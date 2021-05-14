Approving Text on Peacekeeping Operations, Fourth Committee Calls for General Assembly’s Endorsement of New Proposals, Recommendations

The Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization), acting without a vote today, approved a resolution endorsing the latest report of the 34-member Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations — including a raft of recommendations related to mandates, protection and peacekeeper conduct and safety — thereby forwarding them to the General Assembly for adoption.

Abdullah Attelb (Egypt), Rapporteur of the Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations, introduced that body’s report on its 2021 session (document A/75/19) and a related draft resolution, titled “Comprehensive review of the whole question of peacekeeping operations in all their aspects” (document A/C.4/75/L.16), which covered its recently concluded substantive session. Noting that the body held a combination of in-person plenary meetings and informal virtual meetings from 15 February to 12 March, he said the Working Group of the Whole also convened a general debate and informal briefings by senior officials and met virtually to finalize the proposals, recommendations and conclusions contained in Chapter V of the report.

By approving “L.16” and forwarding it to the General Assembly, the Committee asked the 193-member Assembly to endorse those proposals, recommendations and conclusions, and to urge Member States, the Secretariat and relevant United Nations organs to implement them. Chapter V of the report follows several chapters on the session’s proceedings and other organizational matters, and covers such topics as: guiding principles, definitions and implementation of mandates; conduct of peacekeepers and peacekeeping operations; partnerships; peacebuilding and sustaining peace; performance and accountability; politics; protection; safety and security; and women, peace and security.

Other terms of the text would have the Assembly decide to task the Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations with continuing its efforts towards a comprehensive review of the whole question of peacekeeping. The Assembly would also request it to review the implementation of its previous proposals and consider any new proposals aimed at enhancing the United Nations capacity to fulfil its responsibilities in this field. In addition, the text would have the Assembly request the Special Committee to submit a report on its work during the seventy-sixth session and decide to include in that session’s provisional agenda an item titled “Comprehensive review of the whole question of peacekeeping operations in all their aspects”.

Richard Arbeiter (Canada), speaking after the resolution’s approval in his capacity as the Chair of the Special Committee’s Working Group of the Whole, welcomed the consensus approval and praised the Special Committee’s recommendations as both clear and focused. Providing an update on the Working Group’s intersessional review and the next steps, he recalled that, following the adoption of a new work structure in 2020, the Special Committee was unable to conduct a review of its working methods over the summer months due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it is now confident in its ability to do so, he said, adding that over the next six weeks, the Working Group of the Whole will engage with all delegations in an inclusive, constructive manner and with an eye towards reaching agreement by 21 June.

Before closing the meeting, Darren Camilleri (Malta), Vice-Chair of the Fourth Committee, informed delegates that the Committee will hold an informal, interactive dialogue on overall policy matters related to special political missions, at a date and time to be announced.