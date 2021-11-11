2021 United Nations International Media Seminar on Peace in Middle East to Be Held 16‑17 November

The 2021 United Nations International Media Seminar on Peace in the Middle East will be held virtually this year on Tuesday, 16 November and Wednesday, 17 November.

Organized by the United Nations Department for Global Communications, in the context of its special information programme on the question of Palestine, this annual event aims to sensitize public opinion to the question of Palestine and promote a peaceful settlement to the Israeli‑Palestinian conflict. It also aims to bring together journalists, media experts, think tanks, diplomats and members of academia from Israel, the State of Palestine, the wider Middle East, Europe, the United States and other parts of the world to discuss media-related dynamics and trends connected to the Israeli‑Palestinian conflict.

The seminar will open on Tuesday, 16 November, at 10 a.m. EST with a recorded message of United Nations Secretary‑General António Guterres. United Nations Under‑Secretary‑General for Global Communications, Melissa Fleming, will chair and moderate the first panel discussion under the theme: “The Thirtieth Anniversary of the Madrid Peace Conference: Can hope prevail?” Yossi Beilin, Former Minister and Former Knesset Member, Riyad Mansour, Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine to the United Nations and Grace Wermenbol, Non‑Resident Scholar at the Middle East Institute will speak on that panel.

On Wednesday, 17 November, at 10:30 a.m. EST, Nanette Braun, Chief of Communications Campaigns Service in the United Department of Global Communications, will moderate the second panel discussion, which will be held under the theme: “Solutions journalism in the coverage of the Israel-Palestine conflict”. Dina Aboughazala, Founder of Egab, Daoud Kuttab, Director General of Community Media Network and Eetta Prince-Gibson, former Editor‑in‑Chief of The Jerusalem Report will sit on that panel.

The two‑day event will be hosted on https://webtv.un.org/. It will also stream live on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/unitednations, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UNWebTV/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/unwebtv.

The event will be held in English, and simultaneous Arabic interpretation will be available.

For more information, please visit https://un-mediaseminar-blog.tumblr.com/.