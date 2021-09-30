Vanessa Frazier (Malta) Chair of Second Committee

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The Second Committee (Economic and Financial) elected Vanessa Frazier (Malta) as Chair on 7 June 2021. (See Press Release GA/12332.)

Prior to her appointment as Permanent Representative in 2020, Ms. Frazier was her country’s Ambassador to Italy, with concurrent accreditation to San Marino and to the Rome-based United Nations agencies, from 2013 to 2019.

In addition, she was Malta’s Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Ms. Frazier’s first diplomatic appointment was as First Secretary in 1994, when she served as a desk officer for the United States and the Americas, as well as the Mediterranean Department.

Having begun her career as a student diplomat in 1992, Ms. Frazier was subsequently posted to Malta’s Embassies in Washington, D.C., Rome, Brussels and London.

Ms. Frazier holds a master’s degree in diplomatic studies from the University of Malta, as well as a bachelor’s degree in business management and French from Luther College in the United States.

__________

* This supersedes Press Release BIO/5299 of 6 January 2020.