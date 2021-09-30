Mohamed Siad Doualeh (Djibouti) Chair of Third Committee

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian, Cultural) elected Mohamed Siad Doualeh (Djibouti) as Chair on 7 June. (See Press Release GA/12332.)

Before his appointment as Permanent Representative in 2015, Mr. Doualeh served concurrently as his country’s Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, the World Trade Organization (WTO) and Switzerland, beginning in 2006.

During that tenure, Mr. Doualeh held various chairs, including Chairman‑Rapporteur of the Intergovernmental Working Group on the effective implementation of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action of the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), from 2009 to 2015. Between 2007 and 2008 he was Vice-President of the Human Rights Council during its second cycle.

Prior to assuming his duties in Geneva, Mr. Doualeh served as his country’s Special Envoy to the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD)-led process for Somalia. In that capacity, he was a member of Djibouti’s ministerial delegation to the special session of the Security Council on Sudan and Somalia, held in Nairobi in 2004. Before that, in 2002, he was appointed to IGAD’s technical committee to prepare for the National Conference for Peace in Somalia. In 2000, he served as a member of the technical secretariat that assisted the national committee in planning and organizing the National Reconciliation Conference for Peace in Somalia, held in Arta, Djibouti.

In October 2001, he was appointed Secretary to his country’s National Committee on Terrorism. From April to October 2001, he served as Special Envoy to the IGAD-led Sudan Peace Process.

Mr. Doualeh has a master’s degree in British and American literature and civilization.

Born in December 1968, he is married and has four children.

__________

* This supersedes Press Release BIO/4787 of 24 November 2015.