stories from the Violins of Hope”. The virtual discussion will take place on Thursday, 11 November 2021, at 1 p.m. New York time via Microsoft Webinar.

“Stories from the Violins of Hope” brings together theatre and music to tell the story of a collection of stringed instruments that survived the Holocaust, and those whose lives the instruments touched. The violins, played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust, were meticulously restored by Amnon Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein is the founder of the Violins of Hope Collection. He has spent the last two decades locating and restoring these special violins.

Ambassador Gilad Erdan, Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations, will give welcoming remarks. The panellists will include Amnon Weinstein, the Braid’s artistic director Ronda Spinak, actor Lisa Ann Grant, producing director of The Braid Susan Morgenstern, playwright Lisa Pearl Rosenbaum, and Professor of Modern Jewish History at University College London, Shirli Gilbert. The event will be moderated by Under‑Secretary‑General for Global Communications, Melissa Fleming.

Register at this link — https://bit.ly/3ml0RM5 — to attend the discussion.

A limited screening of “Stories from the Violins of Hope” is available 9‑13 November 2021 at this link: https://bit.ly/watchVOH.

The Holocaust and the United Nations Outreach Programme was established by General Assembly resolution 60/7 in 2005 to further Holocaust remembrance and education, to help prevent future acts of genocide. Its multifaceted programme includes online and print educational products, seminars, exhibitions, a film series and the annual worldwide observance of the International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust, held on 27 January.

The Braid, formerly Jewish Women’s Theatre, is a Jewish story company and leading non-profit organization creating, curating, producing and preserving stories grounded in Jewish culture and experience. Through its performances and programming, The Braid empowers artists and audiences to feel pride in Jewish culture while building community and connection between people of all backgrounds.