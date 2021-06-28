United Nations Department of Global Communications Approves 9 Civil Society Organizations for Association

On Friday, 25 June, the United Nations Department of Global Communications Civil Society Association Committee selected nine civil society organizations for formal association with the Department.

Civil society organizations are important partners in disseminating information globally about the work of the Organization. The importance of such partnerships was highlighted during the global COVID-19 pandemic, as the network of civil society organizations help amplify the United Nations message and fight misinformation as part of the UN’s Verified campaign, a major United Nations initiative. The growing number of stories of civil society response to COVID-19 provides a snapshot of the tremendous positive impact that civil society organizations bring to their communities during crisis.

Maher Nasser, Director of the Department’s Outreach Division, welcomed the new civil society organizations from China, Japan, Republic of Korea and the United States, highlighting the diversity of the new group and the importance of collaboration. “Our work to end the pandemic and recover better can only be successful through collaboration and inclusion,” he said. “As Secretary-General António Guterres said in his oath of office last Friday, in a changed world, in which the ‘levers of change lie in many hands, the United Nations, and the States and people it serves, can only benefit from bringing others to the table. Civil society, cities, the private sector and young people, to name a few, are critical voices that must be heard in a context of true gender equality’. It is this notion that drives our engagement with civil society organizations — an ambition to work together to build a stronger and more resilient world for all. A world in which everyone thrives in peace, justice, dignity and equality on a healthy planet.”

The following organizations, working on issues such as children’s rights, community building, education for global citizenship, environmental protection, rights of peoples with disabilities, social inclusion, women and youth empowerment, among others, were formally associated with the Department of Global Communications:

Accountability Lab Inc (USA) Association for the Preservation of the UN Peace Bell (Japan) C Team (China) Captain Planet (USA) Global Care (Republic of Korea) KidSpirit (USA) Parity (USA) Soul Sustainable Progress (USA) University of South Carolina (USA)

About Department of Global Communications Civil Society Association

The Department of Global Communications works with diverse civil society organizations ranging from small groups to subsidiaries of large networks and academic institutions around the world. Organizations are required to meet certain minimum requirements before they are associated with the Department. In addition to their main activities, associated organizations are expected to use their communications assets to disseminate information received from the Department about the work of the United Nations and issues on its agenda to their members and audiences.

Department-associated organizations are expected to join the global effort to support the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals, promote and defend human rights, and promote peace and security. They also have the opportunity to network with other organizations and to share information about their activities during the thematic briefings, capacity‑building sessions and the United Nations Civil Society Conference.

Civil society organizations accepted for association with the Department receive up to six grounds passes (two of which are designated for youth representatives ages 18 to 32) to facilitate access to United Nations official meetings, events, and information sessions at Headquarters in New York. Youth engagement has been an important dimension of the Civil Society Unit outreach activities for many years.

Organizations that successfully meet the criteria for association with the Department are also eligible to propose and lead civil society briefings organized by the Department. A dedicated Civil Society Resource Centre with materials and information on the Organization’s work is located in the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) Building at 801 UN Plaza, second floor, New York[*].

For further information, please visit: http://www.un.org/civilsociety or email: undgccso@un.org.

For information on how to apply for association, please visit https://www.un.org/en/civil-society/page/application.

Visit us on Facebook (@UNDGCCSO) and Twitter (@UNDGC_CSO).