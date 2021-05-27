Non-Governmental Organizations Committee Takes Note of More Than 600 Quadrennial Reports, Sets June Date for Approving Work, Concluding Session

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations, suspending the substantive part of its 2021 regular session today, postponed taking action on 6 entities’ request for special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council, and took note of more than 600 new quadrennial reports, postponing consideration of another 14 reports.

The Committee also authorized Vice-Chair and Rapporteur Michael Baror (Israel) to finalize a draft report, which he introduced today, ahead of its next meeting in June.

In his closing remarks, Committee Chair Mohamed Sallam (Sudan) recalled that due to the COVID-19-related restrictions at the United Nations, the 2020 resumed session was drastically shortened to one meeting held last fall, while hundreds of applications and quadrennial reports were left unaddressed without any clear visibility of when they would be considered. Earlier in 2021, the Bureau faced many challenges, including information technology issues and limitations of the Secretariat at a time when the Committee had before it an unprecedented number of applications and a disrupted schedule of meetings.

“Today, as this session draws to an end, I am very pleased to say that we have stepped up to the challenge,” he said, emphasizing that the Committee managed to consider all the 860 applications before it and more than 600 quadrennial reports, while respecting its schedule. The Committee’s deliberations were also unprecedented: 430 organizations were recommended for consultative status, a record number for the subsidiary body. In addition, 70 per cent of the new applications were recommended for consultative status.

Highlighting other achievements, he said the Committee heard from 27 organizations through daily question and answer sessions, due to the tireless commitment of the Secretariat. Building upon this experience, the Committee could consider expanding civil society participation in the future, including through virtual means as suggested by some delegations, he said, also thanking the Bureau, members and support staff for their efforts in this session.

The 19-member Committee considers applications for consultative status and requests for reclassification submitted by non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Once an application has been reviewed and approved by the Committee it is considered recommended for consultative status. Organizations which are granted general and special status can attend meetings of the Council and issue statements, while those with general status can also speak during meetings and propose agenda items. Organizations with roster status can only attend meetings.

Action on some applications was postponed because Committee members requested further information about, among other items, activities, partners, expenditures and sources of funding.

Also during the day, the Committee recommended a reclassification of status for two non-governmental organizations and postponed action on such a request from one entity, and also took note of seven new name change requests.

In addition, it recommended that the Economic and Social Council close consideration of the applications of 34 organizations who have not responded to the previous three requests for further information.

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations will reconvene at 10 a.m. on 7 June to approve its report and conclude its resumed session.

Requests for Special Consultative Status

The Committee postponed consideration of the following organizations’ requests for special consultative status:

Turkiye Diyanet Vakfi (Turkey) — as the representative of Greece asked how the organization raised $3 billion and how those funds were distributed;

Türk Kadınlar Birliği Derneği (Turkey) — as the representative of Greece asked for details of its foreign funding sources;

United Sikhs (United States) — as the representative of India sought clarification of its claim that it is affiliated to the United Nations. He also requested its latest financial statement;

Verein Euro Mea (Switzerland) — as the representative of Cuba asked that it clarify its membership, which it says consists of the Russian Federation, Switzerland and the United States, which are States, not organizations. He also asked that it indicate its need for a general assembly and a board, given that it has just three members;

İslam Dünyası Sivil Toplum Kuruluşları Birliği (Turkey) — as the representative of India requested a list of the 63 countries in which it is active, the projects it undertakes, their funding sources and outcomes; and

INPUD Limited (United Kingdom) — as the representative of the Russian Federation requested clarification of discrepancies between its application and information contained in its reply of 27 May.

Requests for Reclassification

The Committee recommended the reclassification of the following organizations:

Institute of Noahide Code (United States) — from special to general; and

The Fishermen (United States) — from special to general.

It deferred consideration of the following organization:

Widows for Peace through Democracy (United Kingdom) — from roster to special, as the representative of Turkey asked that it elaborate on its implementation of national action plans pursuant to Security Council resolution 1325 (2000) on women, peace and security and any outcomes achieved.

Review of Quadrennial Reports

The representative of the Russian Federation asked how it could be that the Ukrainian World Congress was among the organizations whose quadrennial reports were before the Committee, given that its status had been annulled.

Marc-Andre Dorel, Acting Chief of the NGO Branch, explained that the organization in question has been suspended, not withdrawn, as an NGO with special consultative status, hence its presence among the quadrennial reports.

The Committee then took note of new quadrennial reports for the period 2015 to 2018 containing submissions by the following non-governmental organizations:

Report E/C.2/2020/2/Add.5: 15 non-governmental organizations: Action des Chrétiens activistes des droits de l’homme à Shabunda; Association Mondiale de Psychanalyse du Champ Freudien AMP; Association PANAFRICA; Association femmes soleil d’Haiti; Bangwe et Dialogue; Cercle d’initiative commune pour la recherche, l'environnement et la qualité; Commission National des Femmes Travailleuses de Guinee - Confetrag/CNTG; Dynamique des Groupes des Peuples Autochtones (DGPA); ONG Hope International; Parlement africain de la société civile; Promotion pour le Développement (PROMODEV); Réseau des Plates Formes d; ONG d’Afrique de l’Ouest et du Centre (REPAOC); SOS Éducation; Solidarité Suisse-Guinée; and Union de l’action feminine.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.45: 15 non-governmental organizations: Africa Youths International Development Foundation; Africans Unite Against Child Abuse (AFRUCA); Akina Mama Wa Afrika; Ankara Foundation of Children with Leukemia; Armenian Assembly of America; Asian Non-Governmental Organizations Coalition for Agrarian Reform and Rural Development; Asociacion Nacional de Empresarios de Colombia; Asociación Colectivo de Víctimas del Terrorismo en el País Vasco “COVITE”; Association Nationale Al Hidn - A.N.H.; Association for Progressive Communications; Association pour la Défense des Droits de Développement Durable et du Bien-être Familial (ADBEF); Associazione IRENE - Initiatives, Researches, Experiences for a New Europe; BAOBAB for Women’s Human Rights; CIDSE; and CLIPSAS.

Regarding the Armenian Assembly of America, the representative of Turkey requested details about a forestry conference that it had organized, including funding sources, participants and outcomes.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.56: 15 non-governmental organizations: Center for Interethnic Cooperation; Center for International Health and Cooperation; Centre for Environment and Sustainable Development India; China Association for NGO Cooperation; Civil Resource Development and Documentation Centre/CIRDDOC; Community of Sant’Egidio; Compassion Africa Aged Foundation; Concern for Environmental Development And Research; Conseil International du Sport Militaire - CISM/International Military Sports Council; Consultative Council of Jewish Organizations; Council of American Overseas Research Centers; DEVNET Association; Deutsche Stiftung Weltbevoelkerung - German Foundation for World Population; Development Alternatives with Women for a New Era; and Dominican Union of Journalists for Peace.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.57: 15 non-governmental organizations: Drug Prevention Network of Canada; Engage Now Africa Inc; Environmental Management for Livelihood Improvement - Bwaise Facility; EuroChild; Euthanasia Prevention Coalition; Finland National Committee for UN-Women; Fondazione Giovanni Paolo II - Onlus per il dialogo, cooperazione e sviluppo (CC); Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE); Foundation for Aboriginal and Islander Research Action Aboriginal Corporation; Framework Convention Alliance for Tobacco Control; Freedom from Hunger; Friendship Ambassadors Foundation, Inc.; Fund of Aid for Youth; Fundación Ecología y Desarrollo; and Geneva International Model United Nations (GIMUN).

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.58: 15 non-governmental organizations: Global Migration Policy Associates (GMPA); Global Partnership for Local Action; Globetreel; Good Helpers; Hariri Foundation for Sustainable Human Development; HelpAge International; ISHA Foundation; Indira Gandhi Integral Education Centre; Indo-European Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Interaction, American Council for Voluntary International Action; International Association Against Torture; International Association for Religious Freedom; International Association of Peace Foundations; International Health Awareness Network; and International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis.

Regarding the International Association for Religious Freedom, the representative of China requested more information about the quadrennial world congress held in Washington, D.C., in 2018 as well as details of the organization’s contribution to the work of the United Nations.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.59: 15 non-governmental organizations: International Kolping Society; International Network of Basin Organizations/Reseau International des Organismes de Basin; International Real Estate Federation; International Road Federation; International Social Service; International Solidarity and Human Rights Institute; International Statistical Institute; International Touring Alliance; International Tunnelling Association; International Women’s Health Coalition; Inuit Circumpolar Council; Janaseva Foundation, Pune; Japan National Assembly of Disabled Peoples’ International; Kadin Adaylari Destekleme ve Egitme Dernegi; and Kršćanski centar za pomoć i rehabilitaciju ovisnika i obitelji “Stijena”.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.60: 15 non-governmental organizations: Kurdistan Reconstruction and Development Society; L’Arche internationale; Livelihood NGO; Malaysian Medical Relief Society; Muzaffarabad Poverty Alleviation Programme (MPAP); National Children’s and Youth Law Centre; National Council of German Women’s Organizations; Organization for Research and Community Development; Overseas Development Institute; Palakkad District Consumers’ Association; Peace Action; Physicians for Human Rights; Policy Research; Program in International Human Rights Law; and Redress Trust.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.61: 15 non-governmental organizations: Rural Development Leadership Network; Save a Child’s Heart in Memory of Dr. Ami Cohen; Segretariato Permanente dei Premi Nobel per la Pace; Shivi Development Society; Society for Upliftment of Masses; South Asian Forum for Environment; Stichting Feminenza Nederland; Stichting International Civil Society Support; Struggle for Change; The Equal Rights Trust; Union Internationale des Voyageurs; United Kingdom Association for the United Nations Development Fund for Women; Viridis Institute; Warbe Development Foundation; and Women Against Violence Europe (WAVE).

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.62: 15 non-governmental organizations: Centre for Democracy and Development; Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry; Women in Europe for a Common Future; Women’s Action Group; Women’s Sports Foundation; World Coal Association; World Federation for the Treatment of Opioid Dependence; World Federation of Therapeutic Communities; World Jewish Congress; World Union of Catholic Women's Organizations; World Wind Energy Association – WWEA; Yale International Relations Association; Young Women's Christian Association of the United States of America; Youth with a Mission; and Zimbabwe Women Resources Centre and Network.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.63: 15 non-governmental organizations: Club of Madrid (COM); Amigos do Protocolo de Kyoto; Center for Alcohol and Drug Research and Education; Comité Español de Representantes de Personas con Discapacidad; Economists for Peace and Security; Fundación Crisálida; Gandhi Worldwide Education Institute; Good People International (GPI); International Association of Peace Messenger Cities; Oxfam Novib; Paz y Cooperación; Real Medicine Foundation; United Cities and Local Governments; World Taoist Association Limited; and Young People We Care.

Report E/C.2/2020/2/Add.6: 4 non-governmental organizations: Protection de l’environnement et de l’écosystème (PEECO); Rencontre Africaine pour la defense des droits de l’homme; Union Nationale des Femmes Marocaines; and World Association of Children’s Friends.

Report E/C.2/2020/CRP.68: 12 non-governmental organizations: China Association for Preservation and Development of Tibetian Culture (CAPDTC); Federal Union of European Nationalities; Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM); Human Rights First; International Bar Association; International Federation of Business and Professional Women; Minhaj-ul-Quran International; Non-Aligned Students and Youth Organization; Pathfinder International; Sustainable Environment Development Initiative; Water Environment Federation; and World Federation of Khoja Shi´a Ithna-Asheri Muslim Communities.

Regarding Human Rights First, the representative of China requested examples of the policy recommendations it provided to United Nations bodies, human rights mechanisms and special procedures for urging the Government of the United States to comply with its human rights obligations.

Regarding the International Bar Association, the representative of China requested details about its contribution to the United Nations blockchain white paper project in Geneva.

Report E/C.2/2020/2/Add.9: 2 non-governmental organizations: Credo-Action and Perfect Union.

Report E/C.2/2020/2/CRP.69: 2 non-governmental organizations: Foundation for Ecological Security (FES) and Verband Entwicklungspolitik Deutscher Nichtregierungs-Organisationen.

The Committee then took note of new quadrennial reports for the period 2016 to 2019 containing submissions by the following non-governmental organizations:

Report E/C.2/2021/CRP.5: 15 non-governmental organizations: “Association of Women with University Education” Social Organization; “IDEA” International Dialogue for Environmental Action Public Association; “Women and Modern World” Social Charitable Centre; ABAAD Resource Center for Gender Equality; ACT Alliance - Action by Churches Together; AIDS Healthcare Foundation; AIMPO; AVSI Foundation; Access Israel; Access Now; Action Canada for Population and Development; Action on Smoking and Health; Advocacy Initiative for Development (AID); Advocates for Human Rights; and Africa Humanitarian Action.

Regarding Access Now, the representative of China requested more details about a round-table event that it organized and co-hosted at the European Parliament in Brussels.

Regarding Advocates for Human Rights, the representative of China requested more information about its initiatives in support of the Sustainable Development Goals in the areas of documentation, legal reform and training to eliminate violence against women, human trafficking and other human rights abuses.

Report E/C.2/2021/CRP.6: 15 non-governmental organizations: African Agency for Integrated Development (AAID); African Centre for Community and Development; Al-Ayn Social Care Foundation; Al-Haq, Law in the Service of Man; Aland Islands Peace Institute; All India Shah Behram Baug Society (for Scientific and Educational Research); All-Russian Public Organization of Disabled People with Multiple Sclerosis; All-Russian social movement “Association of Finno-Ugric peoples of the Russian Federation”; Alliance for Arab Women; Alulbayt Foundation; American Academy of Pediatrics; American Civil Liberties Union; American Planning Association; American Psychological Association; and Amnesty International.

Regarding Amnesty International, the representative of China , noting its participation in several international conferences dealing with climate change, requested more information about its contributions on that topic.

Report E/C.2/2021/CRP.7: 15 non-governmental organizations: Arab Centre for the Independence of the Judiciary and the Legal Profession; Arab Network for Environment and Development; Architects for Peace Inc.; Arigatou International; Article 36 Limited; Asabe Shehu Yar Adua Foundation; Asia Crime Prevention Foundation; Asia-Japan Women’s Resource Centre; Asian Association for Public Administration (AAPA); Asian Consultancy on Tobacco Control Limited; Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development; Asian Science Park Association; Asian-Pacific Resource and Research Centre for Women (ARROW); Asociacion Regional de Empresas de Petroleo y Gas Natural en Latinoamerica y el Caribe; and Asociación Civil Generación Par.

Report E/C.2/2021/CRP.8: 15 non-governmental organizations: Asociación de Amigos de las Naciones Unidas; Asociación para el Desarrollo “Foro Rural Mundial”; Association des Fabricants européens de Munitions de Sport; Association for Integrated Sustainable Development Initiatives (AISDI-CIG); Association for the Protection of Women and Children’s Rights (APWCR); Association of Families and Women in Rural Areas; Association of the Indigenous Peoples in the Ryukyus; Australian Drug Foundation Inc.; Autonomous Women’s Center; Awaz Centre for Development Services; Azerbaijani American Cultural Association, Inc.; BJD Reinsurance Consulting, LLC; Bancroft Global Development; Barzani Charity Foundation/BCF; and Behinderung und Entwicklungszusammenarbeit e.V.

Report E/C.2/2021/CRP.9: 14 non-governmental organizations: Beijing NGO Association for International Exchanges; Beit Issie Shapiro - Amutat Avi; Biovision Stiftung für ökologische Entwicklung; Bischöfliches Hilfswerk Misereor e.V.; Blacksmith Institute Inc.; Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha; British Humanist Association; British Nuclear Tests Veterans Association; British Overseas NGOs for Development (BOND); Buddies Association of Volunteers for Orphans, Disabled and Abandoned Children; Bulgarian Gender Research Foundation; Business Innovation Research Dev; Business and Professional Women Voluntary Organization – Sudan; and CIRID (Centre Independent de Recherches et d’Iniatives pour le Dialogue).

Regarding CIVICUS - World Alliance for Citizen Participation , the representative of Cuba requested more information on the level of its participation at parallel events within the framework of the Human Rights Council.

Report E/C.2/2021/CRP.10: 15 non-governmental organizations: CSR-Dialogforum - Verein zur Förderung nachhaltigen Wirtschaftens; Campagne Internationale pour l’Abolition des Armes Nucléaires; Canadian Labour Congress; Cancer Aid Society; Care-To-Help Foundation a NJ Nonprofit C; Catholic Agency for Overseas Development; Centa for Organisational Development Ltd/Gte; Center for Africa Development and Progress; Center for Egyptian Women's Legal Assistance; Center for Justice and International Law; Center of Civil Initiatives Support; Centre for Development Communication; Centre for Economic and Leadership Development; Centre for Environment and Development; and Centre for Human Rights.

Report E/C.2/2021/CRP.11: 15 non-governmental organizations: Centre for Human Rights and Peace Advocacy; Centro de Estudios Legales y Sociales (CELS) Asociación Civil; Charitable Institute for Protecting Social Victims; Child Family Health International; Child Welfare League of America; Children Education and Social Welfare Society; China Association for Science and Technology; China Care and Compassion Society; China Ecological Civilization Research and Promotion Association; China NGO Network for International Exchanges (CNIE); China Society for Promotion of the Guangcai Programme; China Women’s Development Foundation; Chinese Society for Sustainable Development; Coastal Association for Social Transformation (COAST) Trust; and Comisión para la Investigación de Malos Tratos a las Mujeres.

Report E/C.2/2021/CRP.12: 14 non-governmental organizations: Community Systems Foundation; Community and Family Services International; Compass Housing Services Co. Ltd; Concile Mondial de Congres Diplomatiques des Aumoniers pour la Paix Universelle des Droits Humains et Juridiques; Congregation of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd; Conquer Nepal; Conselho Indigenista Missionário CIMI; Cooperazione Internazionale; Corporacion Cultural Nueva Acropolis Chile; Corporacion para la Defensa y Promocion de los Derechos Humanos Reiniciar; Corporación para la Investigación, el Desarrollo Sostenible y la Promoción Social CORPROGRESO; Corporation of Opportunity and Jointly Action Opcion - OPCION CORPORATION; Cubraiti, Inc.; and DHAN (Development of Humane Action) Foundation.

Regarding Committee to Protect Journalists, Inc. , the representative of Cuba asked if the organization can guarantee that information it promotes has been verified.

Report E/C.2/2021/CRP.13: 14 non-governmental organizations: DRCNet Foundation, Inc.; Daya Pertiwi Foundation; Deutsche Model United Nations e.V.; Differenza Donna - Associazione di donne contro la violenza alle Donne – ONLUS; Dignity - Danish Institute Against Torture; Diplomatici; Disability Association of Tavana; Dreikönigsaktion - Hilfswerk der Katholischen Jungschar; Drug Abuse Information Rehabilitation and Research Centre; Eagle Eyes Association for Afghan Displaced Youth; Earth Child Institute, Inc.; Earth Island Institute Inc; East and Horn of Africa Human Rights Defenders Project; and Edmund Rice International Limited.

Regarding Ecumenical Federation of Constantinopolitans , the representative of Turkey requested more information on protection of religious objects in the region.

Report E/C.2/2021/CRP.14: 15 non-governmental organizations: Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation; Enable India; Endeavour Forum Inc.; Engineers Without Borders - International; Ethnic Community Development Organization (ECDO); European Federation of Older Students at Universities; European Network of Policewomen; European Union Association in the United States; Famille Debout; Family Action Foundation/Accion Familiar; Fang Protective Services, Incorporated; Federación Española de Mujeres Directivas Ejecutivas Profesionales y Empresarias FEDEPE; Federación de Mujeres Progresistas; Federatie van Nederlandse Verenigingen tot Integratie Van Homoseksualiteit - COC Nederland; and Federation of Environmental and Ecological Diversity for Agricultural Revampment and Human Rights (FEEDAR & HR).

Report E/C.2/2021/CRP.15: 15 non-governmental organizations: Federation of European Motorcyclists’ Associations; Fondation pour l'étude des relations internationales et du développement; Fondazione Don Carlo Gnocchi - Onlus; Forest Stewardship Council AC; Foundation for GAIA; Foundation for Global Sports Development; Foundation for the Child and the Family; Foundation for the Social Promotion of Culture (Fundacion Promocion Social de la Cultura); Foundation for the Support of the United Nations; Fraternite Notre Dame, Inc.; Freemuse - The World Forum on Music and Censorship; Front Line, The International Foundation for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders; Fundacao de Assistencia Medica Internacional; Fundacion Cultural Baur, A.C.; and Fundacion Vida - Grupo Ecologico Verde.

Report E/C.2/2021/CRP.16: 15 non-governmental organizations: Earth Society Foundation, Inc.; Fundación Argentina a las Naciones Camino a la Verdad; Fundación More Peace Less AIDS; Fundación Novia Salcedo; Gain International ; Geneva Institute for Human Rights (GIHR); Geo Expertise Association; Global Autism Project; Global Civic Sharing; Global Distribution Advocates, Inc; Global Family for Love and Peace; Global Financial Integrity; Global Hand; Global Health Partners, Inc.; and Global Hope Network International.

Report E/C.2/2021/CRP.17: 15 non-governmental organizations: Global Mass Community (Welfare Organization); Global Millennium Development Foundation Inc; Global Millennium International, Inc.; Global Sustainable Electricity Partnership/Partenariat mondial pour l’électricité durable; Global Youth Organization; Global Zero; GlobalPartnersUnited, LLC; Globethics.net Foundation; God’s Harvest Foundation, GHARFO; Goi Peace Foundation; Good Neighbors International; Gran Fraternidad Universal (Universal Great Brotherhood); Guru Angad Dev Sewa Society, Punjab, Ludhiana; HELPEOPLE Foundation ONLUS; and HOPE Worldwide, Ltd.

Report E/C.2/2021/CRP.18: 13 non-governmental organizations: Haitelmex Foundation A.C.; Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS, Inc.); Horizon Foundation; Horn of Africa Aid and Rehabilitation Action Network; Human Rights Association for Community Development in Assiut; Human Rights Observers; Human Rights Sanrakshan Sansthaa; Humane Society of the United States; ICT for Peace Foundation; IT for Change; Ibero American Institute of Aeronautic and Space Law and Commercial Aviation; Imvrian Association; and India Media Centre.

Regarding Human Rights Now , the representative of China requested a list of non-governmental organizations it collaborated with during the reporting period.

Regarding Human Rights Information and Training Center , the representative of Libya requested more information on a workshop it held.

Report E/C.2/2021/CRP.19: 15 non-governmental organizations: India Water Foundation; Indian Social Institute; Indigenous Peoples Survival Foundation; Insan Dost Association; Institut de Drets Humans de Catalunya; Institute for Human Rights & Business Limited; Institute for International Women’s Rights - Manitoba Inc.; Institute for Security and Safety GmbH; Institute of Asian Culture & Development; Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology; Instituto de Desenvolvimento e Direitos Humanos - IDDH; International AIDS Society (IAS); International Academy of Ecology and Life Protection Sciences; International Accountability Project; and International Association for Democracy in Africa.

Report E/C.2/2021/CRP.20: 15 non-governmental organizations: International Association of Independent Journalists Inc.; International Authors Forum; International Automobile Federation; International Breathwork Foundation; International Buddhist Relief Organisation; International Catholic Child Bureau; International Catholic Migration Commission; International Center for Advocates Against Discrimination (ICAAD), Inc.; International Center for Work and Family; International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children; International Council Supporting Fair Trial and Human Rights; International Council of Environmental Law; International Detention Coalition Inc.; International Federation of Hard of Hearing People; and International Federation of Thanatologists Associations FIAT-IFTA.

Report E/C.2/2021/CRP.21: 15 non-governmental organizations: International Federation of Translators; International Federation of the Blue Cross, Bern; International Health Council; International Human Rights Commission Relief Fund Trust; International Humanist and Ethical Union; International Longevity Center Global Alliance, Ltd.; International Movement Against All Forms of Discrimination and Racism (IMADR); International NGO Forum on Indonesian Development; International Native Tradition Interchange, Inc; International Pollutants Elimination Network (IPEN); International Presentation Association; International Young Professionals Foundation; Internationale Gemeinschaft für die Unterstützung von Kriegsopfern e.V.; Internationale Organisation Für Volkskunst (IOV); and Intersections International Initiative, Inc.

Report E/C.2/2021/CRP.22: 15 non-governmental organizations: Iranian Foundation of Aerospace Science and Technology (N.G.O.); Iraqi Development Organization; Istituto Internazionale Maria Ausiliatrice delle Salesiane di Don Bosco; Japan Federation of Democratic Medical Institutions (MIN-IREN); Japan NGO Center for International Cooperation; Japanese Association for the Right to Freedom of Speech; Japanese Organization for International Cooperation in Family Planning; Japanese Workers' Committee for Human Rights; Jeunesse Canada Monde - Canada World Youth; KARP; Kapo Seba Sangha (KSS); Kejibaus Youth Development Initiative; Kirkon Ulkomaanavun Säätiö; Kosmos Associates, Inc; and Krityanand UNESCO Club Jamshedpur.

Report E/C.2/2021/CRP.23: 15 non-governmental organizations: Kuwait Association for The Basic Evaluators for Human Rights; Kyung Hee University; LICHT FÜR DIE WELT - Christoffel Entwicklungszusammenarbeit; Land is Life, Inc.; Law Council of Australia; Leah Charity Foundation; Liberian United Youth for Community Safety and Development; Links Incorporated; Ludwig Boltzmann Institut für Menschenrechte - Forschungsverein (BIM-FV); Lumos Foundation; Lutheran World Federation; MOHAN Foundation; Maat for Peace, Development and Human Rights Association; Mahila Dakshata Samiti; and Maiti Nepal.

Report E/C.2/2021/CRP.24: 15 non-governmental organizations: Major Alliance Education Centre (MAEC); Make Mothers Matter; March of Dimes Canada; Medecins sans frontières (International); Mediators Beyond Borders; Meezaan Center for Human Rights; Memory Trees Corporation; Mother’s Union; Movement for the Protection of African Child (MOPOTAC); Movimiento Cubano por la Paz y la Soberania de los Pueblos; NGOs Computer Literacy Shelter Welfare, Rawalpindi Cantt.; Naija Worldwide Charities Inc.; National Old Folks of Liberia, Inc.; National Secular Society; and National Space Society.

Report E/C.2/2021/CRP.25: 15 non-governmental organizations: Neighbourhood Environment Watch Foundation; Network of Non-Governmental Organisations of Trinidad and Tobago for the Advancement of Women; New Future Foundation, Inc.; New Jersey Minority Educational Development NJ-MED; Nigeria-Togo Association; Nippon International Cooperation for Community Development; Noble Institution for Environmental Peace Inc.; Non-Governmental Organisations’ Coordinating Committee; Non-Profit Foundation “The Foundation for the Study of Democracy and Geopolitics”; Observatório Nacional de Segurança Viária e Veicular; Oidhaco, Bureau International des Droits Humains - Action Colombie; Okedongmu Children in Korea; Okogun Odigie Safewomb International Foundation; Oromia Support Group in Australia Inc.; and Orphan Charity Foundation.

Report E/C.2/2021/CRP.26: 14 non-governmental organizations: Oyoun Center Foundation for Studying and Developing Human Rights and Democracy in Assuit; Pakistan Lions Youth Council Khanewal; Pakistan Rural Workers Social Welfare Organization (PRWSWO); Palestinian Centre for Human Rights; Peace Operation Training Institute Inc.; Peacebuilding Solutions; People to People; People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy; Pesticide Action Nexus Association; Planetary Association for Clean Energy, Inc.; Plataforma Portuguesa para os Direitos das Mulheres - Associação; Portafolio Verde S.A.S; Pos Keadilan Peduli Ummat; and Potohar Organization for Development Advocacy (PODA).

Regarding People for Successful Corean Reunification , the representative of Cuba asked if the information promoted by the organization has been verified.

Report E/C.2/2021/CRP.27: 15 non-governmental organizations: Pragya; Public Union of the Citizens “International Centre of Education of Georgian and German Women”; Quaker Earthcare Witness; Rainforest Partnership; Rare Diseases Foundation of Iran; Red Iberoamericana de Organizaciones No Gubernamentales que Trabajan en Drogodependencias - RIOD; Red, Paz, Integración y Desarrollo “PAZINDE”; Release Legal Emergency and Drugs Service Limited; Restless Development; Restored; Rural Development Institute; Rural Mother & Child Health Care Society; Rutgers; STUF United Fund Inc.; and Sahyog Bal Shravan Viklang Kalyan Samiti.

E/C.2/2021/CRP.28: 15 non-governmental organizations: Protestant Agency for Diakonie and Development; Scalabrini International Migration Network, Inc.; Search for Common Ground; Shelter and Settlements Alternatives: Uganda Human Settlements Network (SSA: UHSNET); Shinji Shumeikai; Shrimati Pushpa Wati Loomba Memorial Foundation; Sigma Theta Tau, International Honor Society of Nursing, Inc.; Sindhi Adhikar Manch (Association); Sir William Beveridge Foundation; Sister to Sister One in the Spirit Inc; Social Action Forum for Manav Adhikar (SAFMA); Society for the Protection and Assistance of the Socially Disadvantaged Individuals; Society of Catholic Medical Missionaries; Solar Cookers International; and Soroptimist International.

E/C.2/2021/CRP.29: 15 non-governmental organizations: Sovereign Imperial and Royal House of Ghassan Inc.; Sri Sri J.S.M.D. Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri; Sri Swami Madhavananda World Peace Council; Stichting Basug (Bangladesh Support Group); Stichting Spanda; Stichting ZOA; Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik; Studium Generale Ambrosianum; Sukyo Mahikari; TERRE Policy Centre; Tabitha Cumi Foundation; TaiWha Methodist Social Welfare Foundation; Takal Welfare Organization; Tavanyab Association of Children and Adolescents Support; and The Association of Citizens Civil Rights Protection “Manshour-e Parseh”.

E/C.2/2021/CRP.30: 15 non-governmental organizations: The Central British Fund for World Jewish Relief; The Death Penalty Project Limited; The Federation of Women Groups; The Fishermen; The Geneva Consensus Foundation; The Heart Fund to Fight Cardio-Vascular Diseases - The Heart Fund - THF; The Institute for Conscious Global Change, Inc.; The International Federation of Anti-Leprosy Associations (ILEP); The International Legal Foundation, Ltd.; The Japan Council against Atomic and Hydrogen Bombs (Gensuikyo); The Jewish Renaissance Foundation; The Kuki Organization For Human Rights Trust; The Leadership Foundation; The Network of Rural Women Producers; and The Organization for Poverty Alleviation and Development.

E/C.2/2021/CRP.31: 14 non-governmental organizations: The South African Institute of International Affairs; The United Iraqi Medical Society for Relief and Development; The World Habitat Foundation; The Worldwide Hospice Palliative Care Alliance; Thin and High; Total Quality Management Magazine; Training for Women Network; Transatlantic Christian Council; UCT Int’l Culture Development, Inc.; Union Arabischer Mediziner in Europa; United Methodist Church - General Board of Global Ministries; United Nations Association of China; Universities Allied for Essential Medicines, Corp.; and VIVAT International.

Regarding UPR Info , the representative of Cuba requested more information on the impact of closing regional offices in Kenya and Thailand as well as the consequences of management changes.

E/C.2/2021/CRP.32: 15 non-governmental organizations: Vienna Economic Forum; Virginia Gildersleeve International Fund, Inc.; Virtual Activism Incorporated; Voices of African Mothers, Inc.; Vojenský a špitální Rád svatého Lazara Jeruzalémského - Bohemia; Voluntary Service Overseas; WEConnect International Inc; WOOMB International Ltd; West Africa Centre for Peace Foundation; WhyHunger, Inc.; Women Organizing for Change in Agriculture and Natural Resource Management; Women for Water Partnership; Women in Informal Employment: Globalizing and Organizing (WIEGO) Limited; Women’s Consortium of Nigeria; and Women’s General Association of Macau.

E/C.2/2021/CRP.33: 15 non-governmental organizations: Women’s Global Network for Reproductive Rights; Women's Health and Education Center; Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom; Won-Buddhism Women’s Association; Woodenfish Foundation; Word of Life Christian Fellowship; Work In Progress; World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action; World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts; World Barua Organization (WBO); World Council of Independent Christian Churches; World Federation Against Drugs; World Human Dimension; World Igbo Congress 2016 – 2019; and World Organization of former students of Catholic Education.

Report E/C.2/2021/CRP.34: 15 non-governmental organizations: World Welfare Association; World Wide Fund for Nature International; World Youth Alliance; World Youth Foundation; Worldwide Network Nigeria: Women in Development and Environment; Yachay Wasi, Inc.; Yakutia - Our Opinion; Yayasan Cinta Anak Bangsa; Yayasan Dompet Dhuafa Republika; Yayasan Rumah Zakat Indonesia; Yayasan Wadah Titian Harapan; Youth Coalition for Sexual and Reproductive Rights (YCSRR); Youth Development of Congo YOUDEC; Youth of European Nationalities; and Zayed International Prize for the Environment.

Deferred Quadrennial Reports

The Committee then decided to postpone consideration of deferred quadrennial reports to the upcoming resumed session.

New Name Change Requests

The Committee took note of 7 new requests for name changes:

Africa and Middle East Refugee Assistance - AMERA (Special, 2007) to AMERA International Limited;

Dignité lmpact / Impact Dignity (Special, 2015) to Dignité Impact/Dignity Impact;

Fondazione Rosselli Americas (Special, 2015) to Knowledge for Development Corp.;

International Paint and Printing Ink Council (Roster, 2004) to World Coating Council, Inc.;

International Peacebuilding Alliance (Inerpeace) (Special, 2007) to Interpeace;

IOGT International (Special, 2011) to Movendi International; and

World Animal Net, Inc. (Special, 2015) to World Federation for Animals, Inc.

Closure

The Committee recommended that the following 34 organizations’ applications, deferred from previous sessions, be closed without prejudice due to those groups’ failure to respond to the last three reminders, as of 27 May 2021:

Islamic African Relief Agency (IARA) ;

Swadhikar ;

Interregional Non-governmental Organization “Committee against Torture” ;

Electronic Frontier Foundation, Inc. ;

Coordination Waï (Eveil) relative à l'unité nationale et la lute contre l’esclavage ;

NK Watch ;

Stichting Pro Papua ;

Lawyers for Justice in Libya ;

Cercle Martin Buber ;

Al-Imdaad Trust ;

Etrat Fatemi Charity Institute ;

East Human Rights Group ;

Fédération Euro-Méditerranéenne contre les Disparitions Forcées ;

Sabawon ;

American Gays and Lesbians Foundation ;

Association Mauritanienne Action pour le Développement Humain ;

Human Development Foundation ;

Al-Aqsa Association for the Development of the Islamic Waqf/Endowment ;

Khmer M’Chas Srok (KMS) ;

Association for Dalit Women Advancement of Nepal ;

Fondation Mérieux USA, Inc. ;

Ray of Hope People ;

Arms Control Association ;

Fundación Mujeres ;

Stonewall Equality Limited ;

Human Rights Awareness and Promotion Forum – Uganda (HRAPF) Limited (by Guarantee) ;

NATAL - Israel Trauma Center for Victims of Terror and War ;

Keen and Care Initiative Ltd/Gte ;

The Assembly of Unified Ummah Youth Non-governmental Organization ;

WomenStrong International ;

Envision Global Care Foundation ;

We Effect ;

Fourth Wave Foundation ; and

Excel Multi-Purpose Co-operative Society Limited, Warri .

Draft Report

MICHAEL BAROR (Israel), Committee Vice-Chair and Rapporteur, presented the procedural chapter of the draft report of the subsidiary body (document E/C.2/2021/CRP.39), noting that it will be updated with substantive details for consideration by the Committee on 7 June.

The representative of India said his delegation wanted the draft report to include additional clarification in several paragraphs that related to a letter submitted to the Committee by Pakistan.

The representative of Pakistan said agenda item 7 can reflect updated information provided by non-governmental organizations.

The Committee then authorized the Rapporteur to finalize the draft report in consultations with members with the support of the Secretariat and to introduce it on 7 June for approval.

Closing Remarks

The representatives of the United States , Russian Federation , Pakistan and India thanked the Bureau and Secretariat for their efforts during this unprecedented year, as the Committee considered a record volume of work.

