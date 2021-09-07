Continuing Resumed Session, Non-Governmental Organizations Committee Closes Application of 1 Entity, Postpones Action on 31 Others

Continuing its resumed 2021 session, the Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations today closed the application of one entity seeking special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council and postponed action on 31 others whose applications were deferred from previous sessions.

The Committee also took note of several quadrennial reports submitted by non-governmental organizations in consultative status with the Council.

The 19-member Committee considers applications for consultative status and requests for reclassification submitted by non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Once an application has been reviewed and approved by the Committee it is considered recommended for consultative status. Organizations which were granted general and special status can attend meetings of the Council and issue statements, while those with general status can also speak during meetings and propose agenda items. Organizations with roster status can only attend meetings.

Action on the applications was postponed pending responses to Committee members’ questions on matters related to the organizations’ activities, partners, expenditures and sources of funding, among other matters.

Special Consultative Status

The Committee postponed action on the applications of the following organizations:

Gulf Centre for Human Rights Limited (Ireland) — as China ’s representative asked about recommendations that emerged from the organization’s working groups;

Hestia Hellas MAKE (Greece) — as Turkey ’s representative asked about the relationship between the organization at its branch registered separately in North America, notably in relation to finances;

Hokok Coalición Internacional Contra la Impunidad (Spain) — as Bahrain ’s delegate requested details about its activities in 2020 and 2021, as well as about its planned activities, as its 3 February answer to the Committee’s question did not include this information;

Humanium (Switzerland) — as Cuba ’s representative, noting that 35 per cent of its income derives from other NGOs, and 19 per cent from international organizations, requested the names of these entities;

IFEX (Canada) — as India ’s asked for a list of countries in which it operates, and about the activities undertaken in the last two years;

Inimõiguste Instituut (Estonia) — as the Russian Federation ’s delegate, referring to a 19 August response, requested details about the relationship between the organization and the Open Society Fund, notably relating to joint projects undertaken;

Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility (United States) — as China ’s representative asked for the list of the countries that form its investor alliance;

International Action Network for Gender Equity and Law (United States) — as China ’s representative requested an update on its formation of an advisory committee;

International Dalit Solidarity Network (Denmark) — as India ’s delegate asked about the agenda, outcome and participants in its meetings with officials on the margins of a session of the Human Rights Council;

International Human Rights Commission La Commission Internationale des Droits de l'homme Mezinárodní komise pro lidská práva - nadační fond, ve zkrácené formě IHRC - nadační fond (Czech Republic) — as Estonia ’s delegate asked about the organization’s founding documents and its working methods, which appear to reflect those of an international organization, rather than a non-governmental organization. The representative of the Russian Federation similarly stated that the group’s 24 May reply has “put us in a deadlock”, as it cites a ministry and other competent bodies in Chad referring to the group as an intergovernmental organization. If this is the case, the organization cannot be considered by the Committee. He asked the Secretariat how to proceed with the application, if this is in fact the case, and whether the group’s presence has created a violation in its submission of documentation.

A Secretariat official, replying, said the fact that the file was transmitted to the Committee implies that “the basic elements were there” to state that the group is a non-governmental organization. At this stage, the simplest way to proceed is to ask the organization what it considers to be the nature of its work, he said. Once the reply is received, the Committee will be in a better position to judge what further action to take with regard to the group’s request. A clarification should be sought before determining whether the group has committed a violation.

The Russian Federation ’s representative then requested that the description of the group on page 2 of the application by a Government Ministry in Chad be shown on the Committee’s video screen, as it states that the group was registered as an “international diplomatic organization”.

Interregional non-governmental human rights organization "Man and Law " (Russian Federation) — as China ’s delegate asked the group to indicate its partner non-governmental organizations in Central Asia;

Non c'è pace senza giustizia (Italy) — as Bahrain ’s representative asked the group to provide more information about a certain affiliation;

Norwegian Church Aid (Norway) — as China ’s representative, pointing to a higher expenditure than income, asked the group to explain the gap;

Panhellenic Union of Cappadocian Associations (Greece) — as Turkey ’s representative asked for more information about its partners other than the research organizations that are already members of the Council;

Photographers without Borders (Canada) — as China ’s delegate asked whether the organization published a biannual magazine and held an exhibition, as mentioned in response to question 5, and asked about the reasons why any of these activities might not have been carried out;

Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, Inc . (United States) — as Cuba ’s representative noted that 97 per cent of the group’s expenditures — or $173 million — went to various projects and he asked for a breakdown of the resources used;

SKT Welfare (United Kingdom) — as China ’s representative requested the names of the 12 countries in which the group operates, referenced in response to question 11;

Salam for Democracy and Human Righ ts (United Kingdom) — as Bahrain ’s representative asked how the group covered its budget deficits in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. She also asked that it explain why there were no charges related to office space outlined in its application, and in response to question 16, about the number of members and the fee charged to them;

Social Progress Imperative, Inc . (United States) — as Cuba ’s representative posed questions about the Social Progress Index, notably related to financing;

Syrian American Medical Society Foundation (United States) — as the Russian Federation ’s delegate, pointing to the group’s 27 August response, asked for detailed information about a certain project;

The Andrey Rylkov Foundation for Health and Social Justice (Russian Federation) — as China ’s delegate said the group’s 19 July response indicates that only one joint project was carried out with the Eurasian Harm Reduction Network, and she asked if this was indeed the only project undertaken with that group. She also asked for a list of non-governmental organizations with which it partners;

The Center for Bioethics and Culture (United States) — as China ’s representative asked about an invitation extended to the group to attend two Commission on the Status of Women meetings;

The International Institute on Race, Equality and Human Rights (United States) — as Nicaragua ’s delegate asked for details about the group’s activities in her country and if it could provide a list of partners, while Cuba ’s delegate, pointing to its response to question 6, asked for details about sources of information related to violations of human rights, and about how it has been able to carry out its activities if it has a deficit;

The National Democratic Institute for International Affairs (NDI) (United States) — as Pakistan ’s representative requested information about the group’s offices and number of employees in Asia, as well as about its participation with United Nations entities;

Treatment Action Group (United States) — as Cuba ’s representative asked for details about sources of its income and about how it ensures independence from donor agencies;

Uluslararası Mülteci Hakları Derneği (Turkey) — as China ’s delegate asked the group to provide more information about a project carried out in 2020;

Vang Pao Peace Institute (United States) — as China ’s delegate asked about how many scholarships it provides;

Verein Euro Mea (Switzerland) — as Nicaragua ’s representative asked whether the group had a website that the Committee could review to understand its activities;

Women’s Refugee Commission, Inc . (United States) — as the Russian Federation ’s delegate asked for clarity on how the group guarantees its independence when 38 per cent of its income derives from the State and 62 per cent of its funds come from private institutions;

World Learning Inc . (United States) — as Cuba ’s representative asked about the countries in which it is registered, operating or has offices, and about how it works in countries where it does not have a physical presence. He also asked why the group has $1.3 million in expenditures over income; and

İslam Dünyası Sivil Toplum Kuruluşları Birliği (Turkey) — as India ’s representative asked about the process for nominating its members.

The Committee then closed the application of Widows for Peace through Democracy .

Quadrennial Reports

The Committee then took note of new quadrennial reports for the period 2016 to 2019 containing submissions by the following non-governmental organizations:

E/C.2/2021/2/Add.2, with the exception of Femme Solidaires 2016-2019, as Turkey 's representative, citing the organization's pioneer role in the creation of tools to combat cyberviolence against women and girls, asked about the activities carried out during reporting period.

E/C.2/2021/2/Add.10, with the exception of Avocats Sans Frontières 2016–2019, as Turkey 's representative asked about its contribution of a study by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Turkey 's representative also raised a question about France Libertes: Fondation Danielle Mitterrand 2015–2018, the one quadrennial report contained in E/C.2/2020/2/Add.11, asking whether the group's activities focused on specific topics.

E/C.2/2021/CRP.35, with the exception of Academic Council on the United Nations System 2016–2019, as China 's delegate asked about its contribution to a particular General Assembly high-level event.

E/C.2/2021/CRP.71, with the exception of International Federation of Human Rights Leagues, as Cuba 's representative asked for a list of the new organizations that have been added to its membership.

E/C.2/2021/CRP.81, with the exception of Minority Rights Group, as China 's representative asked the entity to provide a list of countries with which it worked during the reporting period.

Exceptions included the reports of: Access Now (2016–2019) — as China ’s representative requested information about the group’s support to national civil society actors from the global South;

Advocates for Human Right (2016–2019) — as China ’s representative asked the group to elaborate on its contribution to a Commission on the Status of Women event;

Amnesty International (2008–2011) — as China ’s representative requested details on its cooperation with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and other partnerships;

Amnesty International (2012–2015) — as China ’s representative asked about steps taken to ensure the accuracy of its research;

Amnesty International (2016–2019) — as China ’s representative asked about its contribution to the Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues in April 2017;

Armenian Assembly of America (2007–2010) — as Turkey ’s representative asked about its involvement in a coalition;

Armenian Assembly of America (2011–2014) — as Turkey ’s representative asked about its participation in the monthly meetings of a psychology coalition;

Armenian Assembly of America (2015–2018) — as Turkey ’s representative enquired about its contribution to the NGO Committee on education, learning and literacy and to the work of the United Nations;

CIVICUS - World Alliance for Citizen Participation (2016–2019) — as China ’s representative asked for the names, themes and participants at a side event to a Human Right Council session, and, more generally, about its contributions to the Human Rights Council;

Committee to Protect Journalists, Inc. (2016–2019) — as China ’s representative asked about its work with the Secretary-General on the protection of journalists;

Ecumenical Federation of Constantinopolitans (2016–2019) — as Turkey ’s representative asked about its advocacy efforts to protect monuments in various regions within the reporting period;

Egyptian Organization for Human Rights (2010–2013) — as Turkey ’s representative asked about its cooperation with national, regional and international organizations; and