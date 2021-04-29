Palestinian Rights Committee Calls upon Security Council to Ensure Elections Take Place in Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem

On 28 April, the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People urged the Security Council to intervene immediately to ensure that Israel ceases its interference in the preparation and holding of democratic Palestinian elections throughout the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.

In a letter submitted to Dinh Quy Dang (Viet Nam), President of the Security Council, and in a meeting with him later the same day, the Committee Chair, Cheikh Niang (Senegal) and an accompanying delegation stressed that “the Palestinian people are avid to take charge of their own destiny and participate in the elections throughout the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, as reflected in the advanced preparations by the Palestinian Elections Commission and the high number of registered eligible voters, including women and youth”.

The President assured that Viet Nam will circulate the letter to Council members and draw their attention to the situation on the ground.

The Committee further underlined that “democratic elections are a crucial factor for the full realization of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and for a just solution to the question of Palestine based on relevant United Nations resolutions, international law and agreed parameters that ensure the realization of two States, Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace and security, along the pre-1967 lines and with East Jerusalem as the capital of the Palestinian State”.

