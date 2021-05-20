Non-Governmental Organizations Committee Recommends 80 Entities for Status, Defers Action on 23 Others in Fourth Day of Regular Session

Continuing its 2021 regular session, the Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations today recommended 80 organizations for special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council and deferred action on the status of 23 others.

The 19-member Committee considers applications for consultative status and requests for reclassification submitted by non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Once an application has been reviewed and approved by the Committee, it is considered recommended for consultative status. Organizations which were granted general and special status can attend meetings of the Council and issue statements, while those with general status can also speak during meetings and propose agenda items. Organizations with roster status can only attend meetings.

Action on several applications was postponed because Committee members requested further information from the candidates about, among other items, details of their respective organizations’ activities, partners, expenditures and sources of funding.

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations will meet again at 10 a.m. on Friday, 21 May, to continue its session.

Special Consultative Status

The Committee recommended that the Economic and Social Council grant special consultative status to the following organizations:

Ideas Beyond Borders, Inc. (United States);

Initiative 243 (France);

Inter African Committee in Norway (Norway);

Interfaith International (Switzerland);

International Association for Public Participation Australasia Limited (Australia);

International Association for the Development of the Abaza-Abkhaz Ethnos “Alashara” (Russian Federation);

International Center for Cultural Studies USA Inc. (United States);

International College of Dentists (United States);

International Council of Beverages Associations (United States);

International Federation of Denturists (Canada);

International Road Assessment Programme (United Kingdom);

International Society of Nephrology (United States);

International Society on Aging and Disease (United States);

International Strategists Alliance LLC (United States);

International Support for Human Rights (Switzerland);

International Union of Interventional Radiologists (France);

Internationaler Wirtschaftssenat e.V. (Germany);

JDRF International (United States);

Just Planet (Switzerland);

Justice for Iran, Ltd (United Kingdom);

Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation of America, Inc. (United States);

Khmer National Liberation Front (Denmark);

KidSpirit Inc (United States);

Korea Council of Children’s Organizations (Republic of Korea);

Les Enfants d’Abord (United States);

Les orchidées rouges (Czech Republic);

Lidskoprávní organizace Práva a svobody obcanučů Turkmenistánu z.s. (Czech Republic);

Lifebox Foundation (United Kingdom);

Maloca Internationale (Switzerland);

Maori Women’s Welfare League Incorporated (New Zealand);

Mednarodna zveza za zdravje mladih — International Youth Health Organization (Slovenia);

Mines Action Canada (Canada);

Mission Kids (United States);

Native American Journalists Association (United States);

Nitzan — National Center, Society for the Advancement of Children and Adults with Adjustment, Functioning and Learning Disabilities (Israel);

OCASI — Ontario Council of Agencies Serving Immigrants (Canada);

ODISSI (Organisation pour le développement international social solidaire intégré) (France);

Observatoire-OISHC (Switzerland);

OceanElders Inc. (United States);

Office of The Overseer, Noiato Assembly of God, and His Successors (United States);

OneAction (Switzerland);

Organisation des Nations Autochtones de Guyane ONAG (France);

Orphaned Starfish Foundation Inc (United States);

PANGEE ONG Ingénierie de paix (France);

Pacifica (Pacific Allied Women’s Council Inspires Faith in Ideals Concerning All) Incorporated (New Zealand);

Plymouth Marine Laboratory (United Kingdom);

ProVeg Deutschland e.V. (Germany);

Rashi Foundation (R.A.) (Israel);

Resilience Birthright, Inc (United States);

Rise, Inc. (United States);

Rocky Mountain Institute (United States);

Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Center (ROLACC) (Switzerland);

Rural Health Care Initiative (United States);

SANCSS Australia Ltd (Australia);

SIA-Africa Inc (United States);

Safe Communities Foundation New Zealand (New Zealand);

Sani et Salvi-Sets Universalis (France);

School News Nationwide, Inc. (United States);

Schweizerischer Gehörlosenbund (Switzerland);

Self Advocates Becoming Empowered, Inc. (United States);

Sheatufim - Public Benefit Company for the Advancement of the Civil Society Ltd (cc) (Israel);

Smile Train, Inc. (United States);

Societé Internationale d’Oncologie Gériatrique (SIOG) (Switzerland);

Soleil Des Orphelins (Canada);

Solimai – Societa’ Cooperativa Sociale (Italy);

Southern Africa Embrace Foundation (Canada);

The Canadian Federation of Business and Professional Women/La fédération canadienne des femmes de carrières commerciales et professionnelles (Canada);

The Centre against Racism in Iran (United Kingdom);

The Duskin AINOWA Foundation (Public Interest Incorporated Foundation) (Japan);

The English-Speaking Union of the United States (United States);

The Heschel Center for Sustainability (Israel);

The International Society of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine (ISPRM) (Italy);

The Latin American Studies Association (United States);

The May 18 Memorial Foundation (Republic of Korea);

The Non-Violence Project Foundation, NVPF (Switzerland);

The Partnering Initiative (United Kingdom);

The Research Institute for the Integration of World Thought Inc. (United States);

The Resource Foundation, Inc. (United States);

The Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists (United Kingdom); and

The Shipibo-Conibo Center Inc. (United States).

The Committee postponed action on the applications of the following organizations:

Institute for Development of Freedom of Information (IDFI) (Georgia) — as the representative of the Russian Federation sought details on its cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP);

International Communities Organisation Limited (United Kingdom) — as the representative of the Russian Federation requested a full list of countries in which it carries out projects;

International Women’s Development Agency Inc. (Australia) — as the representative of Nicaragua asked about details of its investments from which it derives income;

Islamic Medical Association of North America Inc (United States) — as the representative of China sought details about the group’s sources of income;

MAA International Ltd (Australia) — as the representative of the Russian Federation requested a full list of countries in which the group operates, as there is a discrepancy in its application;

Male Champions of Change Limited (Australia) — as the representative of Nicaragua asked the organization to clarify the amount of funding it receives from Government sources;

Montagnard Indigenous People Christian Organization (MIPCO) (United States) — as the representative of India sought an updated summary of its financial statements;

Organisation européenne non gouvernementale des sports (ENGSO) (Sweden) — as the representative of China asked that the group make a correction to a reference to “Taiwan” in an article on its website;

Pastoralist Child Foundation Inc. (United States) — as the representative of Nicaragua sought an updated financial statement and the breakdown of income;

Peace Direct (United Kingdom) — as the representative of China asked for more details of the organization’s international projects;

Penny Appeal (United Kingdom) — as the representative of the Russian Federation sought details on the group’s projects in Syria and asked whether it is registered or cooperates with the Government of that country;

Population Matters (United Kingdom) — as the representative of Nicaragua sought an updated financial statement;

PowHer New York, Inc. (United States) — as the representative of Nicaragua requested a list of organizations that provide funding to the organization;

RET Americas, Inc (United States) — as the representative of Nicaragua asked for a list of countries in which it planned to expand;

RET Germany e.V. (Germany) — as the representative of Nicaragua asked the organization to explain how it can operate independently when its entire funding comes from the Government;

Rahma Relief Foundation (United States) — as the representative of the Russian Federation sought details of the entity’s projects in Syria and whether it is registered or cooperates with the Government of that country;

Regis Jesuit High School Corporation (United States) — as the representative of China asked for a correction to an article on its website that contains a reference to “Taiwan” as a country;

Rise International Inc. (United States) — as the representative of India sought details of activities planned for 2021 and 2022;

Students for Sensible Drug Policy Australia Inc. — as the representative of the Russian Federation sought more information about its capacity in which it participated in the United Nations events;

Tax Justice Network (United Kingdom) — as the representative of China asked the organization to make a correction to a reference to “Taiwan” on its website;

Terre Des Femmes - Menschenrechte fuer die Frau e.V. (Germany) — as the representative of Nicaragua sought a list of the group’s activities for 2021 and 2022;

The HALO Trust (United Kingdom) — as the representative of Libya requested details of its activities in Libya, including the cities in which it is registered; and