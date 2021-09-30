Alya Ahmed Saif al-Thani (Qatar) Chair of Sixth Committee

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The Sixth Committee (Legal) elected Alya Ahmed Saif al-Thani (Qatar) on 7 June. (See Press Release GA/12332.)

Prior her appointment as Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York in 2013, Ms. Al-Thani was her country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, beginning December 2011. From August 2011 to October 2011, she served as Ambassador to the Cabinet of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She was Deputy Permanent Representative at Qatar’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York from May 2010 to July 2011, having previously been Minister Plenipotentiary from June 2009 to April 2010 and Counsellor from April 2007 to May 2009.

From September 2006 to March 2007, Ms. Al-Thani was the Director of the Division of the Rights of the Child in the General Secretariat of Qatar’s Supreme Council for Family Affairs, having served as Acting Director between June 2004 and August 2006. From October 2003 to May 2004, she was a Senior Specialist in the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council’s Department of International Relations.

Born in Doha in 1974, Ms. Al-Thani holds a Master of Arts in international studies and diplomacy from the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies, and a Bachelor of Science in economics from Qatar University.

__________

* This supersedes Press Release BIO/4546 of 24 October 2013.