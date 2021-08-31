Non-Governmental Organizations Committee Recommends 74 Groups for Status, Defers Action on 62 Others, as Resumed Session Continues

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations recommended 74 organizations for special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council and deferred action on the status of 62 others, as it continued its resumed 2021 session today.

The 19-member Committee considers applications for consultative status and requests for reclassification submitted by non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Once an application has been reviewed and approved by the Committee it is considered recommended for consultative status. Organizations which were granted general and special status can attend meetings of the Council and issue statements, while those with general status can also speak during meetings and propose agenda items. Organizations with roster status can only attend meetings.

Action on some applications was postponed pending responses to Committee members’ questions on matters related to the organizations’ activities, partners, expenditures and sources of funding, among other matters.

Also today, the Secretary of the Committee read the text of written complaints by the delegation of Sudan with respect to the activities of nine non-governmental organizations already in consultative status with the Economic and Social Council, which will be relayed to those respective organizations on behalf of the Committee.

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations will meet again at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, 1 September, to continue its session.

Special Consultative Status

The Committee recommended that the Economic and Social Council grant special consultative status to the following organizations:

Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids ;

Campus Salute ONLUS (Italy);

Citizen Outreach Coalition (United Kingdom);

ELTERNKREIS WIEN Verein zur Förderung der Selbsthilfe für Angehörige von Suchtkranken (Austria);

Europe and Central Asia Comparative Education Society (Russian Federation);

Emerging Leaders for Clean Energy (Canada);

Europäisch-Arabische Initiative für Wiederaufbau und Entwicklung (European-Arab Initiative for Reconstruction and Development, kurz EARD (Austria);

Faithful Path International Ministries (United States);

Freedom for Immigrants (United States);

Friends of the Danbury Museum & Historical Society Authority Inc. (United States);

Fundación Bancaria Caixa d’Estalvis i Pensions de Barcelona, “la Caixa” (Spain);

Fédération européenne des emplois de la famille ( Belgium );

Fédération internationale des véhicules anciens (Italy);

Gambia House (Norway);

Global Alliance of SMEs, Inc. (United States);

Global Confederation for Promotion and Development, Inc. (United States);

Global Fishing Watch, Inc. (United States);

Global Interactions, Inc. (United States);

Grae Matta Foundation (United Kingdom);

Human Rights for All PTY Limited (Australia);

ICV Group, Inc. (United States);

Indigenous Advanced Education and Skills Council (Canada);

International Association of Geophysical Contractors (United States);

International Coalition of Fisheries Associations, Inc. (United States);

International Disability and Development Consortium (Belgium);

Korean Disability Forum (Republic of Korea);

LG Electronics Union (Republic of Korea);

Last Mile Health (United States);

Moon Village Association (Austria);

Machshava Tova (Israel);

MerryYear International (Republic of Korea);

National Ocean Policy Coalition (United States);

North America Photography Association (United States);

Observatorio Mexicano de Derechos Humanos A.C. (Mexico);

Orr Shalom for Children and Youth at Risk L.T.D. (Israel);

Parents' Union On Net (Republic of Korea);

Peace Track Initiative (Canada);

Physicians for Responsible Opioid Prescribing Inc. (United States);

Places for People Group Limited (United Kingdom);

Plateforme Océan et Climat (France);

Progetto Alfa Cultural Association (Italy);

Public Interest Incorporated Foundation - The Foundation for Global Children (Japan);

Purposeful Productions (United Kingdom);

Red Solidaria Decada Contra La Impunidad A.C. (Mexico);

Spoon Foundation (United States);

Sınırlı Sorumlu Kalkınma Atölyesi Bilim, Kültür, Eğitim, Araştırma, Uygulama, Üretim ve İşletme Kooperatifi (Turkey);

Telluride Flights Worldwide Children's Relief Fund (United States);

The Amal Alliance Inc. (United States);

The Elders Foundation (United Kingdom);

The Green Hat International (Japan);

Tripla Difesa Onlus Guardie - Sicurezza Sociale e Ecozoofila (Italy);

Vision International for Needed Children, Inc. (United States);

Vision mondiale de la santé (France);

Wedad International Foundation (Switzerland);

World LPG Association (France);

Youth Parliament for SDG (Switzerland);

Spreeha Bangladesh Foundation (Bangladesh);

Youth Alive Foundation (Nigeria);

ASTM International (United States);

Children of War Foundation (United States);

Fin de la Esclavitud, Asociación Civil (Mexico);

Independent International Legal Advocates (United States);

Peace and Conflict Science (PACS) Institute (Sweden);

SAFE Coalition for Human Rights (United States);

Stichting Women's Initiatives for Gender Justice (Netherlands);

Adivasi Yuva Seva Sangh (India);

Al-Shafa'a Humanitarian Organization (Iraq);

All Ukrainian Charitable Organization “All Ukrainian Network of People Living with HIV/Aids” (Ukraine);

Association of Iranian Short Statured Adults (Iran);

Association pour le développement économique et social du LAC (Chad); and

Bishop Dennis Ng Victory Ministries Foundation Limited (China).

The Committee postponed action on the applications of the following organizations:

Comité de Vigilance pour la Démocratie en Tunisie (Belgium) — as the representative of Bahrain requested that the organization provide a list of its activities during 2020 and 2021 and its planned activities for 2021 and 2022;

Fundación Sonrisas de Bombay (Spain) — as the representative of India asked for more information about the organization’s stated work with its local partner, the Mumbai Smiles Foundation;

Health and Environment Justice Support e.V. (Germany) — as the representative of the Russian Federation asked the organization to provide a full list of countries where it carries out its activities;

International Youth Federation (United Kingdom) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for more information about the United Nations conferences in which the organization has participated;

Kuwait Bar Association (Kuwait) — as the representative of Israel said the organization’s officials have publicly claimed that there is no State of Israel, which is not accurate or in line with the United Nations Charter, and requested more information on that matter;

Regional Public Organization for the Protection of Citizens' Rights "Zolochevsky Team" (Russian Federation) — as the representative of the United States requested the organization to provide a full list of its projects, activities and partners in 2020 and 2021;

Russian Union of Journalists (Russian Federation) — as the representative of Estonia asked whether the organization receives any Government grants, and if so, asked it to provide a list thereof;

SosyalBen Vakfı (Turkey) — as the representative of Greece asked for further details about the sources of the organization’s philanthropic contributions;

The Humanitarian Forum (United Kingdom) — as the representative of Israel pointed out that the group’s application is lacking information due to an inactive website, and requested more details about its work;

The Omani Center for Human Rights (United Kingdom) — as the representative of Bahrain asked how funding from the National Endowment for Democracy impacts the organization’s work, and requested more information about a recent grant received from an organization with the acronym “GCHR.”;

Turkish Marine Research Foundation (Turkey) — as the representative of Greece asked for more information about the organization’s projects and partnerships in the Mediterranean region;

Türkiye Gençlik Vakfi (Tügva) (Turkey) — as the representative of Greece asked the organization to provide its financial statements as well as more details on its funding from the private sector and other sources;

Österreichischer Rat Für Nachhaltige Entwicklung - Österreichischer Nachhaltigkeitsrat für soziale, ökologische und ökonomische Angelegenheiten (Austria) — as the representative of Greece asked for more details regarding the “political decision-makers” described on the organization’s website;

Development of Institution & Youth Alliance (DIYA) Ghotki (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan requested more information about the organization’s stated activities with young people;

Fundación para el Desarrollo de Políticas Sustentables (Argentina) — as the representative of Cuba noted that the organization states it has no relationship with any Government, but then listed a contribution from a European State, and asked for further clarification on that matter;

News Network ( Bangladesh ) — as the representative of India requested more information about the recipients of the organization’s journalism fellowship for young women over the past five years;

Noble World Records (India) — as the representative of Pakistan requested a clarification about the number of countries in which the organization is active;

Parker Peace Foundation (Ghana) — as the representative of Cuba pointed to inconsistencies in the organization’s membership list;

Solidariteit/Solidarity (South Africa) — as the representative of Sudan asked for more details on the organization’s sources of funding;

The Emmanuel Ivorgba Foundation (Nigeria) — as the representative of China asked the organization to provide the correct link to its website;

Agence Mondiale pour la Bonne Gouvernance (France) — as the representative of Cuba asked for clarification about a discrepancy in the list of conferences and events in which the organization has taken part;

American Medical Women's Association, Inc. (United States) — as the representative of China pointed to an event the organization co-sponsored in 2019, titled “How Women Doctors Provide Infrastructure for Gender Equality”, and requested information on how that event supports the work of the Economic and Social Council;

American Sociological Assn. (United States) — as the representative of China asked the organization to clarify its position on the Taiwan issue and whether it is willing to make changes to its website content in order to conform to United Nations standards on that matter;

Bright Light Volunteers International (United States) — as the representative of Cuba asked for more information regarding the organization’s finances, especially expenses related to salaries and scholarships;

Common Good Foundation (United States) — as the representative of China asked for details regarding the organization’s financial stability;

Congregation Pirchei Shoshanim, a New Jersey Non-profit Corporation (United States) — as the representative of China asked the organization to clarify its position on the Taiwan issue, and whether it is willing to make changes to its website content in order to conform to United Nations standards on that matter, and raised similar concerns about references on the group’s website to Hong Kong and Macau;

De Regenboog Groep (Netherlands) — as the representative of the Russian Federation asked whether the organization carries out any work on the territory of the Russian Federation;

Disability:IN (United States) — as the representative of China asked for more details about the organization’s participation in the International Labour Organization (ILO)’s Global Business and Disability Network Session, held in Geneva;

Earth Focus Foundation (Switzerland) — as the representative of China asked how the organization maintains its independence when more than 47 per cent of its funding comes from Governments;

For All Moonkind, Inc. (United States) — as the representative of China asked the organization to clarify its position on the Taiwan issue, and whether it is willing to make changes to its website content in order to conform to United Nations standards on that matter, and raised similar concerns about references on the group’s website to Hong Kong and Macau;

Fundació Josep Irla (Spain) — as the representative of Israel noted that more than 50 per cent of the organization’s income comes from “other sources”, and asked for more information on those sources;

Global Doctors for Choice, LLC (United States) — as the representative of China asked for more information about grants made by the organization to partner groups, as well as about its key priorities;

Hellenic Institute of Cultural Diplomacy — Non-profit Civil Association (Greece) — as the representative of Turkey raised questions about the roles played by four individuals listed on the organization’s application, and about members of its board;

InnovativeCommunities.Org Foundation (Canada) — as the representative of China raised questions about the organization’s income expenditure;

Instituto RIA (Mexico) — as the representative of the Russian Federation , noting that the organization stated that it is considering establishing partnerships in other countries, requested a full list of those countries;

Inštitut za raziskave in razvoj "Utrip" (Slovenia) — as the representative of the Russian Federation asked the organization for more information about its mechanisms for cooperation with other groups, and whether that cooperation includes a financial relationship;

L'institut européen de droit international et les relations internationals (Belgium) — as the representative of Cuba asked for more information about the organization’s membership structure;

Natan - International Humanitarian Aid (Israel) — as the representative of the Russian Federation asked for detailed information about projects carried out by the group in Syria as well as the value of those projects, and which local partner organizations were involved in their execution;

Nations Global Consulting LLC (United States) — as the representative of the Russian Federation asked the organization to provide a link to its website;

Plateforme internationale contre l'impunité (Switzerland) — as the representative of Cuba asked the organization to provide a link to its website, and for more information about its activities in the Latin America and Caribbean region;

QHR Foundation (Switzerland) — as the representative of Nicaragua asked the organization to provide a website link detailing its activities on the ground;

Stitching Impunity Watch (Netherlands) — as the representative of the Russian Federation asked for a full list of countries in which the organization operates;

The Conflict and Environment Observatory (United Kingdom) — as the representative of China raised questions about the organization’s stated aims and purposes, requesting more details about its capacity-building efforts, its monitoring and data collection activities and its work with stakeholders.

The Environmental Association for Universities and Colleges (United Kingdom) — as the representative of China noted mistaken references to Taiwan on the organization’s website and requested that it change those references to conform with United Nations standards;

The Global Energy Association on Development of International Research and Projects in the Field of Energy (Russian Federation) — as the representative of the United States requested a full list of the international organizations with which the organization partners, as well as detailed information on the projects carried out with them;

Transitional Justice Working Group (Republic of Korea) — as the representative of the Russian Federation asked for details on the organization’s relationship with the National Endowment for Democracy and the National Democratic Institute;

Unione degli Atei e degli Agnostici Razionalisti (Italy) — as the representative of Cuba noted that the organization operates with a deficit and asked for more information on that matter, while the representative of the Russian Federation asked the organization to provide its website address;

World Bicycle Industry Association (Switzerland) — as the representative of China requested more information about the organization’s work with the so-called “Taiwan Bicycle Association”, and asked it to clarify its position on the Taiwan issue;

World Psychiatric Association (Switzerland) — as the representative of China requested more information about the organization’s mental health advocacy work;

"The Awakening" A Society for Social & Cultural Development (Pakistan) — as the representative of China requested more details about the organization’s funding from international organizations;

Anukulan (India) — as the representative of Pakistan raised questions about the organization’s membership list and structure;

Arab Media Union (Egypt) — as the representative of Pakistan requested a complete list of countries where the organization has offices, as well as where it is currently working;

Arab Organization for Arabization and Communication (Morocco) — as the representative of India asked for more information on the organization’s expenditures and requested a list of activities undertaken in the eight countries listed on its application;

Arab Program for Human Rights Activists (Egypt) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for more information about the organization’s participation in United Nations conferences;

Associación Red de Mujeres Afrolatinoamericanas, Afrocaribeñas y de la Diáspora (Nicaragua) — as the representative of Nicaragua requested details on its activities in his country along with a list of implementing partners;

Association for Social Solidarity and Empowerment Training Trust (India) — as the representative of Pakistan requested information about recent initiatives carried out by the organization;

Aurat Publication and Information Service Foundation Lahore (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan asked how the organization is able to maintain its independence given that much of its financing comes from Government sources;

Baghbaan (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for more information about the organization’s work in support of the Sustainable Development Goals;

Beijing People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (China) — as the representative of the United States requested a list of countries in which the organization is active, along with relevant partner organizations;

Belarusian Fund of Peace (Belarus) — as the representative of the United States requested more information on how the organization will pursue its work in support of the Economic and Social Council’s integration segment, humanitarian affairs segment and partnership forum.

Interactive Discussion

During a question-and-answer session in the afternoon, NGO representatives faced questions from Committee members.

The representative of the organization Mentor Amiable Professional Society (Pakistan) shared a brief introduction of his organization’s work in the fields of education, poverty alleviation, fighting climate change and amplifying youth voices. Among other things, it works to bring the voices of young change-makers to the table, recognizing that they have for too long been “left out and far away” as world leaders make decisions that directly impact their lives.

The representative of China asked the organization’s representative to provide more details on its cooperation with a United States-based organization, which aims to help students with their studies.

Responding, the organization’s representative said his group worked to identify 200 out-of-school children in Pakistan and provide them with school supplies needed to enrol in education.

Among other related questions, the representative of China also asked the organization’s representative to elaborate further on the types of initiatives his groups currently carries out, both in-person and online.

In response, the organization’s representative said his group plans seminars at a range of schools and universities, as well as trainings and internships accessible to students in Pakistan.

The representative of China then requested a detailed list of the activities carried out by the organization in countries outside Pakistan. As such, the organization’s application was further deferred until that response is received.

A representative of the International Medical Crisis Response Alliance (United States) briefly introduced his organization, which was established after an earthquake, tsunami and radiation spill hit Japan in 2011. That triple disaster led to the serious loss of medical professionals most needed by survivors. In response, the organization created an interactive video learning platform providing crisis medical training modules. Today, it is turning its attention to modules that fight misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States, which now are ready for native language distribution in other countries.

As no members of the Committee posed any questions, the organization was granted special consultative status.

The representative of the organization Girl Vow, Inc. (United States) introduced her organization’s work, which provides mentorship and support to girls and youth women who have run away from home; suffer from discrimination, homelessness or incarceration; as well as girls of colour who are too often silenced and forgotten by society. Sharing her own story as an impoverished young woman, she said the organization fights gender inequality and is uniquely poised to support the Sustainable Development Goals related to women’s health and well-being.

As no members of the Committee posed any questions, the organization was granted special consultative status.

The representative of the organization Peace Direct (United Kingdom) took the floor to introduce her organization, which was founded to tackle and reduce violent conflict by engaging local actors who understand their communities best. Among other things, it believes in shifting power and resources to those actors, providing financial and technical support, connecting local actors across borders, and researching and sharing examples where local peacebuilding efforts have been successful.

The representative of China asked how the organization is able to ensure that it works in accordance with local law and domestic legislation, given that it maintains no country offices around the globe.

The organization’s representative, responding, shared some details of the vetting process it uses to select and monitor its local partners.

The representative of China asked whether the organization has established any partnerships with Governments. The organization’s representative responded that, while it works with the approval of all host country Governments, it does not work directly with them.

Among other questions, the representative of China asked for more information about the organization’s funding sources and about which countries in which its Youth for Peace programme is active.

The representative of Pakistan asked the organization to provide a written list of the programmes it carries out in his country. As such, the organization’s application was further deferred until that response is received.

A representative of the organization Mwatana Organization for Human Rights (Yemen) said his organization was created in 2007 to help provide accountability and redress for human rights violations in Yemen. Outlining the responses previously provided by his organization in response to the Committee’s past questions, he stressed that gaining special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council would help accelerate the group’s vital work supporting victims of human rights violations in Yemen.

The representative of Bahrain asked the organization’s representative to provide more information on the activities carried out recently under each of its projects.

Responding, the organization’s representative shared some of those details, including efforts to address the impacts of arbitrary detention, forced disappearance and starvation in conflict in Yemen. It also works to refer the cases of child victims of human rights violations to protection professionals and works with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the Open Society Foundation and other partners.

The representative of Bahrain asked for more details on the organization’s German Embassy Project as well as its European Commission Project, while the representative of China asked for more details about its partnership with the Government of the Netherlands.

The representative of the organization, responding, briefly shared some information about those projects and relationships.