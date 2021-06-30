Second Committee Approves Draft Decision on Revitalizing its Work, amid Calls to Broaden Perspective, Rationalize Number of Resolutions

The Second Committee (Economic and Financial), during a brief meeting today, approved without a vote a draft decision (document A/C.2/75/L.63) regarding the revitalization of its work.

Through the two-page text, the General Assembly would invite delegations to take into account the theme of the Committee’s general debate when making their interventions. It would invite the Committee’s Bureau to continue to make proposals to streamline debates on individual agenda items, to consider convening Committee side events early during its session and to continue to encourage greater interaction in discussions on reports from the Secretary-General.

In addition, the Assembly would invite delegations to consider streamlining updates on draft resolutions; agree to start discussions on a common definition of technical rollovers; and invite the Bureau to facilitate a separate negotiating track to facilitate talks on cross-cutting issues that would appear in several draft resolutions, so as to avoid duplication.

The representative of Guinea, speaking on behalf of the “Group of 77” developing countries and China, said the work arrangements adopted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic should not set a precedent for future Committee sessions. He added that attempts to concentrate the Committee’s work around the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development represent a narrow perspective and a grave misunderstanding of its mandate.

The representative of the European Union, in its capacity as observer, said the Committee’s discussions should contribute to the Decade of Action to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals. Many proposals emerged which could lead to future progress, she said, adding that, hopefully, it might be possible to negotiate a definition of a technical rollover.

The United States’ representative said the Committee must be more relevant, streamlined and committed to United Nations principles. Too many draft resolutions are outdated, obsolete or duplicative of the work in other bodies. The number of texts considered by the Committee must be rationalized, he added.

Also speaking were representatives of the United Kingdom, Mexico and Israel.

An observer of the Holy See also spoke.

__________

* The 9th Meeting was covered in Press Release GA/12332 of 7 June.