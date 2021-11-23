Note: Following is a partial summary of today's meetings of the Second Committee (Economic and Financial). A complete summary will be available Wednesday afternoon, 24 November.

The Second Committee (Economic and Financial) today approved 16 resolutions and two decisions, voting on five of them, including one expressing profound alarm that greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise globally, as it concluded its seventy-sixth session.

Further to the text, on “Protection of global climate for present and future generations of humankind”, the General Assembly would emphasize that mitigation and adaptation to climate change represent an immediate global priority. It would urge Member States to adopt environment-responsive approaches to COVID-19 recovery by aligning investments and policies with international agreements to speed up transition to low-emission, climate-resilient, inclusive and sustainable economies.

Addressing that draft, China’s delegate noted that adverse effects of climate change are becoming increasingly visible, highlighting the need for urgent climate action to combat it. The representative of Switzerland expressed regret that the resolution failed to faithfully reflect outcomes of the recent United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, calling on parties who haven’t done so to submit nationally determined contributions for climate finance.

Among other environmental drafts was one on “Combating sand and dust storms”, by which the Assembly would recognize that these hazards, as well as unsustainable land management practices, pose serious challenges to the development of affected regions. Recognizing that such storms have inflicted substantial economic, social and environmental damage to the world’s arid, semi-arid and dry subhumid areas in recent years, the Assembly would underscore the need to promptly address them.

The text was approved in a recorded vote of 173 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 1 abstention (Australia).

Several macroeconomic and financial drafts were approved, including one on “Unilateral economic measures as a means of political and economic coercion against developing countries”. By its terms, the Assembly would urge the international community to adopt measures to eliminate the use of unilateral economic, financial or trade measures unauthorized by relevant United Nations organs, inconsistent with international law and the Charter of the United Nations and contravening basic principles of the multilateral trading system.

Speaking to that draft, the representative of the United States said sanctions are an effective, legitimate and peaceful tool for countering threats to peace and security, used against those who threaten human rights, undermine democracy or engage in criminal activities. In contrast, the representative of Iran said unilateral coercive measures aiming to destroy a State’s economy constitute an act of war, passing the red line of terrorism and reaching crimes against humanity.

The text was approved in a recorded vote of 119 in favour to 7 against (Australia, Canada, Israel, Sweden, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States), with 46 abstentions.

A further text on “Promotion of international cooperation to combat illicit financial flows and strengthening good practices on assets return to foster sustainable development” would have the Assembly call on countries to eliminate base erosion and profit shifting, ensuring that all companies, including multinationals, pay taxes to Governments of countries where economic activity occurs and value is created, according to national and international laws and policies.

Addressing that text, Nigeria’s delegate said illicit financial flows undermine security and inhibit growth, stressing the need for transparency and a redesigned global architecture to tackle them. Adding that such illicit flows need immediate action, she said evidence indicates that recovering and returning their proceeds could generate enough capital to finance the fight against climate change in sub-Saharan Africa by 2030.

A draft was also approved on “Agricultural technology for sustainable development”, by which the Assembly would urge Member States, United Nations organizations and other stakeholders to improve development of sustainable agricultural technologies and their transfer to developing countries. It would encourage international, regional and national efforts to strengthen capacity and foster using local know-how in developing countries, especially that of smallholder and family farmers.

The draft was approved in a recorded vote of 140 in favour to 1 against (Syria), with 34 abstentions.

On that text, Qatar’s delegate, speaking for the Arab Group, said Israel’s submission of the draft, as an occupying authority, is an odious attempt to hide its crimes against Palestinian agriculture and people. Syria’s representative similarly questioned Israel’s eligibility to submit the text, as it continues to hinder agriculture in the occupied Syrian Golan, confiscating land and prohibiting use of natural resources.

Slovenia’s delegate, speaking for the European Union, lauded the draft for addressing progress towards several Sustainable Development Goals, including “zero hunger”, responsible consumption, as well as production, and climate action. The representative of Israel noted that agricultural production and distribution have suffered heavy blows since the onset of COVID-19, stressing that technology is vital in addressing these new realities.

Drafts were also approved on information and communication technologies (ICT); investments for sustainable development; external debt; financing for development update; Environment Assembly; tourism; biological diversity; science, technology and innovation; least developed countries; and coastal zone management.

Draft decisions were approved on the Committee’s work plan for the General Assembly’s seventy-seventh session and two upcoming meetings in 2022.

Also speaking were the representatives of Venezuela, Cuba, Zimbabwe, United Kingdom, Eritrea, Sweden, Liechtenstein, Canada (speaking also for Australia and New Zealand), Republic of Korea, France, Belarus, Guatemala, Japan, Turkey, Antigua and Barbuda, India, Chile, Guinea (for the “Group of 77” developing countries and China), Russian Federation and Morocco. The Observer for the State of Palestine also made a statement.

In addition, a statement was made by Assistant Secretary-General for Policy Coordination and Inter-Agency Affairs Maria-Francesca Spatolisano.

Action on Draft Resolutions

The Second Committee (Economic and Financial) first took up a draft on “Information and communications technologies (ICT) for sustainable development” (document A/C.2/76/L.56), approving it without a vote as orally corrected, withdrawing a previous draft.

By that text, the General Assembly would recognize that a lack of access to affordable and reliable technologies and services remains a critical challenge in many developing countries. All efforts should be deployed to reduce the price of ICT and broadband access, bearing in mind that deliberate interventions, including through research and development and technology transfer on mutually agreed terms, may be necessary to spur the development of lower-cost connectivity options.

Further to the draft, the Assembly would call upon all stakeholders to keep the goal of bridging digital divides an area of priority concern, put into effect sound strategies that contribute to the development of e-government and continue to focus on pro-poor ICT policies and applications, including access to broadband at the grass-roots level, with a view to narrowing the digital divides among and within countries and, in turn, build information and knowledge societies.

The representative of Switzerland said his country joined consensus on the draft, stressing that the enormous challenges in the digital area must be addressed without delay. A digital arena managed by various actors must be inclusive, he said, expressing regret that the draft did not reflect this in a more representative manner.

The representative of the European Union , speaking in its capacity as observer, said the bloc joined consensus, noting that the world during COVID-19 has seen an increase in reliance on digital technology, which has provided an important lifeline for the continuity of work and service delivery. However, this has not been enjoyed by all, she said, stressing that digital transformation must be harnessed for the resilient recovery of all, which was not adequately reflected in the resolution.

The representative of the United States emphasized that closing the digital divide is essential, stating that his country joined consensus on the draft. Regarding operative paragraphs 19 and 32, he referred delegates to the general statement the United States made on 18 November.

Next, it turned to a text on “International financial system and development” (document A/C.2/76/L.21/Rev.1), approving it in a recorded vote of 169 in favour to 1 against (United States), with no abstentions.

By that text, the Assembly would stress the critical importance of a stable, inclusive and enabling global economic environment for the advancement of sustainable development, for the reliable and effective financing of development and for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, mobilizing public and private, as well as domestic and international resources.

Further to the draft, the Assembly would urge multilateral donors and invite the international financial institutions and regional development banks, within their respective mandates, to review and implement policies that support national efforts to ensure that a higher proportion of resources reach women and girls, particularly in rural and remote areas, and invites multilateral and regional development banks to agree on common indicators for analysing the gender impact of their lending.

Speaking after the vote, the representative of the United States said his country supports the 2030 Agenda and implementation of the Addis Ababa Action Agenda, but voted against the draft due to language that remains unchanged. His country disagrees with references to increasing protectionism, unfair market distorting actions and lack of coherence in the international trading and monetary systems. Moreover, the concessionality of assistance should be determined by the governing bodies of international institutions, he said, referring delegates to the United States statement of 18 November regarding the 2030 Agenda, illicit financial flows and the Addis Ababa Action Agenda.

The representative of France said he tried to vote in favour of the draft, but the ballot was not registered and should be recorded in the proceedings.

The representative of Iran said his country voted in favour of the draft, but due to references made to non-United Nations initiatives in operative paragraph 29, disassociates itself from that text.

The Committee then took up a draft on “External debt sustainability and development” (document A/C.76/L.55), approving it without a vote, withdrawing a previous text.

By that text, the Assembly would emphasize the special importance of timely, effective, comprehensive and durable solutions to the debt problems of developing countries to promote their economic growth and development.

Further to the draft, the Assembly would stress the need to continue to assist developing countries in avoiding a build-up of unsustainable debt to reduce the risk of relapsing into another debt crisis, considering the challenges posed by the global economic environment and risks for debt sustainability in some developed and developing countries.

The representative of the United States said the draft is particularly timely, as the economic impact of COVID-19 has increased debt risks and set back recovery for various nations. He added, however, that debt transparency is critical to maximize the benefit of relief and allow for fair burden sharing. Also, he said it is outside the scope of the draft to express concern over contracts, referring delegates to his country’s statement on 18 November regarding debt service, trade, technology transfer and debt-related frameworks.

Following that, it acted on a text on “Promoting investments for sustainable development” (document A/C.2/76/L.58), approving it without a vote, withdrawing a previous draft.

By that text, the Assembly would note with concern that many of the least developed and small island developing States continue to be largely side-lined by foreign direct investment (FDI) that could help to diversify their economies, despite improvements in their investment climates. It would also note with concern the gap in access to capital for micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises, in particular for businesses led by women, young entrepreneurs and persons with disabilities.

Further to the draft, the Assembly would call upon the United Nations system and all relevant stakeholders to support the capacity-building of developing countries in their efforts to close the Sustainable Development Goals investment gaps, especially at the country programme level, and on the use of public finance to leverage private investment for projects benefiting sustainable development.

The representative of the United States said his country joined consensus on the draft, recognizing that FDI in developing countries is vital for sustainable development. Regarding its position on cross-cutting issues mentioned in the text, he referred delegates to his country’s general statement of 18 November.

The Committee then turned to a text on “Follow-up to and implementation of the outcomes of the International Conferences on Financing for Development” (document A/C.2/76/L.59), approving it without a vote, withdrawing a previous text.

By that text, the Assembly would emphasize the need to work towards the full and timely implementation of the Addis Ababa Action Agenda of the Third International Conference on Financing for Development.

Further to that draft, the Assembly would recognize that, in combating the negative impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and to achieve a sustainable, inclusive and resilient recovery, a functioning global financial safety net, with a strong, quota-based and adequately resourced International Monetary Fund (IMF) at its centre, is important to support a global economic recovery.

The representative of the United States referred delegates to his country’s general statement of 18 November regarding the Addis Ababa Action Agenda.

Next, it took up a draft on “Agricultural technology for sustainable development” (document A/C.2/76/L.20/Rev.1), approving it in a recorded vote of 140 in favour to 1 against (Syria), with 34 abstentions.

By that text, the Assembly would urge Member States, relevant United Nations organizations and other stakeholders to strengthen efforts to improve the development of sustainable agricultural technologies and their transfer and dissemination under mutually agreed terms to developing countries, especially those least developed and encourage international, regional and national efforts to strengthen capacity and foster the utilization of local know-how in developing countries, especially that of smallholder and family farmers.

Further to that draft, the Assembly would encourage Member States, civil society and public and private institutions to develop partnerships to support financial and market services, including training, capacity-building, infrastructure and extension and rural advisory services. It would also call for further efforts by all stakeholders to include smallholder farmers, in particular rural women and youth, in planning and in taking decisions about making appropriate sustainable agricultural technologies and practices accessible and affordable to them.

Before action, Qatar ’s representative, speaking on behalf of the Arab Group, said it had asked for a vote on the draft resolution and will abstain from voting as the “Group of 77” developing countries and China had submitted a draft resolution titled “agricultural technology, food security and nutrition” under agenda item 26, which is of the same substance. Thus, the draft resolution submitted by Israel is a waste of United Nations resources, he said, adding that such submission by Israel, while it is an occupying authority, is odious conduct and an attempt to hide its crimes against Palestinian agriculture and the Palestinian people. Stressing that Israel continues to destroy and waste the assets and resources of the Palestinian people, and has prevented the farming of land by Palestinians, he invited all States to abstain from voting.

Syria ’s representative said the main sponsor of the draft resolution is not morally eligible to submit the text, as it continues to hinder the capacity of the Syrian people in the occupied Syrian Golan to use agriculture, which is their only means of survival, confiscating agricultural land and prohibiting them from using natural resources. Moreover, he said Israel continues to defy several resolutions which invite them to cease their nefarious practices that undermine all socioeconomic aspects of life. Noting that several United Nations reports describe how Israeli policy saps agricultural development, he said the resolution defies the truth reflected in those reports and, in that regard, his delegation would vote against it.

After action, Slovenia ’s representative, speaking on behalf of the European Union, said it had voted in favour of the resolution as it directly addresses progress towards several Sustainable Development Goals, namely those relating to “zero hunger”, responsible consumption and production, and climate action, among others. Welcoming that the resolution highlights the impact of COVID‑19 on agriculture and food systems, she said recovery efforts present a unique opportunity to build back better and greener.

Israel ’s representative said that since the onset of COVID‑19, agricultural production and distribution have suffered heavy blows, causing food prices to rise increasing global hunger and poverty. Meanwhile, as sea levels rise and weather becomes more extreme, climate change is destroying the future of farmers around the globe. Noting that employing technology is an absolute necessity to address those new realities, he said the resolution provides an opportunity to focus on innovation and technology that can help countries around the world. He said there are still Member States, such as Syria and Iran, who chose not to support the resolution out of antisemitism and contempt, as well as others who abstained from voting. He expressed hope that in the future politics will be pushed aside, noting that today’s vote marks an important step towards solving global issues and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.

The representative of Belarus said her delegation voted in favour of the resolution due to the importance of agricultural technology for sustainable development and ensuring food security, especially in the context of the pandemic. Noting the importance of avoiding actions that could threaten food security, she said thoughtless sanctions and the use of unilateral economic restrictions against whole sectors of the economy linked to food are dragging populations of vulnerable countries to the brink of starvation. Stressing that the use of sanctions is futile, counterproductive and must be stopped, she referred the Committee to her country’s statement delivered on 22 November under agenda item 26.

The representative of the United States said his country remains committed to promoting agricultural development as a means to achieving sustainable development and joins consensus on the resolution. Regarding his country’s position on technology transfer and/or knowledge-sharing, he referred the Committee to his country’s general statement delivered on 18 November.

Iran ’s representative pointed out that his country did not vote in favour of or against the resolution because it does not recognize the “so-called” State of Israel. Noting that “one of the participants” took others’ valuable time by misusing the Committee and raising baseless accusations, he requested the Chair to request that participant to respond to its own responsibilities under the agenda item.

Syria ’s representative said Israel, the occupying Power, has “no shame” to have the audacity to attack another Member State and accuse it of lies, while it pretends to be a peace-loving nation looking to help others in need. The entire world has known the atrocities committed by Israel against the Palestinian and Syrian people for decades, he said.

The observer for the State of Palestine , associating himself with the Arab Group, said Israel, the occupying Power, continues to exploit the Committee’s platform by hiding behind key sustainable development issues to cover up its dreadful acts against Palestinian agriculture. Referring to both General Assembly and Security Council resolutions adopted in relation to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he said Israel has not respected any of them, adding that it is undermining the Palestinian economy and consolidating its apartheid regime over the Palestinian people. Addressing the representative of Israel, he said “you cannot change the history”, as everything is written in the United Nations archives.

The Committee then took up a draft on “Sustainable tourism and sustainable development in Central America” (document A/C.2/76/L.24/Rev.1), approving it without a vote.

By that text, the Assembly would recognize the major role that sustainable tourism plays in the development of Central American countries, as an instrument of social inclusion that generates decent jobs and improves the quality of life of the population, aimed at achieving poverty eradication.

Further to the draft, the Assembly would call upon Member States and the tourism sector to take effective measures, in the context of sustainable tourism, including ecotourism initiatives, to promote the equal participation of women and the balanced participation of youth, older persons, persons with disabilities, indigenous peoples and local communities, at all levels and in decision-making processes in all areas, and to promote effective economic empowerment, mainly through decent job and income creation.

Speaking after action, Guatemala ’s representative said that her country, as pro tempore chair of the Central American Integration System, had submitted the resolution with the goal of further developing sustainable tourism, incentivizing economic growth, protecting biodiversity and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Given the region’s richness in majestic tourism locations, the resolution will serve as a benchmark for all stakeholders as they recover from the pandemic, especially those countries dependent on tourism.

