Fourth Committee Approves Programme of Work for Seventy-Sixth Session of General Assembly

The Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) approved today its work programme for the seventy‑sixth session of the General Assembly, which covers topics ranging from decolonization of the 17 remaining Non‑Self‑Governing Territories and United Nations peacekeeping operations, to the plight of Palestine refugees and Israel’s practices in the occupied Palestinian and other Arab territories.

At the outset of the meeting, Committee Chair Egriselda Aracely González López (El Salvador) delivered opening remarks touching on some of the items on the body’s agenda. She observed that, despite some gains, the goal of eradicating colonialism has not yet been attained. The United Nations must redouble efforts to implement its mandate through specific measures, she emphasized. Noting that the Organization’s peacekeeping operations have continued and even broadened their work during the coronavirus pandemic, she called for a collective commitment to strengthen peacekeeping capacities so that missions are better equipped to face increasingly complex threats. Concerning space matters, she underscored the importance of space technology in addressing climate change and natural disasters.

While acknowledging that the physical distancing guidelines and constraints enacted in response to COVID‑19 prevented the Committee from holding a full‑fledged session for a second year in a row, she said the organization of the current session is based on the continuing extenuating circumstances and is not intended to create a precedent for the Committee’s work in future sessions.

Brazil’s representative noted that programmes that did not receive budgetary approval from the Committee for Programme and Coordination should be reviewed by the General Assembly plenary or the relevant Main Committee responsible for such mandates. Since the Committee for Programme and Coordination did not approve two programmes on the Fourth Committee’s agenda for 2022 ‑ peacekeeping operations and global communications ‑ the substance of those programmes should be discussed under programme planning. The representatives of Cuba, the Russian Federation, Egypt and China expressed their support for Brazil’s proposal. In response, the Committee Chair assured delegations that the Bureau will discuss and address the issue.

According to the work programme (document A/C.4/76/L.1), the Committee will hold a meeting on 4 October to hear introductory statements and hold an interactive dialogue on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and the Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories. During the same meeting, it will hear introductory statements on decolonization questions.

Between 6 and 12 October, the Committee will hear from representatives and petitioners from the Non-Self-Governing Territories. In that regard, the Committee Chair said she has received an aide-mémoire containing 138 requests for hearings relating to decolonization questions. She added that the Deputy Premier of the British Virgin Islands, the President of French Polynesia, the Chief Minister of Gibraltar and the Lieutenant Governor of Guam will address the Committee. Furthermore, the meeting on 12 October will include introductory statements on special political missions.

On 15 and 18 October, the Committee will hear introductory statements on the University for Peace, questions relating to information, effects of atomic radiation, peaceful uses of outer space, assistance in mine action and peacekeeping operations.

Between 19 October and 8 November, the Committee will hold a general debate on all the aforementioned agenda items. It is expected to take action on all proposals and outstanding agenda items, on 9 and 11 November.

The Chair introduced the rest of the Committee’s Bureau: Vice-Chairs Angelito Ayong Nayan (Philippines), Lukáš Peter Prvý (Slovakia) and Mathew Edbrooke (Liechtenstein), as well as Rapporteur Youssouf Aden Moussa (Djibouti).

The Fourth Committee will reconvene at 10 a.m. on Monday, 4 October, to begin hearing introductory statements.