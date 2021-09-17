Concluding Resumed Segment, Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations Approves Decisions Including Provisional Agenda for 2022 Session

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations concluded its 2021 session today, approving, as orally amended, the report of its resumed session containing seven draft decisions on matters calling for action by the Economic and Social Council, among them, dates for the accreditation body’s 2022 session.

The Council would approve the provisional agenda for the Committee’s 2022 session and decide to hold its regular session from 24 January to 2 February and 14 February, and its resumed session from 17 to 25 May and 7 June.

Presenting the report (document E/C.2/2021/CRP.47/Rev.1), Rapporteur Michael Baror (Israel) said, that of the 651 applications before the Committee, delegates recommended 264 for consultative status, deferred 320 for further consideration at its regular session in 2022 and closed without prejudice consideration of 65 applications of organizations that had failed to respond to queries over two consecutive sessions. The Committee also closed without prejudice one request for reclassification of consultative status deferred from a previous session and took note of seven requests for a name change.